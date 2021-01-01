hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Zagreb International Review of Economics & Business, Vol. 24 No. 2, 2021.

Datum izdavanja: studenoga 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 24. 11. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
The Unprecedented Lockdown: The consequences of job loss (str.1-23) engleskipdf 438 KB
Soujata Rughoobur-Seetah
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Influence of Formal and Informal Education on Students’ Sustainable Development Skills, a Study in Iran (str.25-35) engleskipdf 231 KB
Mahtab Pouratashi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Do Exchange Rates Fluctuations Influence Gold Price in G7 Countries? New Insights from a Nonparametric Causality-in-Quantiles Test (str.37-57) engleskipdf 634 KB
Syed Ali Raza, Nida Shah, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Shahbaz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Determinants of the effective tax burden of companies in the Telecommunications activities in the Republic of Croatia (str.59-76) engleskipdf 380 KB
Marijana Bubanić, Hrvoje Šimović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analytical approach to the influence of motivation on the dynamics of heterogeneous employees and expected average costs of efficient work (str.77-104) engleskipdf 805 KB
Mirko Talajić, Ilko Vrankić, Robert Kopal
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Contraction of European Economic Distances through Sustainable Tourism in the Pre-Pandemic Period (str.105-134) engleskipdf 562 KB
Alina - Petronela Haller
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Corporate Social Responsibility and Organizational Performance: Mediating Role of Employee Job Satisfaction (str.135-157) engleskipdf 402 KB
Kong YuSheng, Shaibu Ali, Alhassan Alolo Abdul-Rasheed Akeji, Abdul-Aziz Ibn Musah, Musah Ismaila
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Platform Work as an Important New Form of Labour in Croatia (str.159-171) engleskipdf 248 KB
Predrag Bejaković, Peter Gladoić Håkansson
Stručni rad 		 
Knowledge Hiding: One of the Primary Reasons behind the Rapid Spread of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 (str.173-177) engleskipdf 217 KB
Abraham Cyril Issac
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
Posjeta: 0 *