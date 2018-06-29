hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Turizam : međunarodni znanstveno-stručni časopis, Vol.66 No.2

Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 29.06.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Influence of managers' perceptions of quality on restaurant operational profitability: Evidence from Slovenian SMEs (str.115-120) engleskipdf 163 KB
Marko Kukanja, Tanja Planinc
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The effects of job satisfaction and meaning of work on employee creativity: An investigation of EXPO 2016 exhibition employees (str.130-147) engleskipdf 187 KB
Yilmaz Akgunduz, Gaye Kizilcalioglu, Sabahat Ceylin Sanli
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Residents' perception of tourism impacts in Kilimanjaro: An integration of the Social Exchange Theory (str.148-160) engleskipdf 128 KB
Dev Jani
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Tourism – as exploration and demonstration of which sustainable development? The case of a biosphere reserve (str.161-176) engleskipdf 255 KB
Fredrik Hoppstadius, Klas Sandell
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Sense of place: Perceptions of permanent and temporary residents in Croatia (str.177-194) engleskipdf 205 KB
Saša Poljanec-Borić, Anja Wertag, Luka Šikić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Tour guiding at the Great Zimbabwe National Monument (str.195-207) engleskipdf 396 KB
Haretsebe Manwa
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The ECSI model in higher education in tourism: A segmentation analysis in the Portuguese case (str.208-226) engleskipdf 245 KB
Sofia Eurico, Patrícia Pinto, João Albino Silva, Catarina Marques
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ways and effectiveness of social media utilization by airlines (str.227-238) engleskipdf 155 KB
Josef Zelenka, Jan Hruška,
Stručni rad 		 
Application of communication technologies (ICT) within the tourism industry in the European Union (str.239-245) engleskipdf 159 KB
Luis Manuel Ruiz Gómez, Laura Rodríguez Fernández, Julio Navio-Marco
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Protest and Resistance in the Tourist City (str.246-247) engleskipdf 105 KB
Larisa Dukić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
6th Interdisciplinary Tourism Conference, Cappadocia, Turkey (str.248-248) engleskipdf 345 KB
Ostalo  
