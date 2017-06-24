Politička misao : časopis za politologiju, Vol.54 No.1-2

|
|
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2017.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 24.06.2017.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Editor's Note
(str.7-8)
|
engleskipdf 173 KB
|
Nebojša Blanuša
Uvodnik
|
|
Cultural Trauma, Collective Memory and the Vietnam War
(str.11-31)
|
engleskipdf 258 KB
|
Ron Eyerman, Todd Madigan, Magnus Ring
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Stalinist Repression in Estonia: State of the Research and Open Questions
(str.32-51)
|
engleskipdf 285 KB
|
Aigi Rahi-Tamm
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Cultural Trauma and Welfare for War Widows in India
(str.52-73)
|
engleskipdf 274 KB
|
Jyoti Atwal
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Romani Identity, Cultural Trauma, Second-Class Citizenship and the Contemporary Context for Ethnic Political Representation in Hungary
(str.74-93)
|
engleskipdf 273 KB
|
Roland Ferkovics, Katalin Nemeth, Kai A. Schafft
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Founding Trauma of National Identity in Films of Milčo Mančevski
(str.94-115)
|
engleskipdf 297 KB
|
Sean Homer
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Croatian Citizenship Regime and Traumatized Categories of Croatian Citizens: Serb Minority and Croatian Defenders of the Homeland War
(str.119-149)
|
engleskipdf 314 KB
|
Viktor Koska, Ana Matan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Spectre of Communism Is Haunting Croatia. The Croatian Right's Image of the Enemy
(str.150-169)
|
engleskipdf 285 KB
|
Tihomir Cipek
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Trauma and Taboo: Forbidden Political Questions in Croatia
(str.170-196)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Nebojša Blanuša
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Cultural Trauma Set in Stone? The Case of Shelling of Dubrovnik
(str.197-219)
|
engleskipdf 320 KB
|
Ana Ljubojević, Mia Jerman, Kosta Bovan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Roy Eyerman. Is This America? Katrina As Cultural Trauma
(str.223-227)
|
engleskipdf 231 KB
|
Matej Mikašinović-Komšo
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Charlotte Beradt. Snovi pod Trećim Reichom.
(str.227-231)
|
engleskipdf 231 KB
|
Žaklina Kuljanac
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Akiko Hashimoto. The Long Defeat - Cultural Trauma, Memory and Idenitity in Japan
(str.232-236)
|
engleskipdf 227 KB
|
Tin Puljić
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
