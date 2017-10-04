hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Chemical and biochemical engineering quarterly, Vol.31 No.3

Datum izdavanja: Listopad 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 04.10.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Soybean Straw, Corn Stover and Sunflower Stalk as Possible Substrates for Biogas Production in Croatia: A Review (str.187-198) engleskipdf 302 KB
Đ. Kovačić, D. Kralik, S. Rupčić, D. Jovičić, R. Spajić, M. Tišma
Pregledni rad 		 
Enhancing Lipid Production of Dunaliella tertiolecta by Manipulating the Interactive Effect of Salinity and Nitrogen (str.199-207) engleskipdf 513 KB
M. Rizwan, G. Mujtaba, N. Rashid, K. Lee
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Bioflocculation of Basic Dye onto Isolated Microbial Biopolymers (str.209-224) engleskipdf 2 MB
M. Elkady, S. Zaki, S. Farag, D. Abd-El-Haleem
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Rheological Characterization of Streptomyces roseosporus for the Production of Daptomycin (str.225-231) engleskipdf 420 KB
I. Chakravarty, S. Singh, S. Kundu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Investigation of Halohydrins Degradation by Whole Cells and Cell-free Extract of Pseudomonas putida DSM 437: A Kinetic Approach (str.233-240) engleskipdf 684 KB
A. Konti, D. Mamma, D. Kekos
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Strategies for Automated Control of the Bioproduction of Mcl-PHA Biopolymers (str.241-250) engleskipdf 1 MB
P. Hrnčiřík, J. Náhlík, J. Mareš
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Study on the Properties of Immobilized Biocatalysts with Lipase Activity Produced by Yarrowia lipolytica in Batch Culture (str.251-259) engleskipdf 431 KB
I. A. Stolarzewicz, P. Zaborniak, A. U. Fabiszewska, E. Białecka-Florjańczyk
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Effect of Structure Modification of Sodium Compounds on the SO2 and HCl Removal Efficiency from Fumes in the Conditions of Circulating Fluidised Bed (str.261-273) engleskipdf 3 MB
A. Pajdak, B. Walawska, A. Szymanek
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Numerical Study on Bubble Dynamics and Two-Phase Frictional Pressure Drop of Slug Flow Regime in Adiabatic T-junction Square Microchannel (str.275-291) engleskipdf 2 MB
K. Kishor, A. K. Chandra, W. Khan, P. K. Mishra, M. Siraj Alam
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Catalytic Reactive Distillation for the Esterification Process: Experimental and Simulation (str.293-302) engleskipdf 1 MB
M. Mallaiah, K. A. Kishore, G. V. Reddy
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Production and Characterization of an Alkaline Lipase from Thermophilic Anoxybacillus sp. HBB16 (str.303-312) engleskipdf 779 KB
Z. Burcu Bakir, K. Metin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Optimizing Model Base Predictive Control for Combustion Boiler Process at High Model Uncertainty (str.313-324) engleskipdf 13 MB
H. M. Osman
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effective Removal of Hexavalent Chromium from Aqueous Solutions Using Ionic Liquid Modified Graphene Oxide Sorbent (str.325-334) engleskipdf 647 KB
A. Nasrollahpour, S. E. Moradi, W. J. Khodaveisi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Gas Antisolvent Approach for the Precipitation of α-Methoxyphenylacetic Acid –(R)-1-Cyclohexylethylamine Diateromeric Salt (str.335-341) engleskipdf 2 MB
A. Zodge, M. Kőrösi, M. Tárkányi, J. Madarász, I. Miklós Szilágyi, T. Sohajda, E. Székely
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Heat Transfer at the Bottom of a Cylindrical Vessel Impinged by a Swirling Flow from an Impeller in a Draft Tube (str.343-352) engleskipdf 1000 KB
K. Petera, M. Dostál, M. Věříšová, T. Jirout
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Kinetic Model for Nanocrystalline Anatase to Rutile Polymorphic Transformation (str.353-359) engleskipdf 1 MB
R. Shakibania
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Photooxidative Removal of p-Nitrophenol by UV/H2O2 Process in a Spinning Disk Photoreactor: Influence of Operating Parameters (str.361-368) engleskipdf 2 MB
H. Dadkhah, M. A. Behnajady
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Posjeta: 0 *