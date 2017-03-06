Croatica chemica acta, Vol.63 No.4

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Crystal Structure of Polymeric Di-μ(1,3)- Azidodipyridinemanganese(II); [Mn(py)2(N3)2]
(str.559-564)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Mohamed A. S. Goher, Franz A. Mautner
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Reactions with N-(1-benzotriazolylcarbonyl)-amino acids. IV. The use of N-(1-benzotriazolylcarbonyl)-amino acid derivates in peptide synthesis
(str.565-578)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
B. Zorc, G. Karlović, I. Butula
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Crystal and Molecular Structure of Chelidonine
(str.579-584)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Bela Ribar, Agneš Kapor, Csaba Mezsaros, Olga Gašić, Peter Engel
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Enumeration and Classification of Double Coronoid Hydrocarbons Appendix: Triple Coronoids
(str.585-601)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
J. Brunvoll, B. N. Cyvin, S. J. Cyvin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Electronic Absorption Spectra of New y-Keto-dimethine Cyanine Dyes and Apocyanines
(str.603-616)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
A. I. M. Koraiem, M. M. Girgis, Z. H. Khalil, R. M. Abu El- Hamd
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Synthesis of Fused Heterocyclic Derivatives from 5-Ethyl-3-Hydrazino-5H-1,2,4-Triazino[5,6-b]Indole
(str.617-627)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
Mansour I. Younes, Hussin H. Abbas, Saoud A. M. Metwally
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Study of Collinear Collision in Impulsive Model
(str.629-645)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
N. Petrović, S. D. Bosanac
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Hydrogen Bonding in Solids. Part II. The Strength of the O-H Bond and of the H..O Interaction for the O-H..O Systems
(str.647-652)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Slawomir J. Grabowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Naphthalene Adsorption on 13X Molecular Sieve
(str.653-670)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
R. Joulie, G. M. Rios, H. Gibert
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Prediction of Gas Chromatographic Retention Indexes of Mono-, Di- and Trimethylbiphenyls
(str.671-682)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
B. Bogdanov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Conjugated-Circuits Model: On the Selection of the Parameters
(str.683-692)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
D. Plavšić, S. Nikolić, N. Trinajstić
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
First Integral Method for Evaluation of the Relations Between Components of Bray-Liebhafsky Models
(str.693-699)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Djuro M. Mišljenović, Ljiljana Kolar-Anić
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Enantioselective Reduction of Some Aromatic Ketones by Baker's Yeast
(str.701-718)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
Snježana Rusman, Biserka Kojić-Prodić, Živa Ružić- Toroš, Vitomir Šunjić, Albert T. H. Lenstra
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Book Reviews
(str.A7-A11)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
HRVATSKO KEMIJSKO DRUŠTVO
Zapisnik redovite godišnje skupštine
(str.A13-A22)
|
hrvatskipdf 4 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Drago Grdenić
The third Recipient of the Božo Težak Medal of the Croatian Chemical Society
(str.C19-C26)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Boris Kamenar
Ostalo
|
|
Announcements - various
(str.C27-C32)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Announcement - EUCMOS XX
(str.C33-C33)
|
engleskipdf 849 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
CCA Vol. 63 Index
(str.C35-C45)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Contents
|
engleskipdf 444 KB
|
Kazalo
|
|
Introduction
|
engleskipdf 353 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Conclusion
|
engleskipdf 334 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Instructions to Authors
|
engleskipdf 407 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Acknowledgement to Referees
|
engleskipdf 399 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Ad
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Cover Page
|
engleskipdf 348 KB
|
Ostalo
|