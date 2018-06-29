Turizam : međunarodni znanstveno-stručni časopis, Vol.66 No.2

|
|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
Politike i razmjena
|
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2018.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 29.06.2018.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Influence of managers' perceptions of quality on restaurant operational profitability: Evidence from Slovenian SMEs
(str.115-120)
|
engleskipdf 163 KB
|
Marko Kukanja, Tanja Planinc
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The effects of job satisfaction and meaning of work on employee creativity: An investigation of EXPO 2016 exhibition employees
(str.130-147)
|
engleskipdf 187 KB
|
Yilmaz Akgunduz, Gaye Kizilcalioglu, Sabahat Ceylin Sanli
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Residents' perception of tourism impacts in Kilimanjaro: An integration of the Social Exchange Theory
(str.148-160)
|
engleskipdf 128 KB
|
Dev Jani
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Tourism – as exploration and demonstration of which sustainable development? The case of a biosphere reserve
(str.161-176)
|
engleskipdf 255 KB
|
Fredrik Hoppstadius, Klas Sandell
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Sense of place: Perceptions of permanent and temporary residents in Croatia
(str.177-194)
|
engleskipdf 205 KB
|
Saša Poljanec-Borić, Anja Wertag, Luka Šikić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Tour guiding at the Great Zimbabwe National Monument
(str.195-207)
|
engleskipdf 396 KB
|
Haretsebe Manwa
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The ECSI model in higher education in tourism: A segmentation analysis in the Portuguese case
(str.208-226)
|
engleskipdf 245 KB
|
Sofia Eurico, Patrícia Pinto, João Albino Silva, Catarina Marques
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Ways and effectiveness of social media utilization by airlines
(str.227-238)
|
engleskipdf 155 KB
|
Josef Zelenka, Jan Hruška,
Stručni rad
|
|
Application of communication technologies (ICT) within the tourism industry in the European Union
(str.239-245)
|
engleskipdf 159 KB
|
Luis Manuel Ruiz Gómez, Laura Rodríguez Fernández, Julio Navio-Marco
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Protest and Resistance in the Tourist City
(str.246-247)
|
engleskipdf 105 KB
|
Larisa Dukić
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
6th Interdisciplinary Tourism Conference, Cappadocia, Turkey
(str.248-248)
|
engleskipdf 345 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Zaboravili ste lozinku?