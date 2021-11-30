Geoadria , Vol. 26 No. 2, 2021.
- Datum izdavanja: 30.11.2021.
- Objavljen na Hrčku: 30.12.2021.
Sadržaj
Characterising of plant cover evolution in the Aurès region (eastern Algeria): using Landsat imagery(str. 111-124)
Houda Bezzih, Hamana Malki, Abdeljalil Aissi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Ottoman cartography of the Dalmatian hinterland from the beginning of the Candian War: Map of the Bosnian eyalet with its surroundings in the Cosmography of Katib Çelebi from 1648(str. 125-142)
Elma Korić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The quality of life in housing estates in the context of West-european and post-socialist countries(str. 143-166)
Anđelina Svirčić Gotovac, Sonja Podgorelec, Željka Kordej-De Villa
Pregledni rad
Research work in geography teaching: analysis of the work of grammar school students in Samobor in the school year 2019/2020 and 2020/2021(str. 167-195)
Ivan Ivić, Karlo Mak, Ružica Vuk
Prethodno priopćenje
Kronika Odjela za geografiju Sveučilišta u Zadru 2020./2021.(str. 197-205)
Ostalo
