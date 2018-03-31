Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.46 No.2

|
|
|
Datum izdavanja: Studeni 1974.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 31.03.2018.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Termination Reaction in the Anionic Polymerization of Methacrylonitrile
(str.83-88)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
F. Ranogajec, E. V. Kochetov, M. A. Markevich, N. S. Enikolopyan, I. Dvornik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Potentiometric Determination of Chlorides Formed by Radiolysis of Chlorobenzene in n-Hexane
(str.89-92)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
S. Musić, M. Bonifačić, M. Vlatković
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Secondary Deuterium Isotope Effects in Solvolysis of Cyclopentyl
p-Bromobenzenesulfonate in Dioxane-Water Mixtures.
Stereochemistry of E1 and SN 1 Reactions
(str.93-96)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
K. Humski, V. Sendijarević, V. J. Shiner
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
The Crystal Structure of N-(2-Hydroxyethyl)taurine, HOCH2CH2NHCH2CH2SOJH
(str.97-105)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
N. Galešić, M. Herceg, B. Matković, M. Šljukić, D. Trupčević, B. Zelenko
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Ferrocene Compounds. V. Indirect Electrochemical Reduction of
Acetylferrocene
(str.107-113)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
M. Laćan, Z. Ibrišagić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Glycosyl Esters of Amino Acids. VI. Synthesis and Properties of
Unprotected Glucosyl and Glucuronic Esters of Glycine and Alanine
(str.115-127)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
D. Keglević, Dj. Ljevaković, S. Valenteković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Some Properties of Thymus Cathepsin D
(str.129-136)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
I. Kregar, V. Turk, F. Gubenšek, R. W. Smith
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Michaelis Constants and Substrate Inhibition Constants for the Reaction of Acetylthiocholine with Acetylcholinesterase and Cholinesterase
(str.137-144)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
Vera Simeon
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A Proton Magnetic Relaxation Study of tpe Interaction between
Methaemoglobin and Inositol Hexaphosphate
(str.145-155)
|
engleskipdf 10 MB
|
Greta Pifat, B. Benko, S. Maričić, S. Vuk-Pavlović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Book Reviews
(str.A7-A11)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
HRVATSKO KEMIJSKO DRUŠTVO
(str.A13-A25)
|
engleskipdf 21 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Impressum
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Cover Page
|
engleskipdf 307 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Conclusion
|
engleskipdf 187 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Ad
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Table of Contents
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Kazalo
|
|
