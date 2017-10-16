Croatian International Relations Review, Vol.23 No.79

|Sadržaj
Naslovnica
(str.1-1)
hrvatskipdf 864 KB
Cover
(str.1-1)
engleskipdf 864 KB
Ostalo
Sadržaj i impressum
(str.2-4)
hrvatskipdf 839 KB
Contents and Impressum
(str.2-4)
engleskipdf 839 KB
Kazalo
Struggling for the Future, Burdened by the Past: Croatia’s Relations with the United Kingdom from Independence to Brexit
(str.5-39)
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
Struggling for the Future, Burdened by the Past: Croatia’s Relations with the United Kingdom from Independence to Brexit
(str.5-39)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Josip Glaurdić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Slovenia’s Foreign Policy Opportunities and Constraints: The Analysis of an Interplay of Foreign Policy Environments
(str.41-72)
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
Slovenia’s Foreign Policy Opportunities and Constraints: The Analysis of an Interplay of Foreign Policy Environments
(str.41-72)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Ana Bojinović Fenko, Zlatko Šabič
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Olympic Diplomacy and the Emerging States: Striving for Influence in the Multipolar World
(str.73-102)
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
Olympic Diplomacy and the Emerging States: Striving for Influence in the Multipolar World
(str.73-102)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Đana Luša
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Learning by Doing: The EU’s Transformative Power and Conflicts in the Western Balkans
(str.103-126)
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
Learning by Doing: The EU’s Transformative Power and Conflicts in the Western Balkans
(str.103-126)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Julija Brsakoska Bazerkoska, Mišo Dokmanović
Pregledni rad
Preserving ‘Great Power Status’: The Complex Case of the British Intervention in the Falklands (1982)
(str.127-156)
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
Preserving ‘Great Power Status’: The Complex Case of the British Intervention in the Falklands (1982)
(str.127-156)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Matthieu Grandpierron
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Quo Vadis of Democratization in Post-Egypt Arab Spring
(str.157-188)
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
The Quo Vadis of Democratization in Post-Egypt Arab Spring
(str.157-188)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Gonda Yumitro, Heavy Nala Estriani
Pregledni rad
The Economic Struggle for Power in Tito’s Yugoslavia: From World War II to NonAlignment; Vladimir Unkovski-Korica
(str.190-193)
hrvatskipdf 803 KB
|
The Economic Struggle for Power in Tito’s Yugoslavia: From World War II to NonAlignment; Vladimir Unkovski-Korica
(str.190-193)
engleskipdf 803 KB
Ivan Rajić
Recenzija, Prikaz
Strategic Analysis: A Creative and Cultural Industries Perspective; Jonathan Gander
(str.194-196)
hrvatskipdf 793 KB
|
Strategic Analysis: A Creative and Cultural Industries Perspective; Jonathan Gander
(str.194-196)
engleskipdf 793 KB
Matea Senkić
Recenzija, Prikaz
Tourism and Memories of Home. Migrants, Displaced People, Exiles and Diasporic Communities; Sabine Marschall
(str.197-200)
hrvatskipdf 803 KB
|
Tourism and Memories of Home. Migrants, Displaced People, Exiles and Diasporic Communities; Sabine Marschall
(str.197-200)
engleskipdf 803 KB
Barbara Lovrinić
Recenzija, Prikaz
China‑Pakistan Axis: Asia’s New Geopolitics; Andrew Small
(str.201-206)
hrvatskipdf 809 KB
|
China‑Pakistan Axis: Asia’s New Geopolitics; Andrew Small
(str.201-206)
engleskipdf 809 KB
Rohi Wahid
Recenzija, Prikaz
Is the American Century over?; Joseph S. Nye Jr.
(str.207-210)
hrvatskipdf 797 KB
|
Is the American Century over?; Joseph S. Nye Jr.
(str.207-210)
engleskipdf 797 KB
Tanmayi Sharma
Recenzija, Prikaz
