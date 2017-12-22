Pomorstvo, Vol.31 No.2

|
Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 2017.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 22.12.2017.
Common failures of ship propulsion shafts
(str.85-90)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Goran Vizentin, Goran Vukelić, Mateo Srok
Pregledni rad
The impact of employee education and knowledge on the logistics processes in Slovenian companies
(str.91-95)
engleskipdf 621 KB
Sebastjan Škerlič
Prethodno priopćenje
The role of the 4PL Model in a contemporary supply chain
(str.96-101)
engleskipdf 643 KB
Helga Pavlić Skender, Petra Adelajda Mirković, Ivan Prudky
Pregledni rad
External costs as competitive factor for affirmation of the Rijeka – Pivka railway route in the Baltic – Adriatic Corridor
(str.102-110)
engleskipdf 1007 KB
Luka Vukić, Tanja Poletan Jugović, Ines Kolanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Wind farm service vessels concept design.
Part 1 – Mathematical model
(str.111-118)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Oleksandr V. Bondarenko
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Fuel mass flow variation in direct injection diesel engine – influence on the change of the main engine operating parameters
(str.119-127)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Vedran Mrzljak, Božica Žarković, Igor Poljak
Prethodno priopćenje
Container ports competition in light of contemporary liner shipping market dynamics
(str.128-136)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Mohamed El Kalla, Damir Zec, Alen Jugović
Pregledni rad
Quality of maritime higher education from seafarers’ perspective
(str.137-150)
engleskipdf 4 MB
Leo Čampara, Vlado Frančić, Matko Bupić
Prethodno priopćenje
The Role of logistics in the exploitation of crude oil from the seabed
(str.151-156)
engleskipdf 730 KB
Jelena Žanić Mikuličić, Čedomir Dundović
Prethodno priopćenje
