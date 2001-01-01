hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Natura Croatica : Periodicum Musei Historiae Naturalis Croatici, Vol. 29 No. suppl. 1, 2020.

Datum izdavanja: prosinca 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 31. 12. 2020.
Editorial: Proceedings of papers, the 6th Mediterranean Conference on marine turtles (str.1-2) engleskipdf 581 KB
Bojan Lazar
Normal ultrasonographic features of loggerhead (Caretta caretta) eyes (str.3-10) engleskipdf 756 KB
Giuseppina Mennona, Barbara Lamagna, Andrea Affuso, Adelaide Greco, Fabiana Micieli, Dario Costanza, Sandra Hochscheid, Leonardo Meomartino
Is the 2018 loggerhead nest really another exceptional sea turtle nesting record following the 2012 and 2016 previous nesting cases in Malta? (str.11-21) engleskipdf 586 KB
Carmen Mifsud, Vincent Attard, Andreas Demetropoulos
Nesting of the loggerhead turtle (Caretta caretta) in the southeast Adriatic confirmed (str.23-30) engleskipdf 2 MB
Vilma Piroli, Idriz Haxhiu
Oceanic giants in the Mediterranean: first mitochondrial analysis of leatherback turtles (Dermochelys coriacea) in the Adriatic and Tyrrhenian seas (str.31-36) engleskipdf 517 KB
Luisa Garofalo, Rita Lorenzini, Erica Marchiori, Lisa Poppi, Stefania Giglio, Luca Mizzan, Nicola Novarini
National Action Plan for the Conservation of Marine Turtles along the Egyptian Mediterranean Coast (str.37-44) engleskipdf 835 KB
Mohamed Said Abdelwarith, Imed Jribi
Progress of work for monitoring marine turtles along the Egyptian Mediterranean Coast (str.45-49) engleskipdf 629 KB
Nahla M. Naguib, Mohamed S. Abdelwarith, Imed Jribi
Marine turtle nesting survey and stranding assessment from Tartus to Syria’s border with Lebanon (str.51-57) engleskipdf 925 KB
Adib Saad, Ahmad Soulaiman, Hasan Alkusairy
Determination of the factors that might have influenced the rehabilitation of Caretta caretta in the Lampedusa Sea Turtle Rescue Center between 2001-2016 (str.59-66) engleskipdf 1 MB
Camilla Roldi, Daniela Freggi
