Journal of Communications Software and Systems, Vol.3 No.1

Datum izdavanja: Ožujak 2007.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 27.04.2017.
Guest Editorial: Environmental Electromagnetic Compatibility
(str.1-2)
|
engleskipdf 317 KB
|
Dragan Poljak, Andres Peratta, Vesna Roje, Francesco Lattarulo, Choy Yoong Tham
Uvodnik
|
|
Analysis Method for the Heating of the Human Eye Exposed to High Frequency Electromagnetic Fields
(str.3-10)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Hrvoje Dodig, Andrés Peratta, Dragan Poljak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Current Density Induced in the Human Body due to Power Distributions Lines using the Boundary Element Method
(str.11-16)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Andrés Peratta, Cristina Gonzalez, Dragan Poljak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A Comparative Study on the Induced Current Density in Humans Exposed to ELF Electric Fields
(str.17-25)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Vitantonio Amoruso, Giovanna Calò, Francesco Lattarulo, Dragan Poljak, Andres Peratta, Cristina Gonzalez
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Mobile Phones as Sources of Electromagnetic Interference
(str.26-33)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Jacek Skrzypczynski, Vesna Roje, Kurt Lamedschwandner, Sinisa Antonijevic, Cecil Stefan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
GTEM Cell Experimental Set up for In Vitro Dosimetry
(str.34-43)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Giovanna Calò, Francesco Lattarulo, Vincenzo Petruzzelli
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Dangerous Voltages due to Direct Lightning Strike into the Communication Tower
(str.44-51)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Slavko Vujević, Petar Sarajčev
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Induced Disturbance in Power Network by Lightning
(str.52-58)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Senaa Kaouche, Bachir Nekhoul, Kamel Kerroum, Khalil El Khamlichi Drissi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Transient Analysis of Grounding Systems Associated to Substation Structures under Lightning Strokes
(str.59-64)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
B. Harrat, B. Nekhoul, M. Lefouili, K. Kerroum, K. El khamlichi Drissi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
