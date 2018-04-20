hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Transactions on Maritime Science,Vol.07 No.01
From Editor-in-Chief (str.4-4) engleskipdf 127 KB
Ivica Kuzmanić
Uvodnik 		 
Shipowner’s Impact on Planned Maintenance System Database Quality Grades Resemblance Equalization (str.5-22) engleskipdf 351 KB
Ladislav Stazić, Ivan Komar, Luka Mihanović, Antonija Mišura
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Optimal Design of Ship’s Hybrid Power System for Efficient Energy (str.23-32) engleskipdf 24 KB
Maja Krčum, Anita Gudelj, Vinko Tomas
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Maritime Lighthouses in the Republic of Croatia – Safety of Navigation and/or Tourist Attraction (str.33-40) engleskipdf 310 KB
Tatjana Stanivuk, Ivan Juričević, Jelena Žanić Mikuličić
Pregledni rad 		 
Issues in Dry Port Location and Implementation in Metropolitan Areas: The Case of Sydney, Australia (str.41-50) engleskipdf 145 KB
John Black, Violeta Roso, Eli Marušić, Nikolina Brnjac
Pregledni rad 		 
Impact of Technology on Safety as Viewed by Ship Operators (str.51-58) engleskipdf 617 KB
Darijo Mišković, Toni Bielić, Jelena Čulin
Pregledni rad 		 
Port Pricing in the North Port of Split: A Comparative Analysis (str.59-70) engleskipdf 295 KB
Luka Vukić, Ivan Peronja, Merica Slišković
Pregledni rad 		 
Some Issues Referring to the Management of Beaches at the Local Level - Case Study of Croatia (str.71-75) engleskipdf 134 KB
Mirjana Kovačić, Astrid Zekić
Pregledni rad 		 
The Necessity of Adoption of New National Regulations to Prevent the Pollution of Croatian Coastal Sea by Sewage from Various Vessels (str.76-83) engleskipdf 142 KB
Žarko Koboević,, Branka Milošević-Pujo
Pregledni rad 		 
Investigation into Multicultural Readiness of Maritime Students: A Maritime English Lecturer’s View (str.84-94) engleskipdf 402 KB
Adelija Čulić-Viskota
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Information Model for Global Shipbuilding in the Period of 2016 – 2020 (str.95-101) engleskipdf 274 KB
Vinko Vidučić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An Overview of the English-Croatian Maritime Dictionary (str.104-105) engleskipdf 2 MB
Recenzija, Prikaz  
MLADOST MORU OSTAVILI (str.106) hrvatskipdf 39 KB
YOUTH SACRIFICED TO THE SEA (str.106)  
Elio Žuvela, Mirna Čudić
Ostalo 		 
