ADMET and DMPK , Vol. 9 No. 4, 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 15.12.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 26.12.2021.

New therapeutic modalities in drug discovery and development: Insights & opportunities

 (str. 227-230)

Manfred Kansy, Giulia Caron
Uvodnik

engleski pdf 464kb

Current state and future of 3D bioprinted models for cardio-vascular research and drug development

 (str. 231-242)

Liudmila Polonchuk, Carmine Gentile
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 612kb

Are we ready to design oral PROTACs®?

 (str. 243-254)

Diego Garcia Jimenez, Jimenez, Matteo Rossi Sebastiano, Giulia Caron, Giuseppe Ermondi
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 1348kb

Synthesis of silymarin−selenium nanoparticle conjugate and examination of its biological activity in vitro

 (str. 255-266)

Sergey Staroverov, Sergey Kozlov, Alexander Fomin, Konstantin Gabalov, Vitaliy Khanadeev, Dmitry Soldatov, Ivan Domnitsky, Lev Dykman, Sergey V. Akchurin, Olga Guliy
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 1044kb

cΔlog kwIAM: can we afford estimation of small molecules’ blood-brain barrier passage based upon in silico phospholipophilicity?

 (str. 267-281)

Lucia Grumetto, Giacomo Russo
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 1027kb

