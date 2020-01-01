hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Transactions on Maritime Science, Vol. 09 No. 01, 2020.

Transactions on Maritime Science,Vol. 09 No. 01
Datum izdavanja: travanj 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 29. 4. 2020.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
From Editor-in-Chief: Working at Home (str.4-5) engleskipdf 114 KB
Igor Vujović
Uvodnik 		 
Procedures of Fatigue Analysis by Supporting Direct Load Application on Midship Sections (str.6-22) engleskipdf 1 MB
Ozgur Ozguc
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effectiveness Assessment of Non-Specialized Vessel Acquisition and Operation Projects, Considering Their Suitability for Oversized Cargo Transportation (str.23-34) engleskipdf 952 KB
Oleksiy Melnyk, Mykola Malaksiano
Pregledni rad 		 
An Analysis of Service Failures and Recovery Strategies in the Turkish Third Party Logistics Service Industry (str.35-50) engleskipdf 679 KB
Nazlı Gülfem Gidener, Durmuş Ali Deveci
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Logistical Activities in the Function of Development of the Shipbuilding Industry (str.51-62) engleskipdf 1 MB
Tatjana Stanivuk, Marko Šundov, Jelena Žanić-Mikuličić, Antonija Mišura
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Port of Rijeka as Cruise Destination (str.63-71) engleskipdf 527 KB
Alen Jugović, Gorana Mudronja, Krista Elza Putnina
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Market Analysis and Affirmation Factors of the Northern Sea Route (str.72-81) engleskipdf 792 KB
Tanja Poletan Jugović, Dražen Žgaljić, Katarina Balić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Port-City Development: The Spanish Case (str.82-89) engleskipdf 542 KB
Beatriz López-Bermúdez, Maria Jesus Freire-Seoane, Carlos Pais-Montes, Emilio Lesta-Casal
Pregledni rad 		 
Matching Interaction Design Principles and Integrated Navigation Systems in an Electronic Classroom (str.90-98) engleskipdf 796 KB
Sanja Bauk, Silvia Fajardo-Flores
Pregledni rad 		 
Realism of TRANSAS NTPRO 5000 Radar Simulation in Search and Rescue Training Exercises (str.99-105) engleskipdf 538 KB
Ivan Toman, Pero Vidan, Mate Barić, Luka Grbić
Pregledni rad 		 
An Overview on Horizon Detection Methods in Maritime Video Surveillance (str.106-112) engleskipdf 717 KB
Miro Petković, Igor Vujović, Ivica Kuzmanić
Pregledni rad 		 
JÔ, DA MI JE (str.115) hrvatskipdf 111 KB
O HOW I WISH I COULD (str.115)  
Izvor Oreb, Mirna Čudić Žgela
Ostalo 		 
LANTERNA NA ŠKOJU (str.116) hrvatskipdf 102 KB
LIGHTHOUSE ON AN ISLAND (str.116)  
Izvor Oreb, Mirna Čudić Žgela
Ostalo 		 
Posjeta: 0 *