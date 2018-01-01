South European journal of orthodontics and dentofacial research, Vol. 5 No. 2

|
Datum izdavanja: listopad 2018.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 17. 1. 2019.
StaTips Part V: The adjustment of the P value
in the context of multiple comparisons
(str.20-22)
engleskipdf 354 KB
G. Perinetti
Kratko priopćenje
Socioeconomic condition and dietary habits
in relation to oral health in 12-year-old children
from Sarajevo, Bosnia-Hercegovina
(str.22-25)
engleskipdf 228 KB
A. Zukanovic, E. Nakas, N. Markovic, A. Arslanagic
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Age-specific sex differences in weight,
height and cephalofacial dimensions among
Ebonyi Indigenes in Nigeria
(str.26-29)
engleskipdf 245 KB
GS. Obaje, C. Uhere, GC. Uzomba, JA. Nwafor, PD. Victor
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Evaluating the sterility of orthodontic materials
as received from the manufacturer and that exposed
to clinic environment - in vitro study
(str.30-37)
engleskipdf 419 KB
SS. Musaddique, K. Ajit, H. Ashwith, M. Nasim, AK. Faraaz Mohamed
Izvorni znanstveni članak
