ADMET and DMPK , Vol. 9 No. 4, 2021.
- Datum izdavanja: 15.12.2021.
- Objavljen na Hrčku: 26.12.2021.
New therapeutic modalities in drug discovery and development: Insights & opportunities(str. 227-230)
Manfred Kansy, Giulia Caron
Uvodnik
Current state and future of 3D bioprinted models for cardio-vascular research and drug development(str. 231-242)
Liudmila Polonchuk, Carmine Gentile
Pregledni rad
Are we ready to design oral PROTACs®?(str. 243-254)
Diego Garcia Jimenez, Jimenez, Matteo Rossi Sebastiano, Giulia Caron, Giuseppe Ermondi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Synthesis of silymarin−selenium nanoparticle conjugate and examination of its biological activity in vitro(str. 255-266)
Sergey Staroverov, Sergey Kozlov, Alexander Fomin, Konstantin Gabalov, Vitaliy Khanadeev, Dmitry Soldatov, Ivan Domnitsky, Lev Dykman, Sergey V. Akchurin, Olga Guliy
Izvorni znanstveni članak
cΔlog kwIAM: can we afford estimation of small molecules’ blood-brain barrier passage based upon in silico phospholipophilicity?(str. 267-281)
Lucia Grumetto, Giacomo Russo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
