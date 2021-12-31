Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems , Vol. 9 No. 4, 2021.
Design and Efficacy of Solar Disinfection System for Improved Rural Household Water Treatment(str. 1-16)
Russel C.G. Chidya, Alick K. Munthali, Isaac Chitedze, Maxon L. Chitawo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Underwater Power Generator Based on Gravity Vortex Siphon Boost Energy Transition(str. 1-13)
Manuel Ayala-Chauvin, Holger Benavides, Genís Riba, Elena Blanco
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Pre-treatment of Acetic Acid from Food Processing Wastewater Using Response Surface Methodology via Fenton Oxidation Process for Sustainable Water Reuse(str. 1-18)
Kowit Suwannahong, Surachai Wongcharee, Jitporn Kreanuarte, Torpong Kreetachat
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Exploring the challenges and opportunities in the Water, Energy, Food nexus for Arid Region(str. 1-30)
Sameh W.H. Al-Muqdadi, Ali Khalaifawi, Basima Abdulrahman, Faisal Aziz Kittana, Khalid Zaki Alwadi, Mohammed Humam Abdulkhaleq, Saif Salwan Al Saffar, Shahda Mazin Al Taie, Sheelaz Merz, Reem Al Dahmani
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Hydrogen Production and Heat Transfer Distributions of Ammonia Decomposition in an Atmospheric Pressure Plasma Plate Reactor(str. 1-12)
Mostafa El-Shafie, Shinji Kambara, Yukio Hayakawa
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Assessing the Impact of Spatio-temporal Drought Regimes Using Timescale Standardized Precipitation Index in Malawi(str. 1-13)
Isaac Chitedze, Sylvester R. Chikabvumbwa
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Challenges Faced in the Process of the Integration of Small and Medium Size Hydro Power Plants on the Distribution Network in Albania(str. 1-14)
Marialis Çelo, Rajmonda Bualoti
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Growing Impact of Decentralised Actors in Power Generation: A Comparative Analysis of the Energy Transition in Germany and Japan(str. 1-22)
Oliver Wagner, Maike Venjakob, Judith Schröder
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Influence of Production Chemicals on the Quality of Oilfield Produced Water(str. 1-14)
Stanley Ngene, Kiran Tota-Maharaj
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Metabolic Approach for Estimating the Environmental Loads Associated with Water Distribution Network of Rende: Life Cyle Assessment Application with Impact 2002+(str. 1-14)
Mario Maiolo, Gilda Capano, Rita De Cicco
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Reducing Cooling Demands in Sub-Saharan Africa: a Study on the Thermal Performance of Passive Cooling Methods in Enclosed Spaces(str. 1-13)
Oluwatimilehin Paul Olawale-Johnson, Patrick Ajwang, Stephen N. Ondimu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Instabilities and Influence of Geometric Parameters on the Efficiency of a Pump Operated as a Turbine for Micro Hydro Power Generation: A Review(str. 1-23)
Jonathan Graciano-Uribe, Jorge Sierra, Edwar Torres-López
Pregledni rad
