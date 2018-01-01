hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

South European journal of orthodontics and dentofacial research, Vol. 5 No. 2

Datum izdavanja: listopad 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 17. 1. 2019.
StaTips Part V: The adjustment of the P value in the context of multiple comparisons (str.20-22) engleskipdf 354 KB
G. Perinetti
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Socioeconomic condition and dietary habits in relation to oral health in 12-year-old children from Sarajevo, Bosnia-Hercegovina (str.22-25) engleskipdf 228 KB
A. Zukanovic, E. Nakas, N. Markovic, A. Arslanagic
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Age-specific sex differences in weight, height and cephalofacial dimensions among Ebonyi Indigenes in Nigeria (str.26-29) engleskipdf 245 KB
GS. Obaje, C. Uhere, GC. Uzomba, JA. Nwafor, PD. Victor
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Evaluating the sterility of orthodontic materials as received from the manufacturer and that exposed to clinic environment - in vitro study (str.30-37) engleskipdf 419 KB
SS. Musaddique, K. Ajit, H. Ashwith, M. Nasim, AK. Faraaz Mohamed
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
