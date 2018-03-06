hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems, Vol.6 No.1

Datum izdavanja: Ožujak 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 06.03.2018.
An Integrated Assessment Model for the German Food-Energy-Water Nexus (str.1-12) engleskipdf 404 KB
Holger Schlör, Jürgen-Friedrich Hake, Sandra Venghaus
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Tri-generation System based on Municipal Waste Gasification, Fuel Cell and an Absorption Chiller (str.13-32) engleskipdf 685 KB
Giannis Katsaros, Tuong-Van Nguyen, Masoud Rokni
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Simulation-based Strategies for Smart Demand Response (str.33-46) engleskipdf 803 KB
Ines Leobner, Peter Smolek, Bernhard Heinzl, Philipp Raich, Alexander Schirrer, Martin Kozek, Matthias Rössler, Benjamin Mörzinger
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Transition Strategy from Fossil Fuels to Renewable Energy Sources in the Mexican Electricity System (str.47-66) engleskipdf 2 MB
Juan J. Vidal-Amaro, Claudia Sheinbaum-Pardo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Visualisation and Immersion Dome Experience for Inspired Participation (str.67-77) engleskipdf 513 KB
Anna P. Gawlikowska, Marcello Marini, Ndoana Chokani, Reza S. Abhari
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An Evaluation of Marine Sediments in Terms of their usability in the Brick Industry: Case Study Port of Koper (str.78-88) engleskipdf 448 KB
Patrik Baksa, Franka Cepak, Rebeka Kovačič Lukman, Vilma Ducman
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Techno-economic Assessment of Integrated Hydrothermal Liquefaction and Combined Heat and Power Production from Lignocellulose Residues (str.89-113) engleskipdf 1 MB
Mohamed Magdeldin, Thomas Kohl, Mika Järvinen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Cross-sectional Integration of the Water-energy Nexus in Brazil (str.114-128) engleskipdf 982 KB
Theodoros Semertzidis, Catalina Spataru, Raimund Bleischwitz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Technical and Economic Assessment of a 450 W Autonomous Photovoltaic System with Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Storage (str.129-149) engleskipdf 1 MB
João Carriço, João Fernandes, Carlos Fernandes, Paulo Branco
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Riverbank Filtration: A Sustainable Process to Attenuate Contaminants during Drinking Water Production (str.150-161) engleskipdf 880 KB
Pradeep Kumar, Indu Mehrotra, Ankush Gupta, Soma Kumari
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Benchmarking South East European Cities with the Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems Index (str.162-209) engleskipdf 4 MB
Şiir Kılkış
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Sulfur Rich Coal Gasification and Low Impact Methanol Production (str.210-226) engleskipdf 1 MB
Andrea Bassani, Giulia Bozzano, Carlo Pirola, Caterina Frau, Alberto Pettinau, Enrico Maggio, Eliseo Ranzi, Flavio Manenti
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
