hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.46 No.2

Croatica Chemica Acta,Vol.46 No.2
Datum izdavanja: Studeni 1974.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 31.03.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Termination Reaction in the Anionic Polymerization of Methacrylonitrile (str.83-88) engleskipdf 5 MB
F. Ranogajec, E. V. Kochetov, M. A. Markevich, N. S. Enikolopyan, I. Dvornik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Potentiometric Determination of Chlorides Formed by Radiolysis of Chlorobenzene in n-Hexane (str.89-92) engleskipdf 3 MB
S. Musić, M. Bonifačić, M. Vlatković
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Secondary Deuterium Isotope Effects in Solvolysis of Cyclopentyl p-Bromobenzenesulfonate in Dioxane-Water Mixtures. Stereochemistry of E1 and SN 1 Reactions (str.93-96) engleskipdf 4 MB
K. Humski, V. Sendijarević, V. J. Shiner
Kratko priopćenje 		 
The Crystal Structure of N-(2-Hydroxyethyl)taurine, HOCH2CH2NHCH2CH2SOJH (str.97-105) engleskipdf 6 MB
N. Galešić, M. Herceg, B. Matković, M. Šljukić, D. Trupčević, B. Zelenko
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ferrocene Compounds. V. Indirect Electrochemical Reduction of Acetylferrocene (str.107-113) engleskipdf 7 MB
M. Laćan, Z. Ibrišagić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Glycosyl Esters of Amino Acids. VI. Synthesis and Properties of Unprotected Glucosyl and Glucuronic Esters of Glycine and Alanine (str.115-127) engleskipdf 6 MB
D. Keglević, Dj. Ljevaković, S. Valenteković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Some Properties of Thymus Cathepsin D (str.129-136) engleskipdf 7 MB
I. Kregar, V. Turk, F. Gubenšek, R. W. Smith
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Michaelis Constants and Substrate Inhibition Constants for the Reaction of Acetylthiocholine with Acetylcholinesterase and Cholinesterase (str.137-144) engleskipdf 6 MB
Vera Simeon
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Proton Magnetic Relaxation Study of tpe Interaction between Methaemoglobin and Inositol Hexaphosphate (str.145-155) engleskipdf 10 MB
Greta Pifat, B. Benko, S. Maričić, S. Vuk-Pavlović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Book Reviews (str.A7-A11) engleskipdf 6 MB
Recenzija, Prikaz  
HRVATSKO KEMIJSKO DRUŠTVO (str.A13-A25) engleskipdf 21 MB
Ostalo  
Impressum engleskipdf 1 MB
Ostalo  
Cover Page engleskipdf 307 KB
Ostalo  
Conclusion engleskipdf 187 KB
Ostalo  
Ad engleskipdf 2 MB
Ostalo  
Table of Contents engleskipdf 1 MB
Kazalo  
Posjeta: 10 *