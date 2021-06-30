International Journal of Contemporary Business and Entrepreneurship , Vol. II No. 1, 2021.
- Datum izdavanja: 30.06.2021.
- Objavljen na Hrčku: 10.01.2022.
Sadržaj
COVID-19 and the food industry in Hungary(str. 1-13)
Timothy Yaw Acheampong, Peace Osaerame Ogbebor
Prethodno priopćenje
Assessing intellectual capital of a technology park(str. 14-33)
Ivana Fojs, Kristina Detelj
Prethodno priopćenje
Theory review: critical success factors for internationalization of small and medium-sized enterprises(str. 34-57)
Bojan Moric Milovanovic, Matea Cvjetkovic
Pregledni rad
Assessing the role of the private sector in the country’s EU integration process: evidences from Albania(str. 58-69)
Elena Polo
Pregledni rad
The effectiveness of internal marketing strategies of private tertiary education institutions (PTEIs) in an emerging market(str. 70-86)
JJ Prinsloo, TG Pelser, F Jecheche
Prethodno priopćenje
