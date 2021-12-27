 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

National security and the future , Vol. 22 No. 3, 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 27.12.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 28.12.2021.

Sadržaj

Puni tekst

Impressum

 (str. 0-0)


Ostalo

engleski pdf 322kb

Contents

 (str. 0-0)


Kazalo

engleski pdf 145kb

Pregradni list

 (str. 0-0)


Ostalo

hrvatski pdf 14kb

Miroslavu Tuđmanu

 (str. 7-9)

Gordan Jandroković
In memoriam, Nekrolog, Obituarij

hrvatski pdf 163kb

Miroslavu Tuđmanu

 (str. 11-14)

Andrej Plenković
In memoriam, Nekrolog, Obituarij

hrvatski pdf 205kb

Mirek - plemenit čovjek i častan hrvatski domoljub

 (str. 15-18)

Mate Ljubičić
In memoriam, Nekrolog, Obituarij

hrvatski pdf 196kb

Analysis of the foreign malign influence in Montenegro 2019-2021

 (str. 21-36)

Ljubomir Filipović
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 446kb

Cyber-jihad in the Western Balkans

 (str. 37-58)

Eleni Kapsokoli
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 462kb

Conflict coverage by terror movements' use of mass media and new media - the case of Irani Proxies: Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis

 (str. 59-71)

Dr. Barak Bouks
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 761kb

National interest in security science: a realist perspective

 (str. 73-88)

Dr. Darko Trifunović, Milica Ćurčić
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 341kb

Decentralized security systems in hybrid war conditions with an emphasis on the security system in Bosnia and Herzegovina

 (str. 89-99)

Ph.D. Jerko Livaja
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 293kb

Impact of social and security factors on the intensity of integration of immigrants to the EU

 (str. 101-123)

Zoran Milosavljević, Andrijana Maksimović
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 929kb

