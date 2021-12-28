Diacovensia : teološki prilozi , Vol. 29 No. 4, 2021.
- Datum izdavanja: 28.12.2021.
- Objavljen na Hrčku: 28.12.2021.
Sadržaj
Sadržaj(str. 467-468)
Contents(str. 467-468)
Kriza mišljenja(str. 469-473)
Šimo Šokčević
Uvodnik
A Comparison of Political Theologies of Carl Schmitt and Johann Baptist Metz: Analogy and Counterpoint(str. 477-494)
Ivica Raguž, Mirko Vlk
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Nullity of Marriage in the Light of Amoris Laetitia: Expectations and Challenges for Judicial Pastoral(str. 495-515)
Josip Šalković, Elizabeta Turček
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Alkoholizam među svećenicima Đakovačko-osječke nadbiskupije(str. 517-539)
Stanislav Šota, Ivana Bendra
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Interculturalism in Education. Significance for Religious-Pedagogical Practice and Acquiring Competencies of Religious Education Teachers(str. 541-561)
Ana Thea Filipović
Prethodno priopćenje
The Orthodoxy before Contemporary Environmental Challenges with Special Emphasis on the Ecumenical Dialogue with the Catholic Church(str. 563-577)
Antun Japundžić, Ana Jeličić
Pregledni rad
Youth, Religion, Church. Changes in the Expression of Religiosity and Ecclesiology among Young People Today(str. 579-597)
Blaženka s. Valentina Mandarić
Pregledni rad
Social Pastoral Care of Young People. The Example of the Friends of St. Martin Association(str. 599-622)
Igor Jakobfi
Pregledni rad
Synodal Pastoral Care of Young People – Experience in the Archdiocese of Vrhbosna(str. 623-637)
Šimo Maršić, Antonio Topalović, Marija Puljić
Pregledni rad
Hrvoje RELJA, Tomistička filozofija, Leykam international, Zagreb, 2021., 436 str.(str. 641-644)
Ivan Macut
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Anto ČARTOLOVNI, Ethical and anthropological aspects of the emerging field of neuroprosthetics, Aracne editrice, Rome, 2016., 184 str.(str. 644-649)
Luka Poslon
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Adrese autora(str. 651-652)
Addresses of the Authors(str. 651-652)
Popis recenzenata u XXIX. godištu(str. 653-653)
Sadržaj XXIX. godišta(str. 655-659)
Contents of 29th Volume(str. 655-659)
