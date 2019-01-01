hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Quarterly, Vol. 33 No. 2, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: srpanj 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 31. 7. 2019.
Sadržaj
Potential of Microalgae for the Production of Different Biotechnological Products (str.161-181) engleskipdf 747 KB
M. Grubišić, M. Ivančić Šantek, B. Šantek
Pregledni rad 		 
Comparison of Various Column Packing Materials’ Efficiency for Hydrocarbons and Aqueous Mixtures (str.183-190) engleskipdf 603 KB
J. Zbytovský, T. Sommer, M. Zapletal, J. Trejbal
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effects of Raschig Ring Packing Patterns on Pressure Drop, Heat Transfer, Methane Conversion, and Coke Deposition on a Semi-pilot-scale Packed Bed Reformer (str.191-211) engleskipdf 10 MB
N. Chutichairattanaphum, P. Narataruksa, K. Pana-suppamassadu, S. Tungkamani, C. Prapainainar, S. Chotiwan, W. Wattanathana
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Inhibitory Effect of Ethanolic Extract of Propolis on Corrosion of Ferritic Stainless Steel in Chloride Media (str.213-219) engleskipdf 1 MB
L. M. P. Dolabella, T. E. Santos, T. Matencio, W. L. Vasconcelos, V. F. C. Lins
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electrochemical Behavior of AISI 1020 Steel in Type C Commercial Gasolines (str.221-227) engleskipdf 1 MB
R. M. Fonseca, R. A. D. Faria, J. C. da Silva Evangelista, L. H. O. Souza, B. A. Batista, R. B. Soares, V. de Freitas Cunha Lins
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Extraction Mechanism of Ferric and Manganese Ions with Aqueous Two-phase System Formed by Ionic Liquid and Polyethylene Glycol (str.229-234) engleskipdf 848 KB
P. D. Ola, M. Matsumoto
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Removal of Cefdinir from Aqueous Solution Using Nanostructure Adsorbents of TiO2, SiO2 and TiO2/SiO2: Equilibrium, Thermodynamic and Kinetic Studies (str.235-248) engleskipdf 3 MB
H. Banu Yener
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug Solid-State Microencapsulation on Green Activated Carbon – Mass Transfer and Host-Guest Interactions (str.249-269) engleskipdf 3 MB
Z. Lyubenova Yaneva
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
High-Voltage Electric Discharge Extraction of Bioactive Compounds from the Cocoa Bean Shell (str.271-280) engleskipdf 3 MB
S. Jokić, N. Pavlović, A. Jozinović, Đ. Ačkar, J. Babić, D. Šubarić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Removal of Estrogen Hormones (17-Estradiol and Estrone) from Aqueous Solutions Using Rice Husk Silica (str.281-293) engleskipdf 3 MB
M. H. Zarghi, A. Roudbari, S. Jorfi, N. Jaafarzadeh
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
