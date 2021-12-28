 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Diacovensia : teološki prilozi , Vol. 29 No. 4, 2021.

Kriza mišljenja

 (str. 469-473)

Šimo Šokčević
Uvodnik

Usporedba političkih teologija Carla Schmitta i Johanna Baptista Metza: analognost i kontrapunkt

 (str. 477-494)

A Comparison of Political Theologies of Carl Schmitt and Johann Baptist Metz: Analogy and Counterpoint

 (str. 477-494)

Ivica Raguž, Mirko Vlk
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Ništavost ženidbe u svjetlu Amoris laetitia: očekivanja i izazovi za sudski pastoral

 (str. 495-515)

The Nullity of Marriage in the Light of Amoris Laetitia: Expectations and Challenges for Judicial Pastoral

 (str. 495-515)

Josip Šalković, Elizabeta Turček
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Alcoholism Among the Priests of the Đakovo-Osijek Archdiocese

 (str. 517-539)

Alkoholizam među svećenicima Đakovačko-osječke nadbiskupije

 (str. 517-539)

Stanislav Šota, Ivana Bendra
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Interkulturizam u obrazovanju. Značenje za religijskopedagošku praksu i stjecanje kompetencija nastavnika vjeronauka

 (str. 541-561)

Interculturalism in Education. Significance for Religious-Pedagogical Practice and Acquiring Competencies of Religious Education Teachers

 (str. 541-561)

Ana Thea Filipović
Prethodno priopćenje

Pravoslavlje pred suvremenim ekološkim izazovima s posebnim naglaskom na ekumenski dijalog s Katoličkom Crkvom

 (str. 563-577)

The Orthodoxy before Contemporary Environmental Challenges with Special Emphasis on the Ecumenical Dialogue with the Catholic Church

 (str. 563-577)

Antun Japundžić, Ana Jeličić
Pregledni rad

Mladi, religija, Crkva. Promjene u izražavanju religioznosti i crkvenosti kod mladih danas

 (str. 579-597)

Youth, Religion, Church. Changes in the Expression of Religiosity and Ecclesiology among Young People Today

 (str. 579-597)

Blaženka s. Valentina Mandarić
Pregledni rad

Socijalni pastoral s mladima. Primjer udruge Prijatelji sv. Martina

 (str. 599-622)

Social Pastoral Care of Young People. The Example of the Friends of St. Martin Association

 (str. 599-622)

Igor Jakobfi
Pregledni rad

Sinodalni pastoral mladih – iskustvo u Vrhbosanskoj nadbiskupiji

 (str. 623-637)

Synodal Pastoral Care of Young People – Experience in the Archdiocese of Vrhbosna

 (str. 623-637)

Šimo Maršić, Antonio Topalović, Marija Puljić
Pregledni rad

Hrvoje RELJA, Tomistička filozofija, Leykam international, Zagreb, 2021., 436 str.

 (str. 641-644)

Ivan Macut
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

Anto ČARTOLOVNI, Ethical and anthropological aspects of the emerging field of neuroprosthetics, Aracne editrice, Rome, 2016., 184 str.

 (str. 644-649)

Luka Poslon
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

Adrese autora

 (str. 651-652)

Addresses of the Authors

 (str. 651-652)


Ostalo

Popis recenzenata u XXIX. godištu

 (str. 653-653)


Ostalo

Sadržaj XXIX. godišta

 (str. 655-659)

Contents of 29th Volume

 (str. 655-659)


Kazalo

