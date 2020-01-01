Transactions on Maritime Science, Vol. 09 No. 01, 2020.

|Sadržaj
From Editor-in-Chief: Working at Home
(str.4-5)
Igor Vujović
Uvodnik
Procedures of Fatigue Analysis by Supporting Direct Load Application on Midship Sections
(str.6-22)
Ozgur Ozguc
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effectiveness Assessment of Non-Specialized Vessel Acquisition and Operation Projects, Considering Their Suitability for Oversized Cargo Transportation
(str.23-34)
Oleksiy Melnyk, Mykola Malaksiano
Pregledni rad
An Analysis of Service Failures and Recovery Strategies in the Turkish Third Party Logistics Service Industry
(str.35-50)
Nazlı Gülfem Gidener, Durmuş Ali Deveci
Prethodno priopćenje
Logistical Activities in the Function of Development of the Shipbuilding Industry
(str.51-62)
Tatjana Stanivuk, Marko Šundov, Jelena Žanić-Mikuličić, Antonija Mišura
Prethodno priopćenje
Port of Rijeka as Cruise Destination
(str.63-71)
Alen Jugović, Gorana Mudronja, Krista Elza Putnina
Prethodno priopćenje
Market Analysis and Affirmation Factors of the Northern Sea Route
(str.72-81)
Tanja Poletan Jugović, Dražen Žgaljić, Katarina Balić
Prethodno priopćenje
Port-City Development: The Spanish Case
(str.82-89)
Beatriz López-Bermúdez, Maria Jesus Freire-Seoane, Carlos Pais-Montes, Emilio Lesta-Casal
Pregledni rad
Matching Interaction Design Principles and Integrated Navigation Systems in an Electronic Classroom
(str.90-98)
Sanja Bauk, Silvia Fajardo-Flores
Pregledni rad
Realism of TRANSAS NTPRO 5000 Radar Simulation in Search and Rescue Training Exercises
(str.99-105)
Ivan Toman, Pero Vidan, Mate Barić, Luka Grbić
Pregledni rad
An Overview on Horizon Detection Methods in Maritime Video Surveillance
(str.106-112)
Miro Petković, Igor Vujović, Ivica Kuzmanić
Pregledni rad
JÔ, DA MI JE
(str.115)
O HOW I WISH I COULD
(str.115)
Izvor Oreb, Mirna Čudić Žgela
Ostalo
LANTERNA NA ŠKOJU
(str.116)
LIGHTHOUSE ON AN ISLAND
(str.116)
Izvor Oreb, Mirna Čudić Žgela
Ostalo
