Pomorstvo, Vol.31 No.1

|
|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
Politike i razmjena
|
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2017.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 29.06.2017.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
The analysis of the maintenance systems of a LPG carrier’s liquefaction system main components
(str.3-9)
|
engleskipdf 792 KB
|
Aleksandar Vorkapić, Predrag Kralj, Dragan Martinović
Pregledni rad
|
|
Contribution to the implementation of “Green Port” concept in Croatian seaports
(str.10-17)
|
engleskipdf 885 KB
|
Paola Badurina, Marijan Cukrov, Čedomir Dundović
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Logistics determinants of the port of Gaženica in the context of tourism development
(str.18-26)
|
engleskipdf 749 KB
|
Hrvoje Baričević, Eli Marušić, Ana Malovrh
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Assessing impact of cruising tourism in Slovenia
(str.27-32)
|
engleskipdf 428 KB
|
Maja Uran Maravić, Daniela Gračan, Željko Zirdum
Pregledni rad
|
|
Preventing marine accidents caused by technology-induced human error
(str.33-37)
|
engleskipdf 417 KB
|
Toni Bielić, Nermin Hasanspahić, Jelena Čulin
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
About transport costs calculation on the Transsiberial railway
(str.38-44)
|
engleskipdf 463 KB
|
Sergei A. Bykadorov
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Thermodynamic study of environment-friendly R429A, R435A and R457A refrigerants as substitutes for ozone depleting R22 in refrigeration and air-conditioning systems
(str.45-52)
|
engleskipdf 514 KB
|
B.O. Bolaji, O.A. Oyelaran, O.C. Okoye
Pregledni rad
|
|
Reorganization of the public utility companies
(str.53-59)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Željko Smojver, Gorana Stumpf, Donald Schiozzi
Pregledni rad
|
|
Un-Vignetting vignettes: Optimal highway pricing in Croatia
(str.60-66)
|
engleskipdf 498 KB
|
Davor Mance
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Analysis of variable Inlet Valve Control in two-stage turbocharged marine four-stroke Diesel engines – Miller cycle
(str.67-73)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Luka Abramović, Dragan Martinović, Davor Lenac
Pregledni rad
|
|
Legionella Pneumophilia on board ship’s freshwater systems and technological and organizational measures of prevention and suppression
(str.74-76)
|
engleskipdf 462 KB
|
Davor Pavić, Predrag Kralj, Davor Lenac
Pregledni rad
|
|
Liability of the multimodal transport operator – the case of Kosovo
(str.77-91)
|
engleskipdf 478 KB
|
Nexhat Jashari
Pregledni rad
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Zaboravili ste lozinku?