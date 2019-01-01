Public Sector Economics, Vol. 43 No. 3, 2019.

|
|
|
Datum izdavanja: rujan 2019.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 14. 9. 2019.
Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Could the decrease in Belgian government debt-servicing costs offset increased age-related expenditure?
(str.225-246)
|
engleskipdf 756 KB
|
Mikkel Barslund, Lars Ludolph
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Willingness to redistribute: the case of Poland
(str.247-266)
|
engleskipdf 524 KB
|
Sylwia Pieńkowska-Kamieniecka, Joanna Rutecka-Góra, Damian Walczak
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The behavior of U.S. States’ debts and deficits
(str.267-289)
|
engleskipdf 610 KB
|
Maria Cornachione Kula
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The impact of tax structure on investment: an empirical assessment for OECD countries
(str.291-309)
|
engleskipdf 439 KB
|
José Alves
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Impact of Direct and Indirect Taxes on the Growth of the Turkish Economy
(str.311-323)
|
engleskipdf 413 KB
|
Suna Korkmaz, Metehan Yilgor, Fadime Aksoy
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Governance Beyond the Law: The Immoral, The Illegal, The Criminal / edited by Abel Polese, Alessandra Russo and Francesco Strazzari. London; New York : Palgrave Macmillan, 2019, pp. 367
(str.325-335)
|
engleskipdf 255 KB
|
Predrag Bejaković
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
