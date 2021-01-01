hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Tehnički glasnik, Vol. 15 No. 4, 2021.

Tehnički glasnik,Vol. 15 No. 4
Datum izdavanja: studenoga 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 1. 11. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Investigating and Prioritizing Factors Affecting Technology Selection Using Multi Criteria Decision Making Methods in the National Iranian Petrochemical Company (str.449-454) engleskipdf 491 KB
Seyed Hossein Nouri, Tahmoures Sohrabi*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Spatial Data Infrastructure in Natural Disaster Management (str.455-461) engleskipdf 3 MB
Slobodanka Ključanin*, Milan Rezo, Suada Džebo, Emina Hadžić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Numerical and Experimental Vibration Analysis of a Steam Turbine Rotor Blade (str.462-466) engleskipdf 2 MB
Marko Katinić*, Marko Ljubičić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Technical Aspects of Web Photography as a Medium of Tourism Development (str.467-474) engleskipdf 1 MB
Petra Ptiček, Ivana Žganjar, Miroslav Mikota*, Mile Matijević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Exploring Successful Small Urban Spaces’ Criteria with Emphasis on Cultural Context (str.475-482) engleskipdf 1 MB
Parvin Partovi, Kebria Sedaghat Rostami*, Amir Shakibamanesh
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Improving the Performance of Distance Relay Using Wavelet Transform (str.483-490) engleskipdf 1 MB
Zeynab Mohabati, Maryam Khoddam*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Suitability of Recycled PLA Filament Application in Fused Filament Fabrication Process (str.491-497) engleskipdf 2 MB
Tomislav Breški, Lukas Hentschel, Damir Godec*, Ivica Đuretek
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Single-Tray VLM vs Dual-Tray VLM: Quantitative Throughput Comparison (str.498-503) engleskipdf 993 KB
Goran Đukić*, Tihomir Opetuk, Brigita Gajšek, Tone Lerher
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Comparative Study on the In-Ladle Treatment Techniques for Nodulizing the Iron’s Graphite (str.504-509) engleskipdf 1 MB
Imre Kiss
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Six Sigma Approach to Enhance Concurrency of the Procurement Process for Raw Materials (str.510-517) engleskipdf 898 KB
Atanas Kochov*, Aleksandar Argilovski
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Applying Simulation Modelling in Quantifying Optimization Results (str.518-523) engleskipdf 1 MB
Ratko Stanković*, Diana Božić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Supply Chain Management in Pandemic Times: An Experience from Macedonian Automotive Industry (str.524-528) engleskipdf 305 KB
Atanas Kochov*, Elena Kochovska
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Sensors and Their Application in Precision Agriculture (str.529-533) engleskipdf 1 MB
Mladen Jurišić*, Ivan Plaščak, Željko Barač, Dorijan Radočaj, Domagoj Zimmer
Pregledni rad 		 
Planetary Gearbox Prototype Development and Manufacturing (str.534-540) engleskipdf 2 MB
Jasmin Smajic, Isad Saric, Adil Muminovic, Muamer Delic, Adis J. Muminovic*
Pregledni rad 		 
ATLaS: Assistant Software for Life Scientists to Use in Calculations of Buffer Solutions (str.541-545) engleskipdf 1 MB
Ugur Comlekcioglu*, Nazan Comlekcioglu
Pregledni rad 		 
An Overview of Precision Irrigation Systems Used in Agriculture (str.546-553) engleskipdf 2 MB
Ivan Plaščak, Mladen Jurišić, Dorijan Radočaj, Milan Vujić, Domagoj Zimmer*
Pregledni rad 		 
The Metaphorical Culturalistic Approach to Technology Assessment (str.554-561) engleskipdf 2 MB
Patricia Girrbach
Pregledni rad 		 
A New "Intersection" Method for Multi-Objective Optimization in Material Selection (str.562-568) engleskipdf 455 KB
Maosheng Zheng*, Yi Wang, Haipeng Teng
Pregledni rad 		 
Overview of Environmental Problems Caused by Logistics Transportation: Example of European Union Countries (str.569-573) engleskipdf 836 KB
Abdullah Emre Keleş*, Gökhan Güngör
Stručni rad 		 
Preliminary Analysis of Load Input into the Accumulation Varaždin by Rain Overflow (str.574-580) engleskipdf 1 MB
Domagoj Nakić*, Tanja Trabe Baranašić, Dražen Vouk, Bojan Đurin
Stručni rad 		 
Testing the Force Absorption of Composite Materials to Select the Best for Making a Helmet (str.581-584) engleskipdf 866 KB
Božo Bujanić, Matija Košak*
Stručni rad 		 
Posjeta: 0 *