Prostor : znanstveni časopis za arhitekturu i urbanizam , Vol. 29 No. 2(62), 2021.
- Datum izdavanja: 24.12.2021.
- Objavljen na Hrčku: 28.12.2021.
Impressum and Content(str. I-V)
Projects for Ferme Ornée on the Island of Lokrum by Archduke Ferdinand Maximilian of Habsburg(str. 154-173)
Mara Marić, Franko Ćorić, Mladen Obad Šćitaroci, Marin Duić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Attributing and Defining an Unbuilt 1859 Architectural Plan for the Site of Trogir’s Medieval Walls(str. 174-185)
Ana Šverko
Izvorni znanstveni članak
An Alternative Approach to Geometric Harmonization of the Great Mosque in Córdoba(str. 186-197)
Senad Nanić
Prethodno priopćenje
Decoding the Spatial Configuration of the Ottoman Palace “Khdewedj El Amia” in Algiers (Algeria) through Space Syntax(str. 192-211)
Lamia Benyahia, Abida Hamouda, Narimene Moffok
Prethodno priopćenje
Gardens of Vranyczany’s Manor Houses in Hrvatsko Zagorje in the Age of Historicism(str. 212-215)
Mladen Obad Šćitaroci, Bojana Bojanić Obad Šćitaroci
Prethodno priopćenje
Resort Architecture in Regional Perceptions; Multiple Aspects of a Region in Iván Kotsis’ Design Method for Balaton Lakeshore(str. 226-237)
Domonkos Wettstein
Pregledni rad
Design Factor in the Renewal and Modern Development of the City(str. 240-240)
Iva Kostešić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
She 2 Art Project, a Monograph (Ivana Tutek, Bernarda Lukač, Stanislav Habjan)(str. 241-241)
Maroje Mrduljaš
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Rijeka Within the Reach of the City Urban Ideas about the Sava in Zagreb (Irena Matković)(str. 242-242)
Sanja Gašparović
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Zagreb Calling: Emergence of a Post-socialist City (Tomislav Pletenac)(str. 243-243)
Silva Kalčić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
The Routledge Companion to Digital Humanities and Art History(str. 244-244)
Tajana Jaklenec
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Integrated Protection Models of Archaeological Heritage in Dubrovnik’s Historic Area - doctoral disertation [summary](str. 245-245)
Zehra Laznibat
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
The Cultural Landscape of Goli Otok - doctoral dissertation [summary](str. 246-246)
Vladi Bralić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Models of Tourist Facilities and Impact on the Natural and Cultural Heritage on the Example of Budva, Bar and Ulcinj Riviera (1945-1991) - doctoral dissertation [summary](str. 247-247)
Gordana Rovčanin Premović
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
