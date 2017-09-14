hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems, Vol.5 No.3

Rujan 2017.

14.09.2017.
Wastewater as a Heat Source for Individual Residence Heating: A Techno-economic Feasibility Study in the Brussels Capital Region (str.289-308) engleskipdf 2 MB
Jan Spriet, Patrick Hendrick
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Energy, Environmental and Economic Performance of a Micro-trigeneration System upon Varying the Electric Vehicle Charging Profiles (str.309-331) engleskipdf 517 KB
Sergio Sibilio, Antonio Rosato, Giovanni Ciampi, Evgueniy Entchev, Hajo Ribberink
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Computational Fluid Dynamic Analysis of the External Rotor Supporting the Design of a Tidal Kinetic Turbine Prototype (str.332-344) engleskipdf 1 MB
Silvio Barbarelli, Teresa Castiglione, Gaetano Florio, Nino M. Scornaienchi, Giacomo Lo Zupone
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Sustainability Assessment and Identification of Determinants in Community-Based Water Supply Projects using Partial Least Squares Path Model (str.345-358) engleskipdf 2 MB
Samir Hag Ibrahim
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Modelling and Control of Collecting Solar Energy for Heating Houses in Norway (str.359-376) engleskipdf 854 KB
Mehran Dehghan, Carlos Pfeiffer
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Environmental Impacts of Promoting New Public Transport Systems in Urban Mobility: A Case Study (str.377-395) engleskipdf 2 MB
Abel Ortego, Alicia Valero, Alejandro Abadías
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Remunicipalisation and Foundation of Municipal Utilities in the German Energy Sector: Details about Newly Established Enterprises (str.396-407) engleskipdf 4 MB
Oliver Wagner, Kurt Berlo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Studies of Catalytic Properties of Inorganic Rock Matrices in Redox Reactions (str.408-416) engleskipdf 218 KB
Nikolay M. Dobrynkin, Marina V. Batygina, Alexander S. Noskov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Potential Traffic Levels after Increasing the Maximum Vehicle Weight in Environmentally Efficient Transportation System: The Case of Finland (str.417-429) engleskipdf 587 KB
Teijo Palander, Kalle Kärhä
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Past, Present and Future use of Municipal Water and Freshwater Resources of the Bekkersdal Community, Westonaria, South Africa (str.430-446) engleskipdf 1 MB
Simone L. Liefferink, Elize S. van Eeden, Victor Wepener
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Statistical Properties of Electricity Generation from a Large System of Wind Plants and Demand for Fast Regulation (str.447-465) engleskipdf 2 MB
Dubravko Sabolić, Alan Župan, Roman Malarić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Minimisation of Generation Variability of a Group of Wind Plants (str.466-479) engleskipdf 1 MB
Dubravko Sabolić, Alan Župan, Roman Malarić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
