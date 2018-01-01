Pomorstvo, Vol. 32 No. 2

|Sadržaj
Mathematical Modelling of Diesel Engine Operational Performance Parameters in Transient Modes
(str.165-172)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Paulius Rapalis, Sergejus Lebedevas, Rima Mickevičienė
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Occupancy Tax Within Tax Models of Nautical Tourism in the Mediterranean
(str.173-181)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Luka Vukić, Pero Vidan, Eli Marušić
Prethodno priopćenje
Yachts Passing by the West Coast of Portugal – What to Do to Make the Marina
and the Destination of Figueira da Foz a Nautical Tourism Reference?
(str.182-190)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Luís silveira, Norberto Santos, Fernando Perna
Prethodno priopćenje
Natural Capital Preservation in the Coastal Area
(str.191-200)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Lidija Runko Luttenberger, Ivana Gudelj, Vladimir Hršak
Pregledni rad
Wireless Condition Monitoring of Machinery and Equipment in Maritime Industry: An Overview
(str.201-210)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Ivan Panić, Jasmin Ćelić, Aleksandar Cuculić
Pregledni rad
Near Real-time S-AIS: Recent Developments and Implementation Possibilities for Global Maritime Stakeholders
(str.211-218)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Davor Šakan, Igor Rudan, Srđan Žuškin, David Brčić
Pregledni rad
The Role of Beaches in the Tourism Offering: The Case Study of the
Municipality of Lovran
(str.219-227)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Elena Rudan, Marinela Krstinić Nižić
Pregledni rad
Research on the Energy Efficiency Indicators of Transport Diesel Engines under Transient Operation Conditions
(str.228-238)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Sergejus LebedevasPaulius, Paulius Rapalis, Rima Mickevicienė
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Emission Inventory of Marine Traffic for the Port of Zadar
(str.239-244)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Vlatko Knežević, Radoslav Radonja, Čedomir Dundović
Prethodno priopćenje
Assessment of the Performance Status of a Wharf
(str.245-257)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Pereowei Garrick Ombor, Thaddeus C. Nwaoha
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Hybrid MCDM Approach to Transshipment Port Selection
(str.258-267)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Matthew Sumner, Igor Rudan
Pregledni rad
Energy and Exergy Analysis of the Condensate Pump During Internal Leakage from the Marine Steam Propulsion System
(str.268-280)
engleskipdf 8 MB
Igor Poljak, Josip Orović, Vedran Mrzljak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Nautical Tourism in Croatia and in Portugal in the Late 2010’s: Issues and Perspectives
(str.281-289)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Mirjana Kovačić, Luís Silveira
Prethodno priopćenje
Users’ Perception as a Tool for an Integrated Coastal Management and Beach Quality Assessment
(str.290-296)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Damir Magaš, Borna Debelić, Siniša Vilke
Pregledni rad
Characteristics and the Overview of Air Traffic in the Republic of Croatia
(str.297-311)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Dora Naletina, Kristina Petljak, Marta Sremac
Pregledni rad
Organisational structure and analysis of the contribution of the Coast Guard of the Republic of Croatia to maritime safety on the Adriatic Sea
(str.312-319)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Tomislav Sunko, Pavao Komadina, Luka Mihanović
Pregledni rad
