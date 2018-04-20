Transactions on Maritime Science, Vol.07 No.01

|
Datum izdavanja: Travanj 2018.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 20.04.2018.
From Editor-in-Chief
(str.4-4)
pdf 127 KB
Ivica Kuzmanić
Uvodnik
Shipowner’s Impact on Planned Maintenance System Database Quality Grades Resemblance Equalization
(str.5-22)
pdf 351 KB
Ladislav Stazić, Ivan Komar, Luka Mihanović, Antonija Mišura
Prethodno priopćenje
Optimal Design of Ship’s Hybrid Power System for Efficient Energy
(str.23-32)
pdf 24 KB
Maja Krčum, Anita Gudelj, Vinko Tomas
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Maritime Lighthouses in the Republic of Croatia – Safety of Navigation and/or Tourist Attraction
(str.33-40)
pdf 310 KB
Tatjana Stanivuk, Ivan Juričević, Jelena Žanić Mikuličić
Pregledni rad
Issues in Dry Port Location and Implementation in Metropolitan Areas: The Case of Sydney, Australia
(str.41-50)
pdf 145 KB
John Black, Violeta Roso, Eli Marušić, Nikolina Brnjac
Pregledni rad
Impact of Technology on Safety as Viewed by Ship Operators
(str.51-58)
pdf 617 KB
Darijo Mišković, Toni Bielić, Jelena Čulin
Pregledni rad
Port Pricing in the North Port of Split: A Comparative Analysis
(str.59-70)
pdf 295 KB
Luka Vukić, Ivan Peronja, Merica Slišković
Pregledni rad
Some Issues Referring to the Management of Beaches at the Local Level - Case Study of Croatia
(str.71-75)
pdf 134 KB
Mirjana Kovačić, Astrid Zekić
Pregledni rad
The Necessity of Adoption of New National Regulations to Prevent the Pollution of Croatian Coastal Sea by Sewage from Various Vessels
(str.76-83)
pdf 142 KB
Žarko Koboević,, Branka Milošević-Pujo
Pregledni rad
Investigation into Multicultural Readiness of Maritime Students: A Maritime English Lecturer’s View
(str.84-94)
pdf 402 KB
Adelija Čulić-Viskota
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Information Model for Global Shipbuilding in the Period of 2016 – 2020
(str.95-101)
pdf 274 KB
Vinko Vidučić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
An Overview of the English-Croatian Maritime Dictionary
(str.104-105)
pdf 2 MB
Recenzija, Prikaz
MLADOST MORU OSTAVILI
(str.106)
pdf 39 KB
YOUTH SACRIFICED TO THE SEA
(str.106)
Elio Žuvela, Mirna Čudić
Ostalo
