hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Pomorstvo, Vol.31 No.2

Pomorstvo,Vol.31 No.2
Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 22.12.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Common failures of ship propulsion shafts (str.85-90) engleskipdf 1 MB
Goran Vizentin, Goran Vukelić, Mateo Srok
Pregledni rad 		 
The impact of employee education and knowledge on the logistics processes in Slovenian companies (str.91-95) engleskipdf 621 KB
Sebastjan Škerlič
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The role of the 4PL Model in a contemporary supply chain (str.96-101) engleskipdf 643 KB
Helga Pavlić Skender, Petra Adelajda Mirković, Ivan Prudky
Pregledni rad 		 
External costs as competitive factor for affirmation of the Rijeka – Pivka railway route in the Baltic – Adriatic Corridor (str.102-110) engleskipdf 1007 KB
Luka Vukić, Tanja Poletan Jugović, Ines Kolanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Wind farm service vessels concept design. Part 1 – Mathematical model (str.111-118) engleskipdf 1 MB
Oleksandr V. Bondarenko
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Fuel mass flow variation in direct injection diesel engine – influence on the change of the main engine operating parameters (str.119-127) engleskipdf 3 MB
Vedran Mrzljak, Božica Žarković, Igor Poljak
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Container ports competition in light of contemporary liner shipping market dynamics (str.128-136) engleskipdf 2 MB
Mohamed El Kalla, Damir Zec, Alen Jugović
Pregledni rad 		 
Quality of maritime higher education from seafarers’ perspective (str.137-150) engleskipdf 4 MB
Leo Čampara, Vlado Frančić, Matko Bupić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The Role of logistics in the exploitation of crude oil from the seabed (str.151-156) engleskipdf 730 KB
Jelena Žanić Mikuličić, Čedomir Dundović
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Posjeta: 0 *