International Journal of Contemporary Business and Entrepreneurship , Vol. II No. 1, 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 30.06.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 10.01.2022.

COVID-19 and the food industry in Hungary

 (str. 1-13)

Timothy Yaw Acheampong, Peace Osaerame Ogbebor
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 440kb

Assessing intellectual capital of a technology park

 (str. 14-33)

Ivana Fojs, Kristina Detelj
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 424kb

Theory review: critical success factors for internationalization of small and medium-sized enterprises

 (str. 34-57)

Bojan Moric Milovanovic, Matea Cvjetkovic
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 515kb

Assessing the role of the private sector in the country’s EU integration process: evidences from Albania

 (str. 58-69)

Elena Polo
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 189kb

The effectiveness of internal marketing strategies of private tertiary education institutions (PTEIs) in an emerging market

 (str. 70-86)

JJ Prinsloo, TG Pelser, F Jecheche
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 300kb

