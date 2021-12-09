 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Kairos : Evangelical Journal of Theology , Vol. 15 No. 2, 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 09.12.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 09.12.2021.

Sadržaj

The World of the Bible: Indispensable Context in the Study of the Old Testament

 (str. 135-150)

Monika Bajić
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 108kb

German Protestants in the Moslavina and Bilogora Regions - Part II: Migrations, Evacuations, and Pastors

 (str. 151-178)

Vatroslav Župančić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 159kb

The Church as a Court: the Requirement for “Two or Three Witnesses”

 (str. 179-194)

Ervin Budiselić
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 155kb

The “A-theist” Christ: Kenosis as a Way of an Identification with Atheists in the Theology of Anthony Bloom

 (str. 195-205)

Teofil Stanciu
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 82kb

Commitment to the Truth: A Pastoral Essay

 (str. 207-214)

Thomas Sibley
Esej

engleski pdf 68kb

Corneliu Constantineanu (1967. – 2021.)

 (str. 217-221)

Peter Kuzmič
In memoriam, Nekrolog, Obituarij

engleski pdf 60kb

Matthew Kaemingk and Cory B. Willson Work and Worship: Reconnecting Our Labor and Liturgy

 (str. 230-0)

Miroslav Balint-Feudvarski
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

engleski pdf 54kb

