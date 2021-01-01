Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Quarterly, Vol. 35 No. 3, 2021.

|
Datum izdavanja: listopada 2021.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 20. 10. 2021.
Cu(II)-metalated Silica-based Inorganic-Organic Hybrid: Synthesis, Characterization and Its Evaluation for Dye Degradation and Oxidation of Organic Substrates
(str.225-250)
engleskipdf 8 MB
A. Naz, S. Arun, R. Kumari, S. S. Narvi, M. S. Alam
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Modeling and Multi-objective Optimization of a Packed Bed Reactor for Sulfur Dioxide Removal by Magnesium Oxide Using Non-dominated Sorting Genetic Algorithm II
(str.251-266)
engleskipdf 751 KB
A. Bakhshi Ani, H. Ale Ebrahim
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Novel Integration of CWPO Process with Fe3O4@C and Sonication for Oxidative Degradation of 4-Chlorophenol
(str.267-278)
engleskipdf 5 MB
M. Astaraki, F. Aminsharei, S. Jorfi, R. Darvishi Cheshmeh Soltani, M. Nasr-Esfahani
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Enhanced Removal Efficiency of Arsenic and Copper from Aqueous Solution Using Activated Acorus calamus Based Adsorbent
(str.279-293)
engleskipdf 5 MB
A. Chand, P. Chand, G. G. Khatri, D. R. Paudel
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Prediction of Cement Compressive Strength by Combining Dynamic Models of Neural Networks
(str.295-318)
engleskipdf 3 MB
D. Tsamatsoulis
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Extraction of the Volatile Oils of Dictyopteris membranacea Batters 1902 by Focused Microwave-assisted Hydrodistillation and Supercritical Carbon Dioxide: Empirical Kinetic Modelling Approach, Apparent Solubility and Rate Constants
(str.319-331)
engleskipdf 1 MB
N. Riad, N. Bouzidi, M. R. Zahi, O. Touafek, Y. Daghbouche, L. Piovetti, M. El Hattab
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Biosynthesis of γ-Polyglutamic Acid by Bacillus licheniformis Through Submerged Fermentation (SmF) and Solid-state Fermentation (SSF)
(str.333-344)
engleskipdf 2 MB
V. Campos, R. M. Kaspary, M. J. Rossi, T. A. M. Medeiros
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Anaerobic Fermentation of Substrate with High Nitrogen Content
(str.345-353)
engleskipdf 1 MB
N. Gróf, M. Hutňan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
