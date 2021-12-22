- Datum izdavanja: 22.12.2021.
Sadržaj
Puni tekst
Breaching the Alps: the Roman Idea of the “Wall of Italy” from the Republic to the Augustan Era(str. 7-28)
Antti Lampinen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Civil War and the Resurgence of Anglo-Scottish Border Mentalities in the British Middle Shires, 1639–1645(str. 33-53)
Tristan Griffin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Border-Crossings and Migration in the Croatian and Slavonian Military Frontiers in the Early Modern Period(str. 57-74)
Sanja Lazanin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Revolutionary Migrants of the Early Labor Movement in Croatia-Slavonia, Dalmatia, and Istria in the Late Nineteenth and the Early Twentieth Century(str. 79-102)
Luka Pejić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Those Who Left and Those Who Arrived: Population Movements from and to Post-Second World War Rijeka(str. 107-129)
Francesca Rolandi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Yugocentrism and the Study of the Non-Aligned Movement: Towards a Decolonial Historiography(str. 133-155)
Paul Stubbs
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Migration for Cooperation: Mobility of Highly Skilled Yugoslav Labor in Algeria(str. 159-173)
Dora Tot
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Women in a Men’s Collective in the 1970s and 1980s: The Czech Philharmonic Orchestra as an Example(str. 177-197)
Lucie Marková
Izvorni znanstveni članak
