Natura Croatica : Periodicum Musei Historiae Naturalis Croatici, Vol. 29 No. suppl. 1, 2020.

Datum izdavanja: prosinca 2020.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 31. 12. 2020.
|
Editorial: Proceedings of papers, the 6th Mediterranean Conference on marine turtles
(str.1-2)
|
engleskipdf 581 KB
|
Bojan Lazar
Uvodnik
|
|
Normal ultrasonographic features of loggerhead (Caretta caretta) eyes
(str.3-10)
|
engleskipdf 756 KB
|
Giuseppina Mennona, Barbara Lamagna, Andrea Affuso, Adelaide Greco, Fabiana Micieli, Dario Costanza, Sandra Hochscheid, Leonardo Meomartino
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Is the 2018 loggerhead nest really another exceptional sea turtle nesting record following the 2012 and 2016 previous nesting cases in Malta?
(str.11-21)
|
engleskipdf 586 KB
|
Carmen Mifsud, Vincent Attard, Andreas Demetropoulos
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Nesting of the loggerhead turtle (Caretta caretta) in the southeast Adriatic confirmed
(str.23-30)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Vilma Piroli, Idriz Haxhiu
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Oceanic giants in the Mediterranean: first mitochondrial analysis of leatherback turtles (Dermochelys coriacea) in the Adriatic and Tyrrhenian seas
(str.31-36)
|
engleskipdf 517 KB
|
Luisa Garofalo, Rita Lorenzini, Erica Marchiori, Lisa Poppi, Stefania Giglio, Luca Mizzan, Nicola Novarini
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
National Action Plan for the Conservation of Marine Turtles along the Egyptian Mediterranean Coast
(str.37-44)
|
engleskipdf 835 KB
|
Mohamed Said Abdelwarith, Imed Jribi
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Progress of work for monitoring marine turtles along the Egyptian Mediterranean Coast
(str.45-49)
|
engleskipdf 629 KB
|
Nahla M. Naguib, Mohamed S. Abdelwarith, Imed Jribi
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Marine turtle nesting survey and stranding assessment from Tartus to Syria’s border with Lebanon
(str.51-57)
|
engleskipdf 925 KB
|
Adib Saad, Ahmad Soulaiman, Hasan Alkusairy
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Determination of the factors that might have influenced the rehabilitation of Caretta caretta in the Lampedusa Sea Turtle Rescue Center between 2001-2016
(str.59-66)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Camilla Roldi, Daniela Freggi
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
