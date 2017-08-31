Dubrovnik annals, No.21

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
Godparents and Marriage Witnesses in Istria from the Fifteenth to the Seventeenth Century
(str.9-29)
engleskipdf 359 KB
Danijela Doblanović, Marija Mogorović Crljenko
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Informal Power Structures and Godparent Networks of the Ragusan Nobility in the Second Half of the Eighteenth Century
(str.31-46)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Irena Ipšić, Ivana Lazarević, Vedran Stojanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Parrains et voisins? Espace et parrainage en banlieue parisienne au XIXe siècle
(str.47-72)
francuskipdf 2 MB
Vincent Gourdon, Isabelle Robin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Traditional Marriage and the Role of Witnesses in the Parish of Ravno in the First Half of the Nineteenth Century
(str.73-95)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Marinko Marić, Rina Kralj-Brassard
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Baptism and Marriage Witnesses of the Catholics of Dubrovnik (1870-1871)
(str.97-137)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Ariana Violić-Koprivec, Nenad Vekarić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Spiritual Kinship on the Island of Lastovo in the Nineteenth and Twentieth Century
(str.139-175)
engleskipdf 487 KB
Marko Rašica, Ljiljana Marks
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Richard F. Gyug, Liturgy and Law in a Dalmatian City: The Bishop’s Book of Kotor (Sankt-Peterburg, BRAN, F. no. 200) [Studies and Texts, vol. 204; Monumenta Liturgica Beneventana, vol. 7]. Toronto: Pontifi cal Institute of Mediaeval Studies, 2016
(str.177-179)
engleskipdf 184 KB
Rozana Vojvoda
Recenzija, Prikaz
Le commissioni ducali ai rettori d’Istria e Dalmazia (1289-1361), ed. Alessandra Rizzi. Roma: Viella, 2015
(str.180-181)
engleskipdf 124 KB
Nella Lonza
Recenzija, Prikaz
PHILELFIANA. Nuove prospettive di ricerca sulla fi gura di Francesco Filelfo [PHILELFIANA. New research perspectives regarding Francesco Filelfo], ed. Silvia Fiaschi. Firenze: Leo S. Olschki Editore, 2015
(str.181-185)
engleskipdf 173 KB
Vedran Stojanović
Recenzija, Prikaz
Niko Kapetanić, Pod barjakom Svetog Vlaha. Naoružanje i posada na tvrđavi Sokol 1420-1672. [Under the Standard of Saint Blaise. Armament and Garrison of the Sokol Castle 1420-1672]. Dubrovnik: Društvo prijatelja dubrovačke starine, 2016
(str.185-186)
engleskipdf 138 KB
Domagoj Madunić
Recenzija, Prikaz
Paola Albini, The Great 1667 Dalmatia Earthquake. An In-Depth Case Study. Cham: Springer, 2015
(str.186-187)
engleskipdf 140 KB
Slavica Stojan
Recenzija, Prikaz
Venustus, numerosus, latinissimus: Rajmund Kunić (1719-1794) and His Epigrams. Irena Bratičević, Via virtutis / Put vrline: Epigramatski opus Rajmunda Kunića, 2 vols. Zagreb: Ex libris, 2015-2016
(str.188-191)
engleskipdf 164 KB
Ivan Lupić
Recenzija, Prikaz
Hannes Grandits, Multikonfesionalna Hercegovina: Vlast i lojalnost u kasnoosmanskom društvu [Multiconfessional Herzegovina: Power and Loyalty in Late Ottoman Society]. Sarajevo: Institut za istoriju, 2014
(str.192-194)
engleskipdf 171 KB
Marinko Marić
Recenzija, Prikaz
