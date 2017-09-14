Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems, Vol.5 No.3

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Wastewater as a Heat Source for Individual Residence Heating:
A Techno-economic Feasibility Study in the Brussels Capital Region
(str.289-308)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Jan Spriet, Patrick Hendrick
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Energy, Environmental and Economic Performance of a Micro-trigeneration System upon Varying the Electric Vehicle Charging Profiles
(str.309-331)
|
engleskipdf 517 KB
|
Sergio Sibilio, Antonio Rosato, Giovanni Ciampi, Evgueniy Entchev, Hajo Ribberink
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Computational Fluid Dynamic Analysis of the External Rotor Supporting the Design of a Tidal Kinetic Turbine Prototype
(str.332-344)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Silvio Barbarelli, Teresa Castiglione, Gaetano Florio, Nino M. Scornaienchi, Giacomo Lo Zupone
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Sustainability Assessment and Identification of Determinants in Community-Based Water Supply Projects using Partial Least Squares Path Model
(str.345-358)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Samir Hag Ibrahim
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Modelling and Control of Collecting Solar Energy for Heating Houses in Norway
(str.359-376)
|
engleskipdf 854 KB
|
Mehran Dehghan, Carlos Pfeiffer
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Environmental Impacts of Promoting New Public Transport Systems in Urban Mobility: A Case Study
(str.377-395)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Abel Ortego, Alicia Valero, Alejandro Abadías
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Remunicipalisation and Foundation of Municipal Utilities in the German Energy Sector: Details about Newly Established Enterprises
(str.396-407)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Oliver Wagner, Kurt Berlo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Studies of Catalytic Properties of Inorganic Rock Matrices in
Redox Reactions
(str.408-416)
|
engleskipdf 218 KB
|
Nikolay M. Dobrynkin, Marina V. Batygina, Alexander S. Noskov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Potential Traffic Levels after Increasing the Maximum Vehicle Weight in Environmentally Efficient Transportation System:
The Case of Finland
(str.417-429)
|
engleskipdf 587 KB
|
Teijo Palander, Kalle Kärhä
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Past, Present and Future use of Municipal Water and Freshwater Resources of the Bekkersdal Community, Westonaria, South Africa
(str.430-446)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Simone L. Liefferink, Elize S. van Eeden, Victor Wepener
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Statistical Properties of Electricity Generation from a Large System of Wind Plants and Demand for Fast Regulation
(str.447-465)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Dubravko Sabolić, Alan Župan, Roman Malarić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Minimisation of Generation Variability of a Group of Wind Plants
(str.466-479)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Dubravko Sabolić, Alan Župan, Roman Malarić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|