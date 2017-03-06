hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica chemica acta, Vol.63 No.4

,Vol.63 No.4
Datum izdavanja: Ožujak 1991.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 06.03.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Crystal Structure of Polymeric Di-μ(1,3)- Azidodipyridinemanganese(II); [Mn(py)2(N3)2] (str.559-564) engleskipdf 2 MB
Mohamed A. S. Goher, Franz A. Mautner
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Reactions with N-(1-benzotriazolylcarbonyl)-amino acids. IV. The use of N-(1-benzotriazolylcarbonyl)-amino acid derivates in peptide synthesis (str.565-578) engleskipdf 6 MB
B. Zorc, G. Karlović, I. Butula
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Crystal and Molecular Structure of Chelidonine (str.579-584) engleskipdf 2 MB
Bela Ribar, Agneš Kapor, Csaba Mezsaros, Olga Gašić, Peter Engel
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Enumeration and Classification of Double Coronoid Hydrocarbons Appendix: Triple Coronoids (str.585-601) engleskipdf 5 MB
J. Brunvoll, B. N. Cyvin, S. J. Cyvin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electronic Absorption Spectra of New y-Keto-dimethine Cyanine Dyes and Apocyanines (str.603-616) engleskipdf 5 MB
A. I. M. Koraiem, M. M. Girgis, Z. H. Khalil, R. M. Abu El- Hamd
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis of Fused Heterocyclic Derivatives from 5-Ethyl-3-Hydrazino-5H-1,2,4-Triazino[5,6-b]Indole (str.617-627) engleskipdf 5 MB
Mansour I. Younes, Hussin H. Abbas, Saoud A. M. Metwally
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Study of Collinear Collision in Impulsive Model (str.629-645) engleskipdf 6 MB
N. Petrović, S. D. Bosanac
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Hydrogen Bonding in Solids. Part II. The Strength of the O-H Bond and of the H..O Interaction for the O-H..O Systems (str.647-652) engleskipdf 2 MB
Slawomir J. Grabowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Naphthalene Adsorption on 13X Molecular Sieve (str.653-670) engleskipdf 5 MB
R. Joulie, G. M. Rios, H. Gibert
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Prediction of Gas Chromatographic Retention Indexes of Mono-, Di- and Trimethylbiphenyls (str.671-682) engleskipdf 4 MB
B. Bogdanov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Conjugated-Circuits Model: On the Selection of the Parameters (str.683-692) engleskipdf 4 MB
D. Plavšić, S. Nikolić, N. Trinajstić
Kratko priopćenje 		 
First Integral Method for Evaluation of the Relations Between Components of Bray-Liebhafsky Models (str.693-699) engleskipdf 2 MB
Djuro M. Mišljenović, Ljiljana Kolar-Anić
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Enantioselective Reduction of Some Aromatic Ketones by Baker's Yeast (str.701-718) engleskipdf 6 MB
Snježana Rusman, Biserka Kojić-Prodić, Živa Ružić- Toroš, Vitomir Šunjić, Albert T. H. Lenstra
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Book Reviews (str.A7-A11) engleskipdf 3 MB
Recenzija, Prikaz  
HRVATSKO KEMIJSKO DRUŠTVO Zapisnik redovite godišnje skupštine (str.A13-A22) hrvatskipdf 4 MB
Ostalo  
Drago Grdenić The third Recipient of the Božo Težak Medal of the Croatian Chemical Society (str.C19-C26) engleskipdf 4 MB
Boris Kamenar
Ostalo 		 
Announcements - various (str.C27-C32) engleskipdf 2 MB
Ostalo  
Announcement - EUCMOS XX (str.C33-C33) engleskipdf 849 KB
Ostalo  
CCA Vol. 63 Index (str.C35-C45) engleskipdf 4 MB
Ostalo  
Contents engleskipdf 444 KB
Kazalo  
Introduction engleskipdf 353 KB
Ostalo  
Conclusion engleskipdf 334 KB
Ostalo  
Instructions to Authors engleskipdf 407 KB
Ostalo  
Acknowledgement to Referees engleskipdf 399 KB
Ostalo  
Ad engleskipdf 2 MB
Ostalo  
Cover Page engleskipdf 348 KB
Ostalo  
Posjeta: 0 *