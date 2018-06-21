Ekonomski vjesnik : Review of Contemporary Entrepreneurship, Business, and Economic Issues, Vol.31 No.1

|Sadržaj
Uz tridesetu godišnjicu izlaženja časopisa “Ekonomski vjesnik”
(str.7-20)
Marcel Meler
Uvodnik
Innovativeness and financial resources diversity of Slovenian early-stage enterpreneurs
(str.21-34)
|
Blaž Frešer, Polona Tominc
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Corporate social responsibility as an important factor of business success in Croatian companies
(str.35-45)
|
Julia Perić, Borna Turalija
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Segmenting the Baby Boomer generation: An example of Croatian consumers
(str.47-63)
|
Ivana Pavlić, Katija Vojvodić, Barbara Puh
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Influence of costs on the optimization of transport routes (case study) - Passenger transportation company from Zagreb
(str.65-73)
|
Marinko Jurčević, Tomislav Bubalo, Bia Mandžuka
Izvorni znanstveni članak
(Prior) knowledge of accounting as a comparative advantage when selecting accounting service providers
(str.75-84)
|
Blaženka Hadrović Zekić, Ivana Dražić Lutilsky, Dina Liović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Realisation of the Europe 2020 strategy and the structural funds allocation
by thematic field of intervention in European regions
(str.87-98)
|
Lela Tijanić
Prethodno priopćenje
The impact of individual heterogenity on building consumer loyalty
(str.99-109)
|
Marija Martinović, Petra Barišić
Prethodno priopćenje
The influence of sales management control, sales management support and satisfaction with manager on salespeople’s job satisfaction
(str.111-123)
|
Erik Ružić, Dragan Benazić, Ružica Bukša Tezzele
Prethodno priopćenje
Binomial model for measuring expected credit losses from trade receivables in non-financial sector entities
(str.125-135)
|
Branka Remenarić, Ivan Čevizović, Ivana Kenfelja
Prethodno priopćenje
The importance of different dimensions in the experiential based model among wine tourists and wine industry experts in the Republic of Macedonia
(str.137-147)
|
Ezeni Brzovska, Đurdana Ozretić Došen, Ivana Simjanovska
Prethodno priopćenje
Portfolio analysis of foreign tourist demand in Croatia
(str.149-162)
|
Zoran Ivanović, Siniša Bareša, Suzana Bareša
Prethodno priopćenje
Implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation in companies
in the Republic of Croatia
(str.163-176)
|
Krešimir Starčević, Boris Crnković, Jerko Glavaš
Prethodno priopćenje
Comparative analysis of the value of national brands
(str.179-191)
|
Jelena Žugić, Aleksandar Konatar
Pregledni rad
Creative accounting – Motives, techniques and possibilities of prevention
(str.193-199)
|
Branka Remenarić, Ivana Kenfelja, Ivo Mijoč
Pregledni rad
Regional development and glocalisation: Theoretical framework
(str.201-213)
|
Katarina Marošević, Dijana Bošnjak
Pregledni rad
Book review "Trade Perspectives in the Context of Safety, Security, Privacy and Loyalty"
(str.217-219)
|
Katija Vojvodić
Recenzija, Prikaz
