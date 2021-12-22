 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

History in Flux : Journal of the Department of History, Faculty of Humanities, Juraj Dobrila University of Pula , Vol. 3. No. 3., 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 22.12.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 22.12.2021.

Sadržaj

Breaching the Alps: the Roman Idea of the “Wall of Italy” from the Republic to the Augustan Era

 (str. 7-28)

Antti Lampinen
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 181kb

Civil War and the Resurgence of Anglo-Scottish Border Mentalities in the British Middle Shires, 1639–1645

 (str. 33-53)

Tristan Griffin
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 153kb

Border-Crossings and Migration in the Croatian and Slavonian Military Frontiers in the Early Modern Period

 (str. 57-74)

Sanja Lazanin
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 141kb

Revolutionary Migrants of the Early Labor Movement in Croatia-Slavonia, Dalmatia, and Istria in the Late Nineteenth and the Early Twentieth Century

 (str. 79-102)

Luka Pejić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 172kb

Those Who Left and Those Who Arrived: Population Movements from and to Post-Second World War Rijeka

 (str. 107-129)

Francesca Rolandi
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 178kb

Yugocentrism and the Study of the Non-Aligned Movement: Towards a Decolonial Historiography

 (str. 133-155)

Paul Stubbs
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 168kb

Migration for Cooperation: Mobility of Highly Skilled Yugoslav Labor in Algeria

 (str. 159-173)

Dora Tot
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 116kb

Women in a Men’s Collective in the 1970s and 1980s: The Czech Philharmonic Orchestra as an Example

 (str. 177-197)

Lucie Marková
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 151kb

