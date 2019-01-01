hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Public Sector Economics, Vol. 43 No. 3, 2019.

Public Sector Economics,Vol. 43 No. 3
Datum izdavanja: rujan 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 14. 9. 2019.
Could the decrease in Belgian government debt-servicing costs offset increased age-related expenditure? (str.225-246) engleskipdf 756 KB
Mikkel Barslund, Lars Ludolph
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Willingness to redistribute: the case of Poland (str.247-266) engleskipdf 524 KB
Sylwia Pieńkowska-Kamieniecka, Joanna Rutecka-Góra, Damian Walczak
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The behavior of U.S. States’ debts and deficits (str.267-289) engleskipdf 610 KB
Maria Cornachione Kula
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The impact of tax structure on investment: an empirical assessment for OECD countries (str.291-309) engleskipdf 439 KB
José Alves
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Impact of Direct and Indirect Taxes on the Growth of the Turkish Economy (str.311-323) engleskipdf 413 KB
Suna Korkmaz, Metehan Yilgor, Fadime Aksoy
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Governance Beyond the Law: The Immoral, The Illegal, The Criminal / edited by Abel Polese, Alessandra Russo and Francesco Strazzari. London; New York : Palgrave Macmillan, 2019, pp. 367 (str.325-335) engleskipdf 255 KB
Predrag Bejaković
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
