Psihologijske teme, Vol. 29 No. 1, 2020.

Psihologijske teme,Vol. 29 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: travanj 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 28. 4. 2020.
GUEST EDITORS' NOTE engleskiPDF 191 KB
Tamara Mohorić, Vladimir Takšić, John Pellitteri
Uvodnik 		 
Predictive Processing of Interoception, Decision-Making, and Allostasis: A Computational Framework and Implications for Emotional Intelligence (str.1-16) engleskiPDF 771 KB
Hideki Ohira
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
How to Transversely Develop Ability Emotional Intelligence Ability through School Subjects? A Theoretical Proposal (str.17-41) engleskiPDF 973 KB
José M. Mestre
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Implicit Theories of Emotional Intelligence, Ability and Trait-Emotional Intelligence and Academic Achievement (str.43-61) engleskiPDF 329 KB
Ana Costa, Luísa Faria
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Relationship between Perceived Emotional Intelligence, Work Engagement, Job Satisfaction, and Burnout in Italian School Teachers: An Exploratory Study (str.63-84) engleskiPDF 573 KB
Antonella D’Amico, Alessandro Geraci, Chiara Tarantino
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Effects of Short-Term Emotional Intelligence Training on Preschool Teachers in Poland (str.85-94) engleskiPDF 207 KB
Marzena Martyniak, John Pellitteri
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On the Development of Emotional Intelligence: Two-Wave Study on Early Adolescents (str.95-118) engleskiPDF 422 KB
Ana Babić Čikeš, Vesna Buško
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effects of Measures of Emotional Intelligence on the Relationship between Emotional Intelligence and Transformational Leadership (str.119-134) engleskiPDF 295 KB
Ljerka Hajncl, Dario Vučenović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Vocabulary of Emotions Test (VET): Psychometric Properties of the Serbian Version (str.135-150) engleskiPDF 304 KB
Ana Altaras Dimitrijević, Zorana Jolić Marjanović, Jelena Starčević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Construct-Related Validity of the Emotional Skills and Competence Questionnaire – Children’s Form (ESCQ-C) (str.151-166) engleskiPDF 298 KB
Tamara Mohorić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Cross-Cultural and Gender Measurement Invariance of the Intrapersonal and Interpersonal Emotional Competence Questionnaire (str.167-190) engleskiPDF 723 KB
Andreja Avsec, Irina Belasheva, Jiri Cenek, Azizuddin Khan, Tamara Mohorić, Vladimir Takšić, Gaja Zager Kocjan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Cross-Cultural Questionnaires and the Necessity of Using Native Translators: A Croatian-Swedish Case (str.191-198) engleskiPDF 207 KB
Bo Molander, Stefan Holmström, Vladimir Takšić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
