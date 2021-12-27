National security and the future , Vol. 22 No. 3, 2021.
- Datum izdavanja: 27.12.2021.
- Objavljen na Hrčku: 28.12.2021.
Miroslavu Tuđmanu(str. 7-9)
Gordan Jandroković
In memoriam, Nekrolog, Obituarij
Miroslavu Tuđmanu(str. 11-14)
Andrej Plenković
In memoriam, Nekrolog, Obituarij
Mirek - plemenit čovjek i častan hrvatski domoljub(str. 15-18)
Mate Ljubičić
In memoriam, Nekrolog, Obituarij
Analysis of the foreign malign influence in Montenegro 2019-2021(str. 21-36)
Ljubomir Filipović
Pregledni rad
Cyber-jihad in the Western Balkans(str. 37-58)
Eleni Kapsokoli
Pregledni rad
Conflict coverage by terror movements' use of mass media and new media - the case of Irani Proxies: Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis(str. 59-71)
Dr. Barak Bouks
Pregledni rad
National interest in security science: a realist perspective(str. 73-88)
Dr. Darko Trifunović, Milica Ćurčić
Pregledni rad
Decentralized security systems in hybrid war conditions with an emphasis on the security system in Bosnia and Herzegovina(str. 89-99)
Ph.D. Jerko Livaja
Pregledni rad
Impact of social and security factors on the intensity of integration of immigrants to the EU(str. 101-123)
Zoran Milosavljević, Andrijana Maksimović
Pregledni rad
