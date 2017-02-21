Transactions of FAMENA, Vol.40 No.4

|
|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
|
Datum izdavanja: Veljača 2017.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 21.02.2017.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Contents
(str.1)
|
engleskipdf 120 KB
|
Kazalo
|
|
Experimental Investigation on Surface Roughness in Electrical Discharge Turning of Ti-6Al-4V Alloy
(str.1-10)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
Vikas Gohil, Y. M. Puri
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Method of Processing and an Analysis of Meshing and Contact of Circular Arc Tooth Trace Cylindrical Gears
(str.11-24)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Qi Zhang, Li Hou, Rui Tang, Guang Wen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A Study on the Effects of Local Added Masses on the Natural and the Sound Radiation Characteristics of Thin Plate Structures
(str.25-39)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Pingping Zhang, Huaiyu Wu, Lin Ji, Marko Jokić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Prediction for Irregular Ocean Wave and Floating Body Motion by Regularization: Part 1. Irregular Wave Prediction
(str.41-54)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Young Jun Yang, Sun Hong Kwon
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Evaluation of Three Different Phalangeal Motion Measurement Systems and Determination of the Functional Range of Motion
(str.55-68)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Ottó Botond Lőrinczi, Lívia Hanusovszky, Petra Aradi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Minimum Thrust of a Morphing Unmanned Submersible Aerial Vehicle in the Water-to-Air Motion
(str.69-82)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Feng Jinfu, Li Yongli, Xu Baowei, Liu An, Qi Duo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Numerical Predictions of the Mechanical Properties of A356-SiC Composites Fabricated by Powder Metallurgy
(str.83-94)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
Amal E. Nassar, Eman E. Nassar
Stručni rad
|
|
Ergonomics and Usability in the Development of a Portable Virtual Gaming Device Applied in Physiotherapy
(str.95-106)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Orlando Lopes, Tiago Martins, Vitor Carvalho, Demétrio Matos, Filomena Soares, José Machado
Stručni rad
|
|
In memoriam Marela Hercezi-Skalicki, BA, senior lecturer
(str.107-108)
|
engleskipdf 647 KB
|
In memoriam, Nekrolog
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Zaboravili ste lozinku?