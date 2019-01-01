hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Textile & Leather Review, Vol. 2 No. 3, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: rujan 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 6. 9. 2019.
Washable embroidered textile electrodes for long-term electrocardiography monitoring (str.126-135) engleskipdf 2 MB
Amale Ankhili, Shahood uz Zaman, Xuyuan Tao, Cedric Cochrane, Vladan Koncar, David Coulon
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The anisotropic structure of electro conductive leather studied by Van der Pauw method (str.136-144) engleskipdf 2 MB
Aulon Shabani, Majlinda Hylli, Ilda Kazani, Pellumb Berberi, Orion Zavalani, Genti Guxho
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Field classification in Dimensions: A case study of textile technology (str.145-153) engleskipdf 936 KB
Davor Jokic
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Knowledge, attitudes and behavior of consumers towards sustainability and ecological fashion (str.154-161) engleskipdf 246 KB
Ozgur Ceylan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
