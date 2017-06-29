hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Pomorstvo, Vol.31 No.1

Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 29.06.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
The analysis of the maintenance systems of a LPG carrier’s liquefaction system main components (str.3-9) engleskipdf 792 KB
Aleksandar Vorkapić, Predrag Kralj, Dragan Martinović
Pregledni rad 		 
Contribution to the implementation of “Green Port” concept in Croatian seaports (str.10-17) engleskipdf 885 KB
Paola Badurina, Marijan Cukrov, Čedomir Dundović
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Logistics determinants of the port of Gaženica in the context of tourism development (str.18-26) engleskipdf 749 KB
Hrvoje Baričević, Eli Marušić, Ana Malovrh
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Assessing impact of cruising tourism in Slovenia (str.27-32) engleskipdf 428 KB
Maja Uran Maravić, Daniela Gračan, Željko Zirdum
Pregledni rad 		 
Preventing marine accidents caused by technology-induced human error (str.33-37) engleskipdf 417 KB
Toni Bielić, Nermin Hasanspahić, Jelena Čulin
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
About transport costs calculation on the Transsiberial railway (str.38-44) engleskipdf 463 KB
Sergei A. Bykadorov
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Thermodynamic study of environment-friendly R429A, R435A and R457A refrigerants as substitutes for ozone depleting R22 in refrigeration and air-conditioning systems (str.45-52) engleskipdf 514 KB
B.O. Bolaji, O.A. Oyelaran, O.C. Okoye
Pregledni rad 		 
Reorganization of the public utility companies (str.53-59) engleskipdf 1 MB
Željko Smojver, Gorana Stumpf, Donald Schiozzi
Pregledni rad 		 
Un-Vignetting vignettes: Optimal highway pricing in Croatia (str.60-66) engleskipdf 498 KB
Davor Mance
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of variable Inlet Valve Control in two-stage turbocharged marine four-stroke Diesel engines – Miller cycle (str.67-73) engleskipdf 1 MB
Luka Abramović, Dragan Martinović, Davor Lenac
Pregledni rad 		 
Legionella Pneumophilia on board ship’s freshwater systems and technological and organizational measures of prevention and suppression (str.74-76) engleskipdf 462 KB
Davor Pavić, Predrag Kralj, Davor Lenac
Pregledni rad 		 
Liability of the multimodal transport operator – the case of Kosovo (str.77-91) engleskipdf 478 KB
Nexhat Jashari
Pregledni rad 		 
