Collegium antropologicum , Vol. 45 No. 3, 2021.
The Quality of Practical Pedagogical Training During the Epidemic Through the Eyes of the Slovenian Physical Education Student Teachers(str. 179-189)
Neja Markelj, Žan Luca Potočnik, Gregor Jurak, Marjeta Kovač
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Teachers’ Perceived Barriers to Implementation of Physical Education: Examining the Administration of Physical Education Programme and the Provision of Non-human Resources(str. 191-200)
Eng Hoe Wee, Wei Fong Cheng, Ngien Siong Chin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Trainee Teachers’ Situational Motivation and Motivational Climate towards Physical Education Lessons during COVID-19 Pandemic(str. 201-207)
Ngien Siong Chin, Boon Sian Teo, Eng Hoe Wee
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Different Perception of Health Status and Importance of Physical Activity among Croatian, Slovak and Czech Youth(str. 209-214)
Jiri Malis, Jana Vašíčková, Branislav Antala, Iveta Cihová, Dario Novak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Self-Perceived Subject-Specific Professional Competencies of Slovenian Physical Education Teachers in Different Working Environments(str. 215-223)
Marjeta Kovač, Bojan Leskošek, Gregor Jurak, Miloš Tul
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Fitness, PA, Perceived Competence, Parental Support, and Literacy Outcomes in the REACH After-School Sports Program(str. 225-234)
Risto Marttinen, Kelsey L. McAlister, Samantha T. Ives, Silvia Battistella, Ray N. Fredrick III, Kelly Johnston, Kathleen S. Wilson
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Physically Active Breaks in the Teaching Process: Impact on the Pupils’ Educational Achievements(str. 235-242)
Ivan Holik, Matea Kitak, Vilko Petrić, Petra Pejić Papak, Vesna Štemberger
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Attitudes of Wannabe Kinesiology Students about School Subjects, School in General and Extracurricular Learning(str. 243-251)
Saša Milovuković, Hrvoje Sivrić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Longitudinal Analysis of Basic Motor and Functional Abilities of Elementary School Pupils(str. 253-259)
Ante Burger, Endica Radić Hozo, Vladimir Pavlinović, Nikola Foretić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Are We Doing the Right Thing? Motor Assessment in Adapted Physical Education(str. 261-270)
Tatjana Trošt Bobić, Goran Bobić, Andrea Mohorović, Dario Novak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Evolution of China’s Sporting Diplomacy since 1949: The History, Experience and Promotion Strategies(str. 271-283)
Yalun An, Xueshuang Wang, Fujun Xiang
Stručni rad
