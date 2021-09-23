 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Collegium antropologicum , Vol. 45 No. 3, 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 23.09.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 30.12.2021.

The Quality of Practical Pedagogical Training During the Epidemic Through the Eyes of the Slovenian Physical Education Student Teachers

 (str. 179-189)

Neja Markelj, Žan Luca Potočnik, Gregor Jurak, Marjeta Kovač
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 820kb

Teachers’ Perceived Barriers to Implementation of Physical Education: Examining the Administration of Physical Education Programme and the Provision of Non-human Resources

 (str. 191-200)

Eng Hoe Wee, Wei Fong Cheng, Ngien Siong Chin
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 447kb

Trainee Teachers’ Situational Motivation and Motivational Climate towards Physical Education Lessons during COVID-19 Pandemic

 (str. 201-207)

Ngien Siong Chin, Boon Sian Teo, Eng Hoe Wee
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 259kb

Different Perception of Health Status and Importance of Physical Activity among Croatian, Slovak and Czech Youth

 (str. 209-214)

Jiri Malis, Jana Vašíčková, Branislav Antala, Iveta Cihová, Dario Novak
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 464kb

The Self-Perceived Subject-Specific Professional Competencies of Slovenian Physical Education Teachers in Different Working Environments

 (str. 215-223)

Marjeta Kovač, Bojan Leskošek, Gregor Jurak, Miloš Tul
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 287kb

Fitness, PA, Perceived Competence, Parental Support, and Literacy Outcomes in the REACH After-School Sports Program

 (str. 225-234)

Risto Marttinen, Kelsey L. McAlister, Samantha T. Ives, Silvia Battistella, Ray N. Fredrick III, Kelly Johnston, Kathleen S. Wilson
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 270kb

Physically Active Breaks in the Teaching Process: Impact on the Pupils’ Educational Achievements

 (str. 235-242)

Ivan Holik, Matea Kitak, Vilko Petrić, Petra Pejić Papak, Vesna Štemberger
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 325kb

Attitudes of Wannabe Kinesiology Students about School Subjects, School in General and Extracurricular Learning

 (str. 243-251)

Saša Milovuković, Hrvoje Sivrić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 473kb

Longitudinal Analysis of Basic Motor and Functional Abilities of Elementary School Pupils

 (str. 253-259)

Ante Burger, Endica Radić Hozo, Vladimir Pavlinović, Nikola Foretić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 289kb

Are We Doing the Right Thing? Motor Assessment in Adapted Physical Education

 (str. 261-270)

Tatjana Trošt Bobić, Goran Bobić, Andrea Mohorović, Dario Novak
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 289kb

The Evolution of China’s Sporting Diplomacy since 1949: The History, Experience and Promotion Strategies

 (str. 271-283)

Yalun An, Xueshuang Wang, Fujun Xiang
Stručni rad

engleski pdf 618kb

