hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Transactions of FAMENA, Vol.40 No.4

,Vol.40 No.4
Datum izdavanja: Veljača 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 21.02.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Contents (str.1) engleskipdf 120 KB
Kazalo  
Experimental Investigation on Surface Roughness in Electrical Discharge Turning of Ti-6Al-4V Alloy (str.1-10) engleskipdf 5 MB
Vikas Gohil, Y. M. Puri
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Method of Processing and an Analysis of Meshing and Contact of Circular Arc Tooth Trace Cylindrical Gears (str.11-24) engleskipdf 3 MB
Qi Zhang, Li Hou, Rui Tang, Guang Wen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Study on the Effects of Local Added Masses on the Natural and the Sound Radiation Characteristics of Thin Plate Structures (str.25-39) engleskipdf 1 MB
Pingping Zhang, Huaiyu Wu, Lin Ji, Marko Jokić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Prediction for Irregular Ocean Wave and Floating Body Motion by Regularization: Part 1. Irregular Wave Prediction (str.41-54) engleskipdf 4 MB
Young Jun Yang, Sun Hong Kwon
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Evaluation of Three Different Phalangeal Motion Measurement Systems and Determination of the Functional Range of Motion (str.55-68) engleskipdf 3 MB
Ottó Botond Lőrinczi, Lívia Hanusovszky, Petra Aradi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Minimum Thrust of a Morphing Unmanned Submersible Aerial Vehicle in the Water-to-Air Motion (str.69-82) engleskipdf 1 MB
Feng Jinfu, Li Yongli, Xu Baowei, Liu An, Qi Duo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Numerical Predictions of the Mechanical Properties of A356-SiC Composites Fabricated by Powder Metallurgy (str.83-94) engleskipdf 6 MB
Amal E. Nassar, Eman E. Nassar
Stručni rad 		 
Ergonomics and Usability in the Development of a Portable Virtual Gaming Device Applied in Physiotherapy (str.95-106) engleskipdf 3 MB
Orlando Lopes, Tiago Martins, Vitor Carvalho, Demétrio Matos, Filomena Soares, José Machado
Stručni rad 		 
In memoriam Marela Hercezi-Skalicki, BA, senior lecturer (str.107-108) engleskipdf 647 KB
In memoriam, Nekrolog  
Posjeta: 0 *