Bosniaca : časopis Nacionalne i univerzitetske biblioteke Bosne i Hercegovine , Vol. 26 No. 26, 2021.
- Datum izdavanja: 01.12.2021.
- Objavljen na Hrčku: 08.12.2021.
Sadržaj
Riječ urednika(str. 7-8)
Foreword by the Editor-in-Chief(str. 7-8)
Ismet Ovčina
Uvodnik
The Importance of Privacy Literacy in Bridging the Digital Divide with an Emphasis on the Role of Libraries(str. 9-27)
Anita Katulić, Ana Barbarić
Pregledni rad
Proposal of a Database Model for Recording Maps and Cartographic Material of the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Fojnica(str. 28-37)
Slobodanka Ključanin
Pregledni rad
Metafizika biblioteke(str. 38-45)
Metaphysics of the Library(str. 38-45)
Emira Kulenović
Pregledni rad
Cataloguing in Publication (CIP) in The National Library of Serbia (1986–2021)(str. 46-51)
Nataša Simić
Stručni rad
Influence of the Public Library on Unemployed Citizens’ Quality of Life(str. 52-71)
Andreja Zubac, Ana Barbarić
Pregledni rad
Poljica Documents – Protection and Presentation of Documents from the Archive of the Poljica Republic Written in Bosančica(str. 72-80)
Ismet Ovčina, Mehmed Kardaš, Muamera Smajić
Stručni rad
Opening and Operation of Muslim Reading Rooms in Smaller Places of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Beginning of the 20th Century(str. 89-111)
Hana Younis
Pregledni rad
Destructon of the University of Leuven Library in First World War and its Renovation in the Post-War Period(str. 112-122)
Vesna Živković
Pregledni rad
Information Services of Academic Libraries in Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina during The Covid-19 Pandemic(str. 123-136)
Lejla Hajdarpašić, Senada Dizdar, Džejla Khattab
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Grabežljivi časopisi: koliko daleko mogu ići? Temeljita analiza vrijednosti(str. 137-154)
Alexandru-Ionuţ Petrişor
Pregledni rad
Baština na razmeđu svjetova(str. 155-157)
Senada Dizdar
Ostalo
Martin Ježek-Pavel Trojan, Ubiše nam Ferdinanda(str. 158-158)
Valerijan Žujo
Ostalo
