hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica chemica acta, Vol.62 No.1

,Vol.62 No.1
Datum izdavanja: Rujan 1989.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 20.02.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Rationalisation of Relative »Ring-Current« Sizes in Polycyclic, Conjugated Hydrocarbons (str.1-26) engleskipdf 11 MB
C. W. Haigh, R. B. Mallion
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Endless Chain [AcOHg]nn+ Cation. Crystal Structure of Acetatomercury(II) Nitrate - Mercury(II) Acetate (1/1) (str.27-32) engleskipdf 3 MB
Drago Grdenić, Milan Sikirica, Branka Korpar-Čolig
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Adsorption of Carbon Dioxide on Energetically Heterogeneous Adsorbents (str.33-42) engleskipdf 3 MB
D. Burevski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Transannular Photocyclization of (E)-3B-Acetoxy-5,10-seco-1(10)-cholesten-5-one* (str.43-49) engleskipdf 3 MB
Ljubinka Lorenc, Vladimir Pavlović, Mihailo Lj. Mihailović, Bernard Tinant, Jean-Paul Declercq, Maurice Van Meerssche
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Temperature Dependence of the Lattice Constants and Thermal Expansion Coefficients of UMn2Si2 and UMn2Ge2 Compounds (str.51-55) engleskipdf 2 MB
Andrzej Budkowski, Andrzej Szytula, Zvonimir Ban
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Viscometric Studies of Poly(ethylene glycol), Poly(vinyl alcohol) and Poly(vinyl chloride) and Their Mixtures in Water and Chlorobenzene (str.57-65) engleskipdf 3 MB
Harun Ur Rashid
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Equilibrium Studies of Binary and Ternary Complexes of Cycloserine (str.67-72) engleskipdf 2 MB
Mohamed M. Shoukry, Afkar K. Abdel Hadi
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Pd(II), Pt(II), Rh(III), Ir(III) and Ru(III) Complexes of some Nitrogen-Oxygen Donor Ligands (str.73-79) engleskipdf 3 MB
Yogendra Kumar, Sheila P. Tolani
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis and Spectroscopic Properties of Some New cis- and trans-1-(2-Furyl)-2-(o-tolyl)ethenes (str.81-87) engleskipdf 2 MB
Marija Šindler-Kulyk, Zdenka Stiplošek, Biserka Metelko
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Zdenko Majerski 1937-1988 (str.C1-C8) engleskipdf 3 MB
Dionis Sunko
In memoriam, Nekrolog 		 
Instructions to Authors (str.C9-C11) engleskipdf 1 MB
Ostalo  
Contents engleskipdf 301 KB
Kazalo  
Editorial engleskipdf 276 KB
Uvodnik  
Introduction engleskipdf 967 KB
Ostalo  
Conclusion engleskipdf 82 KB
Ostalo  
Ad engleskipdf 996 KB
Ostalo  
Cover page engleskipdf 148 KB
Ostalo  
Posjeta: 0 *