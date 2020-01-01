Psihologijske teme, Vol. 29 No. 1, 2020.

|
|
Datum izdavanja: travanj 2020.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 28. 4. 2020.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
GUEST EDITORS' NOTE
|
engleskiPDF 191 KB
|
Tamara Mohorić, Vladimir Takšić, John Pellitteri
Uvodnik
|
|
Predictive Processing of Interoception, Decision-Making, and Allostasis: A Computational Framework and Implications for Emotional Intelligence
(str.1-16)
|
engleskiPDF 771 KB
|
Hideki Ohira
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
How to Transversely Develop Ability Emotional Intelligence Ability through School Subjects? A Theoretical Proposal
(str.17-41)
|
engleskiPDF 973 KB
|
José M. Mestre
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Implicit Theories of Emotional Intelligence, Ability and Trait-Emotional Intelligence and Academic Achievement
(str.43-61)
|
engleskiPDF 329 KB
|
Ana Costa, Luísa Faria
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Relationship between Perceived Emotional Intelligence, Work Engagement, Job Satisfaction, and Burnout in Italian School Teachers: An Exploratory Study
(str.63-84)
|
engleskiPDF 573 KB
|
Antonella D’Amico, Alessandro Geraci, Chiara Tarantino
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Effects of Short-Term Emotional Intelligence Training on Preschool Teachers in Poland
(str.85-94)
|
engleskiPDF 207 KB
|
Marzena Martyniak, John Pellitteri
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
On the Development of Emotional Intelligence: Two-Wave Study on Early Adolescents
(str.95-118)
|
engleskiPDF 422 KB
|
Ana Babić Čikeš, Vesna Buško
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effects of Measures of Emotional Intelligence on the Relationship between Emotional Intelligence and Transformational Leadership
(str.119-134)
|
engleskiPDF 295 KB
|
Ljerka Hajncl, Dario Vučenović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Vocabulary of Emotions Test (VET): Psychometric Properties of the Serbian Version
(str.135-150)
|
engleskiPDF 304 KB
|
Ana Altaras Dimitrijević, Zorana Jolić Marjanović, Jelena Starčević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Construct-Related Validity of the Emotional Skills and Competence Questionnaire – Children’s Form (ESCQ-C)
(str.151-166)
|
engleskiPDF 298 KB
|
Tamara Mohorić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Cross-Cultural and Gender Measurement Invariance of the Intrapersonal and Interpersonal Emotional Competence Questionnaire
(str.167-190)
|
engleskiPDF 723 KB
|
Andreja Avsec, Irina Belasheva, Jiri Cenek, Azizuddin Khan, Tamara Mohorić, Vladimir Takšić, Gaja Zager Kocjan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Cross-Cultural Questionnaires and the Necessity of Using Native Translators: A Croatian-Swedish Case
(str.191-198)
|
engleskiPDF 207 KB
|
Bo Molander, Stefan Holmström, Vladimir Takšić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
