Public Sector Economics , Vol. 45 No. 4, 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 06.12.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 09.12.2021.

Macro and micro effects of fiscal policy - experience from the Covid-19 pandemic: introduction to the thematic issue of Public Sector Economics

 (str. 413-418)

Milan Deskar-Škrbić, Darjan Milutinović
Uvodnik

engleski pdf 365kb

Interactions between fiscal and monetary policies: a brief history of a long relationship

 (str. 419-432)

Dubravko Mihaljek
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 533kb

Characteristics of fiscal policy in Croatia: does it depend on the phase of the business cycle?

 (str. 433-457)

Vladimir Arčabić, Frane Banić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 976kb

The The interplay of supply and demand shocks: measuring potential output in the COVID-19 pandemic

 (str. 459-493)

Lovorka Grgurić, Ozana Nadoveza Jelić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 1421kb

Fiscal (un)sustainability of the Croatian healthcare system: additional impact of the COVID-19 crisis

 (str. 495-515)

Hrvoje Šimović, Maja Mihelja Žaja, Marko Primorac
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 602kb

The The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on income distribution under different protection schemes: the case of Spain

 (str. 517-541)

Gonzalo Gómez Bengoechea
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 710kb

Asymmetric effect of government debt on GDP growth: evidence from Namibia

 (str. 543-558)

Teboho Jeremiah Mosikari, Joel Hinaunye Eita
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 564kb

