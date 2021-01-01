Tehnički glasnik, Vol. 15 No. 4, 2021.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Investigating and Prioritizing Factors Affecting Technology Selection Using Multi Criteria Decision Making Methods in the National Iranian Petrochemical Company
(str.449-454)
|
engleskipdf 491 KB
|
Seyed Hossein Nouri, Tahmoures Sohrabi*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Spatial Data Infrastructure in Natural Disaster Management
(str.455-461)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Slobodanka Ključanin*, Milan Rezo, Suada Džebo, Emina Hadžić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Numerical and Experimental Vibration Analysis of a Steam Turbine Rotor Blade
(str.462-466)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Marko Katinić*, Marko Ljubičić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Technical Aspects of Web Photography as a Medium of Tourism Development
(str.467-474)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Petra Ptiček, Ivana Žganjar, Miroslav Mikota*, Mile Matijević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Exploring Successful Small Urban Spaces’ Criteria with Emphasis on Cultural Context
(str.475-482)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Parvin Partovi, Kebria Sedaghat Rostami*, Amir Shakibamanesh
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Improving the Performance of Distance Relay Using Wavelet Transform
(str.483-490)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Zeynab Mohabati, Maryam Khoddam*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Suitability of Recycled PLA Filament Application in Fused Filament Fabrication Process
(str.491-497)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Tomislav Breški, Lukas Hentschel, Damir Godec*, Ivica Đuretek
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Single-Tray VLM vs Dual-Tray VLM: Quantitative Throughput Comparison
(str.498-503)
|
engleskipdf 993 KB
|
Goran Đukić*, Tihomir Opetuk, Brigita Gajšek, Tone Lerher
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Comparative Study on the In-Ladle Treatment Techniques for Nodulizing the Iron’s Graphite
(str.504-509)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Imre Kiss
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Six Sigma Approach to Enhance Concurrency of the Procurement Process for Raw Materials
(str.510-517)
|
engleskipdf 898 KB
|
Atanas Kochov*, Aleksandar Argilovski
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Applying Simulation Modelling in Quantifying Optimization Results
(str.518-523)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Ratko Stanković*, Diana Božić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Supply Chain Management in Pandemic Times: An Experience from Macedonian Automotive Industry
(str.524-528)
|
engleskipdf 305 KB
|
Atanas Kochov*, Elena Kochovska
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Sensors and Their Application in Precision Agriculture
(str.529-533)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Mladen Jurišić*, Ivan Plaščak, Željko Barač, Dorijan Radočaj, Domagoj Zimmer
Pregledni rad
|
|
Planetary Gearbox Prototype Development and Manufacturing
(str.534-540)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Jasmin Smajic, Isad Saric, Adil Muminovic, Muamer Delic, Adis J. Muminovic*
Pregledni rad
|
|
ATLaS: Assistant Software for Life Scientists to Use in Calculations of Buffer Solutions
(str.541-545)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Ugur Comlekcioglu*, Nazan Comlekcioglu
Pregledni rad
|
|
An Overview of Precision Irrigation Systems Used in Agriculture
(str.546-553)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Ivan Plaščak, Mladen Jurišić, Dorijan Radočaj, Milan Vujić, Domagoj Zimmer*
Pregledni rad
|
|
The Metaphorical Culturalistic Approach to Technology Assessment
(str.554-561)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Patricia Girrbach
Pregledni rad
|
|
A New "Intersection" Method for Multi-Objective Optimization in Material Selection
(str.562-568)
|
engleskipdf 455 KB
|
Maosheng Zheng*, Yi Wang, Haipeng Teng
Pregledni rad
|
|
Overview of Environmental Problems Caused by Logistics Transportation: Example of European Union Countries
(str.569-573)
|
engleskipdf 836 KB
|
Abdullah Emre Keleş*, Gökhan Güngör
Stručni rad
|
|
Preliminary Analysis of Load Input into the Accumulation Varaždin by Rain Overflow
(str.574-580)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Domagoj Nakić*, Tanja Trabe Baranašić, Dražen Vouk, Bojan Đurin
Stručni rad
|
|
Testing the Force Absorption of Composite Materials to Select the Best for Making a Helmet
(str.581-584)
|
engleskipdf 866 KB
|
Božo Bujanić, Matija Košak*
Stručni rad
|