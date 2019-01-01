Textile & Leather Review, Vol. 2 No. 3, 2019.

|
Datum izdavanja: rujan 2019.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 6. 9. 2019.
Washable embroidered textile electrodes for long-term electrocardiography monitoring
(str.126-135)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Amale Ankhili, Shahood uz Zaman, Xuyuan Tao, Cedric Cochrane, Vladan Koncar, David Coulon
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The anisotropic structure of electro conductive leather studied by Van der Pauw method
(str.136-144)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Aulon Shabani, Majlinda Hylli, Ilda Kazani, Pellumb Berberi, Orion Zavalani, Genti Guxho
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Field classification in Dimensions: A case study of textile technology
(str.145-153)
engleskipdf 936 KB
Davor Jokic
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Knowledge, attitudes and behavior of consumers towards sustainability and ecological fashion
(str.154-161)
engleskipdf 246 KB
Ozgur Ceylan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
