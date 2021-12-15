 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Croatian Economic Survey , Vol. 23 No. 2, 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 15.12.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 15.12.2021.

Sadržaj

Importance of Corporate Governance: Evidence from Kosovo’s Banking Sector

 (str. 5-32)

Esat A. Durguti, Nexhat Kryeziu
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 1256kb

Macroprudential Policy Versus Other Economic Policies

 (str. 33-66)

Eva Lorenčič, Mejra Festić
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 1233kb

Business Model Enriched With User Experience, as a Systemic Tool in Service Design

 (str. 67-103)

Jadranka Musulin, Vjeran Strahonja
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 1245kb

The Role of Institutional Investors in Corporate Governance of Their Portfolio Companies – The Case of Croatia

 (str. 105-129)

Ivana Đunđek Kokotec, Silvije Orsag, Marina Klačmer Čalopa
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 1177kb

