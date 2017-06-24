hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Politička misao : časopis za politologiju,Vol.54 No.1-2
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 24.06.2017.
Editor's Note (str.7-8) engleskipdf 173 KB
Nebojša Blanuša
Uvodnik 		 
Cultural Trauma, Collective Memory and the Vietnam War (str.11-31) engleskipdf 258 KB
Ron Eyerman, Todd Madigan, Magnus Ring
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Stalinist Repression in Estonia: State of the Research and Open Questions (str.32-51) engleskipdf 285 KB
Aigi Rahi-Tamm
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Cultural Trauma and Welfare for War Widows in India (str.52-73) engleskipdf 274 KB
Jyoti Atwal
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Romani Identity, Cultural Trauma, Second-Class Citizenship and the Contemporary Context for Ethnic Political Representation in Hungary (str.74-93) engleskipdf 273 KB
Roland Ferkovics, Katalin Nemeth, Kai A. Schafft
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Founding Trauma of National Identity in Films of Milčo Mančevski (str.94-115) engleskipdf 297 KB
Sean Homer
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Croatian Citizenship Regime and Traumatized Categories of Croatian Citizens: Serb Minority and Croatian Defenders of the Homeland War (str.119-149) engleskipdf 314 KB
Viktor Koska, Ana Matan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Spectre of Communism Is Haunting Croatia. The Croatian Right's Image of the Enemy (str.150-169) engleskipdf 285 KB
Tihomir Cipek
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Trauma and Taboo: Forbidden Political Questions in Croatia (str.170-196) engleskipdf 3 MB
Nebojša Blanuša
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Cultural Trauma Set in Stone? The Case of Shelling of Dubrovnik (str.197-219) engleskipdf 320 KB
Ana Ljubojević, Mia Jerman, Kosta Bovan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Roy Eyerman. Is This America? Katrina As Cultural Trauma (str.223-227) engleskipdf 231 KB
Matej Mikašinović-Komšo
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Charlotte Beradt. Snovi pod Trećim Reichom. (str.227-231) engleskipdf 231 KB
Žaklina Kuljanac
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Akiko Hashimoto. The Long Defeat - Cultural Trauma, Memory and Idenitity in Japan (str.232-236) engleskipdf 227 KB
Tin Puljić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
