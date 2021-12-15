Croatian Economic Survey , Vol. 23 No. 2, 2021.
- Datum izdavanja: 15.12.2021.
- Objavljen na Hrčku: 15.12.2021.
Sadržaj
Puni tekst
Importance of Corporate Governance: Evidence from Kosovo’s Banking Sector(str. 5-32)
Esat A. Durguti, Nexhat Kryeziu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Macroprudential Policy Versus Other Economic Policies(str. 33-66)
Eva Lorenčič, Mejra Festić
Pregledni rad
Business Model Enriched With User Experience, as a Systemic Tool in Service Design(str. 67-103)
Jadranka Musulin, Vjeran Strahonja
Pregledni rad
The Role of Institutional Investors in Corporate Governance of Their Portfolio Companies – The Case of Croatia(str. 105-129)
Ivana Đunđek Kokotec, Silvije Orsag, Marina Klačmer Čalopa
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Posjeta: 0 *