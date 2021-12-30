Croatian Yearbook of European Law & Policy , Vol. 17 No. 1, 2021.
- Datum izdavanja: 30.12.2021.
- Objavljen na Hrčku: 14.01.2022.
Sadržaj
Puni tekst
Editorial Note: Can Climate Policy Give Europe Its Mojo Back?(str. VII-XVIII)
Gareth Davies
Uvodnik
The Reality of National Judges as EU Law Judges: Knowledge, Experiences and Attitudes of Lower Court Judges in Slovenia and Croatia(str. 1-40)
Monika Glavina
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Fundamental Rights of EU Citizens in Purely Internal Situations: From Reverse Discrimination to Incorporation?(str. 41-76)
Niko Jarak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The New EU Space Regulation: One Small Step or One Giant Leap for the EU?(str. 77-126)
Luka Orešković, Sonja Grgić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
‘The Right to Be Forgotten’ and the Sui Generis Controller in the Context of CJEU Jurisprudence and the GDPR(str. 127-158)
Nina Gumzej
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Unlawful Aid and Public Undertakings: Vertical Direct Effect of Article 108(3), third sentence TFEU(str. 159-175)
Łukasz Stępkowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Reform of the EU Transparency Register(str. 177-202)
Kim Fyhr
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Evaluation of the EU Screening Mechanism and the Question of Reciprocity with China(str. 203-235)
Matija Kontak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Promoting the Rule of Law in the EU Enlargement Policy: A Twofold Challenge(str. 237-277)
Leposava Ognjanoska
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Caught on the Radar of the European Commission: Croatian Experiences with the Infringement Procedure(str. 279-305)
Melita Carević
Pregledni rad
How to Make a Unicorn or ‘There Never Was an “Acte Clair” in EU Law’: Some Remarks about Case C-561/19 Consorzio Italian Management(str. 307-328)
Davor Petrić
Pregledni rad
EU Bibliography(str. 329-484)
Aleksandra Čar
Bibliografija
Posjeta: 0 *