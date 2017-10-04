Chemical and biochemical engineering quarterly, Vol.31 No.3

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Soybean Straw, Corn Stover and Sunflower Stalk as Possible Substrates for Biogas Production in Croatia: A Review
(str.187-198)
|
engleskipdf 302 KB
|
Đ. Kovačić, D. Kralik, S. Rupčić, D. Jovičić, R. Spajić, M. Tišma
Pregledni rad
|
|
Enhancing Lipid Production of Dunaliella tertiolecta by Manipulating the Interactive Effect of Salinity and Nitrogen
(str.199-207)
|
engleskipdf 513 KB
|
M. Rizwan, G. Mujtaba, N. Rashid, K. Lee
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Bioflocculation of Basic Dye onto Isolated Microbial Biopolymers
(str.209-224)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
M. Elkady, S. Zaki, S. Farag, D. Abd-El-Haleem
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Rheological Characterization of Streptomyces roseosporus for the Production of Daptomycin
(str.225-231)
|
engleskipdf 420 KB
|
I. Chakravarty, S. Singh, S. Kundu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Investigation of Halohydrins Degradation by Whole Cells and Cell-free Extract of Pseudomonas putida DSM 437: A Kinetic Approach
(str.233-240)
|
engleskipdf 684 KB
|
A. Konti, D. Mamma, D. Kekos
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Strategies for Automated Control of the Bioproduction of Mcl-PHA Biopolymers
(str.241-250)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
P. Hrnčiřík, J. Náhlík, J. Mareš
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Study on the Properties of Immobilized Biocatalysts with Lipase Activity Produced by Yarrowia lipolytica in Batch Culture
(str.251-259)
|
engleskipdf 431 KB
|
I. A. Stolarzewicz, P. Zaborniak, A. U. Fabiszewska, E. Białecka-Florjańczyk
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Effect of Structure Modification of Sodium Compounds on the SO2 and HCl Removal Efficiency from Fumes in the Conditions of Circulating Fluidised Bed
(str.261-273)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
A. Pajdak, B. Walawska, A. Szymanek
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Numerical Study on Bubble Dynamics and Two-Phase Frictional Pressure Drop of Slug Flow Regime in Adiabatic T-junction Square Microchannel
(str.275-291)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
K. Kishor, A. K. Chandra, W. Khan, P. K. Mishra, M. Siraj Alam
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Catalytic Reactive Distillation for the Esterification Process: Experimental and Simulation
(str.293-302)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
M. Mallaiah, K. A. Kishore, G. V. Reddy
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Production and Characterization of an Alkaline Lipase from Thermophilic Anoxybacillus sp. HBB16
(str.303-312)
|
engleskipdf 779 KB
|
Z. Burcu Bakir, K. Metin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Optimizing Model Base Predictive Control for Combustion Boiler Process
at High Model Uncertainty
(str.313-324)
|
engleskipdf 13 MB
|
H. M. Osman
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effective Removal of Hexavalent Chromium from Aqueous Solutions Using Ionic Liquid Modified Graphene Oxide Sorbent
(str.325-334)
|
engleskipdf 647 KB
|
A. Nasrollahpour, S. E. Moradi, W. J. Khodaveisi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Gas Antisolvent Approach for the Precipitation of α-Methoxyphenylacetic Acid –(R)-1-Cyclohexylethylamine Diateromeric Salt
(str.335-341)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
A. Zodge, M. Kőrösi, M. Tárkányi, J. Madarász, I. Miklós Szilágyi, T. Sohajda, E. Székely
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Heat Transfer at the Bottom of a Cylindrical Vessel Impinged by a Swirling Flow from an Impeller in a Draft Tube
(str.343-352)
|
engleskipdf 1000 KB
|
K. Petera, M. Dostál, M. Věříšová, T. Jirout
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Kinetic Model for Nanocrystalline Anatase to Rutile Polymorphic Transformation
(str.353-359)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
R. Shakibania
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Photooxidative Removal of p-Nitrophenol by UV/H2O2 Process in a Spinning Disk Photoreactor: Influence of Operating Parameters
(str.361-368)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
H. Dadkhah, M. A. Behnajady
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|