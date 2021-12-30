 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Croatian Yearbook of European Law & Policy , Vol. 17 No. 1, 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 30.12.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 14.01.2022.

Editorial Note: Can Climate Policy Give Europe Its Mojo Back?

 (str. VII-XVIII)

Gareth Davies
Uvodnik

engleski pdf 129kb

The Reality of National Judges as EU Law Judges: Knowledge, Experiences and Attitudes of Lower Court Judges in Slovenia and Croatia

 (str. 1-40)

Monika Glavina
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 959kb

Fundamental Rights of EU Citizens in Purely Internal Situations: From Reverse Discrimination to Incorporation?

 (str. 41-76)

Niko Jarak
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 305kb

The New EU Space Regulation: One Small Step or One Giant Leap for the EU?

 (str. 77-126)

Luka Orešković, Sonja Grgić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 623kb

‘The Right to Be Forgotten’ and the Sui Generis Controller in the Context of CJEU Jurisprudence and the GDPR

 (str. 127-158)

Nina Gumzej
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 290kb

Unlawful Aid and Public Undertakings: Vertical Direct Effect of Article 108(3), third sentence TFEU

 (str. 159-175)

Łukasz Stępkowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 190kb

The Reform of the EU Transparency Register

 (str. 177-202)

Kim Fyhr
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 245kb

Evaluation of the EU Screening Mechanism and the Question of Reciprocity with China

 (str. 203-235)

Matija Kontak
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 282kb

Promoting the Rule of Law in the EU Enlargement Policy: A Twofold Challenge

 (str. 237-277)

Leposava Ognjanoska
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 469kb

Caught on the Radar of the European Commission: Croatian Experiences with the Infringement Procedure

 (str. 279-305)

Melita Carević
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 247kb

How to Make a Unicorn or ‘There Never Was an “Acte Clair” in EU Law’: Some Remarks about Case C-561/19 Consorzio Italian Management

 (str. 307-328)

Davor Petrić
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 216kb

EU Bibliography

 (str. 329-484)

Aleksandra Čar
Bibliografija

hrvatski pdf 1246kb

