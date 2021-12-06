Public Sector Economics , Vol. 45 No. 4, 2021.
Macro and micro effects of fiscal policy - experience from the Covid-19 pandemic: introduction to the thematic issue of Public Sector Economics(str. 413-418)
Milan Deskar-Škrbić, Darjan Milutinović
Uvodnik
Interactions between fiscal and monetary policies: a brief history of a long relationship(str. 419-432)
Dubravko Mihaljek
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Characteristics of fiscal policy in Croatia: does it depend on the phase of the business cycle?(str. 433-457)
Vladimir Arčabić, Frane Banić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The The interplay of supply and demand shocks: measuring potential output in the COVID-19 pandemic(str. 459-493)
Lovorka Grgurić, Ozana Nadoveza Jelić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Fiscal (un)sustainability of the Croatian healthcare system: additional impact of the COVID-19 crisis(str. 495-515)
Hrvoje Šimović, Maja Mihelja Žaja, Marko Primorac
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on income distribution under different protection schemes: the case of Spain(str. 517-541)
Gonzalo Gómez Bengoechea
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Asymmetric effect of government debt on GDP growth: evidence from Namibia(str. 543-558)
Teboho Jeremiah Mosikari, Joel Hinaunye Eita
Izvorni znanstveni članak
