Croatian International Relations Review, Vol.23 No.79

Datum izdavanja: Rujan 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 16.10.2017.
Cover (str.1-1) engleskipdf 864 KB
Contents and Impressum (str.2-4) engleskipdf 839 KB
Struggling for the Future, Burdened by the Past: Croatia’s Relations with the United Kingdom from Independence to Brexit (str.5-39) engleskipdf 1 MB
Josip Glaurdić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Slovenia’s Foreign Policy Opportunities and Constraints: The Analysis of an Interplay of Foreign Policy Environments (str.41-72) engleskipdf 1 MB
Ana Bojinović Fenko, Zlatko Šabič
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Olympic Diplomacy and the Emerging States: Striving for Influence in the Multipolar World (str.73-102) engleskipdf 1 MB
Đana Luša
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Learning by Doing: The EU’s Transformative Power and Conflicts in the Western Balkans (str.103-126) engleskipdf 1 MB
Julija Brsakoska Bazerkoska, Mišo Dokmanović
Pregledni rad 		 
Preserving ‘Great Power Status’: The Complex Case of the British Intervention in the Falklands (1982) (str.127-156) engleskipdf 1 MB
Matthieu Grandpierron
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Quo Vadis of Democratization in Post-Egypt Arab Spring (str.157-188) engleskipdf 1 MB
Gonda Yumitro, Heavy Nala Estriani
Pregledni rad 		 
The Economic Struggle for Power in Tito’s Yugoslavia: From World War II to NonAlignment; Vladimir Unkovski-Korica (str.190-193) engleskipdf 803 KB
Ivan Rajić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Strategic Analysis: A Creative and Cultural Industries Perspective; Jonathan Gander (str.194-196) engleskipdf 793 KB
Matea Senkić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Tourism and Memories of Home. Migrants, Displaced People, Exiles and Diasporic Communities; Sabine Marschall (str.197-200) engleskipdf 803 KB
Barbara Lovrinić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
China‑Pakistan Axis: Asia’s New Geopolitics; Andrew Small (str.201-206) engleskipdf 809 KB
Rohi Wahid
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Is the American Century over?; Joseph S. Nye Jr. (str.207-210) engleskipdf 797 KB
Tanmayi Sharma
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
