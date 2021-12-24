 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Prostor : znanstveni časopis za arhitekturu i urbanizam , Vol. 29 No. 2(62), 2021.

  Datum izdavanja: 24.12.2021.
  Objavljen na Hrčku: 28.12.2021.

Impressum and Content

 (str. I-V)


engleski pdf 1227kb

Projects for Ferme Ornée on the Island of Lokrum by Archduke Ferdinand Maximilian of Habsburg

 (str. 154-173)

Mara Marić, Franko Ćorić, Mladen Obad Šćitaroci, Marin Duić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 7537kb

Attributing and Defining an Unbuilt 1859 Architectural Plan for the Site of Trogir’s Medieval Walls

 (str. 174-185)

Ana Šverko
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 5965kb

An Alternative Approach to Geometric Harmonization of the Great Mosque in Córdoba

 (str. 186-197)

Senad Nanić
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 5187kb

Decoding the Spatial Configuration of the Ottoman Palace “Khdewedj El Amia” in Algiers (Algeria) through Space Syntax

 (str. 192-211)

Lamia Benyahia, Abida Hamouda, Narimene Moffok
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 5524kb

Gardens of Vranyczany’s Manor Houses in Hrvatsko Zagorje in the Age of Historicism

 (str. 212-215)

Mladen Obad Šćitaroci, Bojana Bojanić Obad Šćitaroci
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 6238kb

Resort Architecture in Regional Perceptions; Multiple Aspects of a Region in Iván Kotsis’ Design Method for Balaton Lakeshore

 (str. 226-237)

Domonkos Wettstein
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 5155kb

Design Factor in the Renewal and Modern Development of the City

 (str. 240-240)

Iva Kostešić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

engleski pdf 500kb

She 2 Art Project, a Monograph (Ivana Tutek, Bernarda Lukač, Stanislav Habjan)

 (str. 241-241)

Maroje Mrduljaš
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

engleski pdf 492kb

Rijeka Within the Reach of the City Urban Ideas about the Sava in Zagreb (Irena Matković)

 (str. 242-242)

Sanja Gašparović
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

engleski pdf 510kb

Zagreb Calling: Emergence of a Post-socialist City (Tomislav Pletenac)

 (str. 243-243)

Silva Kalčić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

engleski pdf 501kb

The Routledge Companion to Digital Humanities and Art History

 (str. 244-244)

Tajana Jaklenec
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

engleski pdf 541kb

Integrated Protection Models of Archaeological Heritage in Dubrovnik’s Historic Area - doctoral disertation [summary]

 (str. 245-245)

Zehra Laznibat
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

engleski pdf 479kb

The Cultural Landscape of Goli Otok - doctoral dissertation [summary]

 (str. 246-246)

Vladi Bralić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

engleski pdf 485kb

Models of Tourist Facilities and Impact on the Natural and Cultural Heritage on the Example of Budva, Bar and Ulcinj Riviera (1945-1991) - doctoral dissertation [summary]

 (str. 247-247)

Gordana Rovčanin Premović
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

engleski pdf 472kb

