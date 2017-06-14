NAŠE MORE : znanstveno-stručni časopis za more i pomorstvo, Vol.64 No.2

|
|
|
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2017.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 14.06.2017.
|Puni tekst
|
Increasing the usability of near-sea aerodromes
(str.45-49)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Michal Hlusička, Jakub Kraus
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Experimental Estimation of Material and Support Properties for Flexible Dolphin Structures
(str.50-53)
|
engleskipdf 731 KB
|
Milan Batista, Aleksander Grm
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Effect of Subsidies on the Offer of Sea Transport
(str.54-57)
|
engleskipdf 163 KB
|
Drago Pupavac, Ljudevit Krpan, Robert Maršanić
Pregledni rad
|
|
Modeling the Qualitative Relationship among Risks Associated with Occupational and Workplace Hazards in Seaport Environments: the Case of Apapa Port, Nigeria
(str.58-62)
|
engleskipdf 131 KB
|
Nwokedi Theophilus C, L. I. Okoroji, Christopher Ikeogu
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Concerning Intelligent ICT Exploitation in some Maritime Business Organizations: A Pilot Study
(str.63-68)
|
engleskipdf 314 KB
|
Sanja Bauk, Nexhat Kapidani, Anke Schmeink, Clive Holtham
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
A Short Review of U. S. Naval Ship Concept Design Technology Development Features
(str.69-76)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Hao Wang, Da-ming Pei, Lin Gan, Rong-zhi Chen, Zhan Li
Stručni rad
|
|
