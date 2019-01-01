Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Quarterly, Vol. 33 No. 2, 2019.

|
|
Datum izdavanja: srpanj 2019.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 31. 7. 2019.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Potential of Microalgae for the Production of Different Biotechnological Products
(str.161-181)
|
engleskipdf 747 KB
|
M. Grubišić, M. Ivančić Šantek, B. Šantek
Pregledni rad
|
|
Comparison of Various Column Packing Materials’ Efficiency for Hydrocarbons and Aqueous Mixtures
(str.183-190)
|
engleskipdf 603 KB
|
J. Zbytovský, T. Sommer, M. Zapletal, J. Trejbal
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effects of Raschig Ring Packing Patterns on Pressure Drop, Heat Transfer, Methane Conversion, and Coke Deposition on a Semi-pilot-scale Packed Bed Reformer
(str.191-211)
|
engleskipdf 10 MB
|
N. Chutichairattanaphum, P. Narataruksa, K. Pana-suppamassadu, S. Tungkamani, C. Prapainainar, S. Chotiwan, W. Wattanathana
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Inhibitory Effect of Ethanolic Extract of Propolis on Corrosion of Ferritic Stainless Steel in Chloride Media
(str.213-219)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
L. M. P. Dolabella, T. E. Santos, T. Matencio, W. L. Vasconcelos, V. F. C. Lins
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Electrochemical Behavior of AISI 1020 Steel in Type C Commercial Gasolines
(str.221-227)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
R. M. Fonseca, R. A. D. Faria, J. C. da Silva Evangelista, L. H. O. Souza, B. A. Batista, R. B. Soares, V. de Freitas Cunha Lins
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Extraction Mechanism of Ferric and Manganese Ions with Aqueous Two-phase System Formed by Ionic Liquid and Polyethylene Glycol
(str.229-234)
|
engleskipdf 848 KB
|
P. D. Ola, M. Matsumoto
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Removal of Cefdinir from Aqueous Solution Using Nanostructure Adsorbents of TiO2, SiO2 and TiO2/SiO2: Equilibrium, Thermodynamic and Kinetic Studies
(str.235-248)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
H. Banu Yener
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug Solid-State Microencapsulation on Green Activated Carbon – Mass Transfer and Host-Guest Interactions
(str.249-269)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Z. Lyubenova Yaneva
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
High-Voltage Electric Discharge Extraction of Bioactive Compounds from the Cocoa Bean Shell
(str.271-280)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
S. Jokić, N. Pavlović, A. Jozinović, Đ. Ačkar, J. Babić, D. Šubarić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Removal of Estrogen Hormones (17-Estradiol and Estrone) from Aqueous Solutions Using Rice Husk Silica
(str.281-293)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
M. H. Zarghi, A. Roudbari, S. Jorfi, N. Jaafarzadeh
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
