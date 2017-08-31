hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Dubrovnik annals, No.21

Datum izdavanja: Kolovoz 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 31.08.2017.
Godparents and Marriage Witnesses in Istria from the Fifteenth to the Seventeenth Century (str.9-29) engleskipdf 359 KB
Danijela Doblanović, Marija Mogorović Crljenko
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Informal Power Structures and Godparent Networks of the Ragusan Nobility in the Second Half of the Eighteenth Century (str.31-46) engleskipdf 1 MB
Irena Ipšić, Ivana Lazarević, Vedran Stojanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Parrains et voisins? Espace et parrainage en banlieue parisienne au XIXe siècle (str.47-72) francuskipdf 2 MB
Vincent Gourdon, Isabelle Robin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Traditional Marriage and the Role of Witnesses in the Parish of Ravno in the First Half of the Nineteenth Century (str.73-95) engleskipdf 1 MB
Marinko Marić, Rina Kralj-Brassard
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Baptism and Marriage Witnesses of the Catholics of Dubrovnik (1870-1871) (str.97-137) engleskipdf 1 MB
Ariana Violić-Koprivec, Nenad Vekarić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Spiritual Kinship on the Island of Lastovo in the Nineteenth and Twentieth Century (str.139-175) engleskipdf 487 KB
Marko Rašica, Ljiljana Marks
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Richard F. Gyug, Liturgy and Law in a Dalmatian City: The Bishop’s Book of Kotor (Sankt-Peterburg, BRAN, F. no. 200) [Studies and Texts, vol. 204; Monumenta Liturgica Beneventana, vol. 7]. Toronto: Pontifi cal Institute of Mediaeval Studies, 2016 (str.177-179) engleskipdf 184 KB
Rozana Vojvoda
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Le commissioni ducali ai rettori d’Istria e Dalmazia (1289-1361), ed. Alessandra Rizzi. Roma: Viella, 2015 (str.180-181) engleskipdf 124 KB
Nella Lonza
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
PHILELFIANA. Nuove prospettive di ricerca sulla fi gura di Francesco Filelfo [PHILELFIANA. New research perspectives regarding Francesco Filelfo], ed. Silvia Fiaschi. Firenze: Leo S. Olschki Editore, 2015 (str.181-185) engleskipdf 173 KB
Vedran Stojanović
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Niko Kapetanić, Pod barjakom Svetog Vlaha. Naoružanje i posada na tvrđavi Sokol 1420-1672. [Under the Standard of Saint Blaise. Armament and Garrison of the Sokol Castle 1420-1672]. Dubrovnik: Društvo prijatelja dubrovačke starine, 2016 (str.185-186) engleskipdf 138 KB
Domagoj Madunić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Paola Albini, The Great 1667 Dalmatia Earthquake. An In-Depth Case Study. Cham: Springer, 2015 (str.186-187) engleskipdf 140 KB
Slavica Stojan
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Venustus, numerosus, latinissimus: Rajmund Kunić (1719-1794) and His Epigrams. Irena Bratičević, Via virtutis / Put vrline: Epigramatski opus Rajmunda Kunića, 2 vols. Zagreb: Ex libris, 2015-2016 (str.188-191) engleskipdf 164 KB
Ivan Lupić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Hannes Grandits, Multikonfesionalna Hercegovina: Vlast i lojalnost u kasnoosmanskom društvu [Multiconfessional Herzegovina: Power and Loyalty in Late Ottoman Society]. Sarajevo: Institut za istoriju, 2014 (str.192-194) engleskipdf 171 KB
Marinko Marić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
