NAŠE MORE : znanstveno-stručni časopis za more i pomorstvo, Vol.64 No.2

Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 14.06.2017.
Sadržaj
Increasing the usability of near-sea aerodromes (str.45-49) engleskipdf 2 MB
Michal Hlusička, Jakub Kraus
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Experimental Estimation of Material and Support Properties for Flexible Dolphin Structures (str.50-53) engleskipdf 731 KB
Milan Batista, Aleksander Grm
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Effect of Subsidies on the Offer of Sea Transport (str.54-57) engleskipdf 163 KB
Drago Pupavac, Ljudevit Krpan, Robert Maršanić
Pregledni rad 		 
Modeling the Qualitative Relationship among Risks Associated with Occupational and Workplace Hazards in Seaport Environments: the Case of Apapa Port, Nigeria (str.58-62) engleskipdf 131 KB
Nwokedi Theophilus C, L. I. Okoroji, Christopher Ikeogu
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Concerning Intelligent ICT Exploitation in some Maritime Business Organizations: A Pilot Study (str.63-68) engleskipdf 314 KB
Sanja Bauk, Nexhat Kapidani, Anke Schmeink, Clive Holtham
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
A Short Review of U. S. Naval Ship Concept Design Technology Development Features (str.69-76) engleskipdf 4 MB
Hao Wang, Da-ming Pei, Lin Gan, Rong-zhi Chen, Zhan Li
Stručni rad 		 
