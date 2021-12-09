Kairos : Evangelical Journal of Theology , Vol. 15 No. 2, 2021.
- Datum izdavanja: 09.12.2021.
- Objavljen na Hrčku: 09.12.2021.
Sadržaj
Puni tekst
The World of the Bible: Indispensable Context in the Study of the Old Testament(str. 135-150)
Monika Bajić
Pregledni rad
German Protestants in the Moslavina and Bilogora Regions - Part II: Migrations, Evacuations, and Pastors(str. 151-178)
Vatroslav Župančić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Church as a Court: the Requirement for “Two or Three Witnesses”(str. 179-194)
Ervin Budiselić
Pregledni rad
The “A-theist” Christ: Kenosis as a Way of an Identification with Atheists in the Theology of Anthony Bloom(str. 195-205)
Teofil Stanciu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Commitment to the Truth: A Pastoral Essay(str. 207-214)
Thomas Sibley
Esej
Corneliu Constantineanu (1967. – 2021.)(str. 217-221)
Peter Kuzmič
In memoriam, Nekrolog, Obituarij
Matthew Kaemingk and Cory B. Willson Work and Worship: Reconnecting Our Labor and Liturgy(str. 230-0)
Miroslav Balint-Feudvarski
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Posjeta: 0 *