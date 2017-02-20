Croatica chemica acta, Vol.62 No.1

|
Datum izdavanja: Rujan 1989.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 20.02.2017.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
Rationalisation of Relative »Ring-Current« Sizes in Polycyclic, Conjugated Hydrocarbons
(str.1-26)
C. W. Haigh, R. B. Mallion
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Endless Chain [AcOHg]nn+ Cation. Crystal Structure of Acetatomercury(II) Nitrate - Mercury(II) Acetate (1/1)
(str.27-32)
Drago Grdenić, Milan Sikirica, Branka Korpar-Čolig
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Adsorption of Carbon Dioxide on Energetically Heterogeneous Adsorbents
(str.33-42)
D. Burevski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Transannular Photocyclization of (E)-3B-Acetoxy-5,10-seco-1(10)-cholesten-5-one*
(str.43-49)
Ljubinka Lorenc, Vladimir Pavlović, Mihailo Lj. Mihailović, Bernard Tinant, Jean-Paul Declercq, Maurice Van Meerssche
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Temperature Dependence of the Lattice Constants and Thermal
Expansion Coefficients of UMn2Si2 and UMn2Ge2 Compounds
(str.51-55)
Andrzej Budkowski, Andrzej Szytula, Zvonimir Ban
Kratko priopćenje
Viscometric Studies of Poly(ethylene glycol), Poly(vinyl alcohol)
and Poly(vinyl chloride) and Their Mixtures in Water and Chlorobenzene
(str.57-65)
Harun Ur Rashid
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Equilibrium Studies of Binary and Ternary Complexes of Cycloserine
(str.67-72)
Mohamed M. Shoukry, Afkar K. Abdel Hadi
Kratko priopćenje
Pd(II), Pt(II), Rh(III), Ir(III) and Ru(III) Complexes of some Nitrogen-Oxygen Donor Ligands
(str.73-79)
Yogendra Kumar, Sheila P. Tolani
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Synthesis and Spectroscopic Properties of Some New cis- and
trans-1-(2-Furyl)-2-(o-tolyl)ethenes
(str.81-87)
Marija Šindler-Kulyk, Zdenka Stiplošek, Biserka Metelko
Kratko priopćenje
Zdenko Majerski
1937-1988
(str.C1-C8)
Dionis Sunko
In memoriam, Nekrolog
Instructions to Authors
(str.C9-C11)
Ostalo
|
|
|
|
|
|
