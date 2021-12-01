 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Bosniaca : časopis Nacionalne i univerzitetske biblioteke Bosne i Hercegovine , Vol. 26 No. 26, 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 01.12.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 08.12.2021.

Sadržaj

Puni tekst

Riječ urednika

 (str. 7-8)

bosanski pdf 943kb

Foreword by the Editor-in-Chief

 (str. 7-8)

Ismet Ovčina
Uvodnik

engleski pdf 946kb

Važnost pismenosti iz privatnosti u prevladavanju digitalnog jaza s naglaskom na ulogu knjižnica

 (str. 9-27)

hrvatski pdf 743kb

The Importance of Privacy Literacy in Bridging the Digital Divide with an Emphasis on the Role of Libraries

 (str. 9-27)

Anita Katulić, Ana Barbarić
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 743kb

Prijedlog modela baze podataka za evidentiranje karata i kartografske građe samostana Duha Svetoga u Fojnici

 (str. 28-37)

hrvatski pdf 1611kb

Proposal of a Database Model for Recording Maps and Cartographic Material of the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Fojnica

 (str. 28-37)

Slobodanka Ključanin
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 1611kb

Metafizika biblioteke

 (str. 38-45)

bosanski pdf 451kb

Metaphysics of the Library

 (str. 38-45)

Emira Kulenović
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 451kb

Katalogizacija u publikaciji (CIP) u Narodnoj biblioteci Srbije (1986–2021)

 (str. 46-51)

srpski pdf 607kb

Cataloguing in Publication (CIP) in The National Library of Serbia (1986–2021)

 (str. 46-51)

Nataša Simić
Stručni rad

engleski pdf 607kb

Utjecaj Narodne knjižnice na kvalitetu života nezaposlenih građana

 (str. 52-71)

hrvatski pdf 1241kb

Influence of the Public Library on Unemployed Citizens’ Quality of Life

 (str. 52-71)

Andreja Zubac, Ana Barbarić
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 1241kb

Poljičke isprave – čuvanje, zaštita i prezentacija dokumenata iz arhiva Poljičke republike pisanih bosančicom

 (str. 72-80)

bosanski pdf 741kb

Poljica Documents – Protection and Presentation of Documents from the Archive of the Poljica Republic Written in Bosančica

 (str. 72-80)

Ismet Ovčina, Mehmed Kardaš, Muamera Smajić
Stručni rad

engleski pdf 741kb

Uloga i značaj bibliografija, bibliografa i bibliografskih aktivnosti u radu Orijentalnog Instituta Univerziteta u Sarajevu

 (str. 81-88)

bosanski pdf 429kb

The Role and Significance of Bibliographies, Bibliographers and Bibliographic Activities Held and Preserved by the Institute for Oriental Studies of the University of Sarajevo

 (str. 81-88)

Lamija Hatibović
Stručni rad

engleski pdf 429kb

Otvaranje i rad muslimanskih čitaonica u manjim mjestima Bosne i Hercegovine početkom 20. stoljeća

 (str. 89-111)

bosanski pdf 865kb

Opening and Operation of Muslim Reading Rooms in Smaller Places of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Beginning of the 20th Century

 (str. 89-111)

Hana Younis
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 865kb

Uništenje Univerzitetske biblioteke u Luvenu u Prvom svetskom ratu i njena obnova u posleratnom period

 (str. 112-122)

srpski pdf 546kb

Destructon of the University of Leuven Library in First World War and its Renovation in the Post-War Period

 (str. 112-122)

Vesna Živković
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 546kb

Informacijske usluge visokoškolskih biblioteka u Federaciji Bosne i Hercegovine za vrijeme pandemije covid-19

 (str. 123-136)

bosanski pdf 769kb

Information Services of Academic Libraries in Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina during The Covid-19 Pandemic

 (str. 123-136)

Lejla Hajdarpašić, Senada Dizdar, Džejla Khattab
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 769kb

Predatory Journals: How Far Can They Go? An In-Depth Look at the Outliers

 (str. 137-154)

engleski pdf 912kb

Grabežljivi časopisi: koliko daleko mogu ići? Temeljita analiza vrijednosti

 (str. 137-154)

Alexandru-Ionuţ Petrişor
Pregledni rad

bosanski pdf 912kb

Baština na razmeđu svjetova

 (str. 155-157)

Senada Dizdar
Ostalo

bosanski pdf 239kb

Martin Ježek-Pavel Trojan, Ubiše nam Ferdinanda

 (str. 158-158)

Valerijan Žujo
Ostalo

bosanski pdf 200kb

