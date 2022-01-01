hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Metalurgija, Vol. 61 No. 2, 2022.

Metalurgija,Vol. 61 No. 2
Datum izdavanja: travnja 2022.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 28. 11. 2021.
Sadržaj
Influence of casting rate on the mixing process of steel in non-symmetric tundish (str.291-294) engleskipdf 483 KB
T. Merder, J. Pieprzyca
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Parametric of dimensional analysis on iron bath gasifier (str.295-297) engleskipdf 444 KB
H. Zhang, B. Wang, J. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Seismic performance analysis of blast furnace shell structure (str.298-300) engleskipdf 334 KB
W. Zhang, Z. X. Yin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A mathematical model of cavity depth in converter steelmaking (str.301-304) engleskipdf 393 KB
D. Xu, B. Zheng, L. X. Guo, L. Zheng
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Diagram of the equilibrium phase composition of the Fe – Cr – Si – B system (str.305-308) engleskipdf 267 KB
A. S. Kim, A. A. Akberdin, N. Yu. Lu, R. B. Sultangaziyev, A. S. Orlov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Evaluation of cast defects in ship propeller of recycled aluminum alloy (str.309-312) engleskipdf 527 KB
Akhyar ., I. Hasanuddin, M. Ibrahim, A. Farhan, Z. Jalil
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Impact of cathode slot on current distribution in cathode carbon of an aluminum electrolyticl cell (str.313-316) engleskipdf 305 KB
J. G. He, W. J. Tao, Y. Li, G. Z. Dong, X. X. Cui
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of 6061 aluminum alloy wheel forging and spinning process parameters on forming quality (str.317-320) engleskipdf 358 KB
S. Y. Chen, X. D. Shu, Y. J. Lu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On the possibility to obtain manganese concentrate from manganese-containing tailings (str.321-324) engleskipdf 420 KB
S. Temirova, G. Abdykirova, E. Kuldeyev, E. Tastanov, I. Bondarenko, I. Motovilov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Prediction of silicon content in hot metal based on golden sine particle swarm optimization and random forest (str.325-328) engleskipdf 564 KB
Ch. Hu, K. Yang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Cause analysis and improvement measures of steel-heaping in wire rods production (str.329-331) engleskipdf 322 KB
L. Zheng, D. Xu, Y. C. Ren, B. Zheng
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of process parameters on the force parameters in warm skew rolling of copper ball (str.332-334) engleskipdf 323 KB
J. Y. Yuan, B. S. Sun, X. Chen, H. L. Ma, X. S. Gao, X. D. Shu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A mathematical model of critical jet heights causing droplets splashing in BOF steelmaking (str.335-337) engleskipdf 358 KB
D. Xu, B. Zheng, L. X. Guo, H. X. Pang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ecological effect of modernization of a metallurgical furnace (str.338-340) engleskipdf 315 KB
W. Bialik, S. Gil, S. Kozłowski
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Thermodynamic modeling and analysis of the structure of a heat-resistant alloy of the Fe-Cr-Ni system (str.341-343) engleskipdf 420 KB
S. K. Аrinova, Sv. S. Kvon, V. Yu. Kulikov, M. M. Abdildina, A. E. Omarova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Some complex intensification features of spheroidizing annealing of low carbon steel (str.344-346) engleskipdf 281 KB
G. Shvachych, I. Mamuzić, V. Tsvykh, M. Khуlko, H. Sashchuk, O. Timchenko, O. Ivaschenko, D. Мoroz
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Study of stress-strain state of the roller conveyor (str.347-350) engleskipdf 345 KB
D. Yergaliyev, A. Tulegulov, A. Zhumabayeva, A. Bukayeva, M. Suimenova, G. Yesbolay, A. Yussupov, A. Zhauyt
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Using optical fibers (OF) to control the stress-strain state of steel structures subject to fatigue failure (str.351-354) engleskipdf 244 KB
V. V. Yugay, A. D. Mekhtiyev, G. S. Ozhigin, R. Zh. Aimagambetova, Y. G. Neshina, Y. Zh. Sarsikeyev
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Resistance of modified material surfaces for agricultural tillage tools to wear by soil particles (str.355-358) engleskipdf 491 KB
I. Vidaković, G. Heffer, K. Grilec, I. Samardžić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Obtaining of strong chromium pellets with the use of a ferrosilicon-calcium binder (str.359-362) engleskipdf 256 KB
I. Bondarenko, E. Kuldeyev, S. Temirova, A. Tastanova, N. Sadykov
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Study of the properties of water-air microdispersion of a floatation agent solution (str.363-366) engleskipdf 351 KB
D. Turysbekov, N. Tussupbayev, L. Semushkina, S. Narbekova, Zh. Kaldybaeva, A. Mukhamedilova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Melting of high-carbon ferrochrome using coal of the saryadyr deposit (str.367-370) engleskipdf 268 KB
Ye. Kuatbay, A. Nurumgaliyev, Ye. Shabanov, O. Zayakin, S. Gabdullin, T. Zhuniskaliyev
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Feasibility study of using with high basicity manganese ore for smelting refined ferromanganese (str.371-373) engleskipdf 202 KB
D. Yessengaliyev, T. Kainenova, A. Angsapov, G. Zhexenbaeva, G. Zhaumitova, Z. Sultamuratova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Research of zinc concentrate oxidative roasting process (str.374-376) engleskipdf 283 KB
G. Siwiec
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Extraction of amorphous silica from waste dust of electrowinning of ilmenite concentrate (str.377-380) engleskipdf 332 KB
A. A. Ultarakova, Z. B. Karshigina, N. G. Lokhova, A. M. Yessengaziyev, K. K. Kassymzhanov, S. S. Tolegenova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The process of beneficiation of fine chrome sludges on concentration tables (str.381-384) engleskipdf 236 KB
I. Bondarenko, Ye. Kuldeyev, N. Serzhanova, N. Sadykov, A. Tastanova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Effect graphite on magnesium diboride superconductivity synthesized by combustion method under argon pressure: Part II (str.385-388) engleskipdf 684 KB
S. Tolendiuly, K. A. Alipbayev, S. M. Fomenko, A. Sovet, A. Zhauyt
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Hot dip Zn-5Al coatings with improved corrosion resistance of reinforcement steel (str.389-391) engleskipdf 257 KB
A. Marek
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Processing of mature copper tailings from concentration plant using a composite reagent (str.392-394) engleskipdf 305 KB
L. V. Semushkina, N. K. Tussupbayev, D. K. Turysbekov, S. M. Narbekova, M. M. Musina
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Časopis Metalurgija 1962. – 2022. god. – lista tijela i suradnika (str.395-400) hrvatskipdf 411 KB
Metalurgija Journal 1962 -2022 y – List of Boards and Co-workers (str.395-400) engleskipdf 411 KB
I. Mamuzić
Bibliografija 		 
Časopis Metalurgija 1962.–2022. god. – lista objavljenih radova (str.401-546) hrvatskipdf 1 MB
Metalurgija Journal 1962-2022 y – List of Published Papers (str.401-546) engleskipdf 1 MB
I. Mamuzić
Bibliografija 		 
Book of abstracts of the 15th International Symposium of Croatian Metallurgical Society - SHMD '2022, Materials and metallurgy (str.547-576) engleskipdf 1018 KB
Ilija Mamuzić (ed.)
Ostalo 		 
