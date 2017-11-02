Croatian International Relations Review, Vol.23 No.80

|Sadržaj
NATO in Europe: Between Weak European Allies and Strong Influence of Russian Federation
(str.5-32)
|
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
NATO in Europe: Between Weak European Allies and Strong Influence of Russian Federation
(str.5-32)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Lidija Čehulić Vukadinović, Monika Begović, Luka Jušić
Pregledni rad
|
|
UNsatisfied? The Rocky Path to NATO Membership – Bosnia and Herzegovina: A New Approach in Understanding the Challenges
(str.33-59)
|
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
UNsatisfied? The Rocky Path to NATO Membership – Bosnia and Herzegovina: A New Approach in Understanding the Challenges
(str.33-59)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Hamza Preljević
Pregledni rad
|
|
The “New Cold Warriors” and the “Pragmatics”: The Differences in Foreign Policy Attitudes towards Russia and the Eastern Partnership States among the NATO Member States from Central and South-Eastern Europe
(str.61-96)
|
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
The “New Cold Warriors” and the “Pragmatics”: The Differences in Foreign Policy Attitudes towards Russia and the Eastern Partnership States among the NATO Member States from Central and South-Eastern Europe
(str.61-96)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Petar Kurečić
Pregledni rad
|
|
Development of the Croatian National Security Strategy in the Hybrid Threats Context
(str.97-129)
|
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
Development of the Croatian National Security Strategy in the Hybrid Threats Context
(str.97-129)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Drazen Smiljanic
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
International Security Presence in Kosovo and its Human Rights Implications
(str.131-154)
|
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
International Security Presence in Kosovo and its Human Rights Implications
(str.131-154)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Remzije Istrefi
Pregledni rad
|
|
The Phenomenon of Journalism-related Crimes Under the Circumstances of Hybrid War in Ukraine
(str.155-185)
|
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
The Phenomenon of Journalism-related Crimes Under the Circumstances of Hybrid War in Ukraine
(str.155-185)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Yevhen Pysmenskyy
Pregledni rad
|
|
Stability, Ambiguity and Change in the Discourses of NATO allies in the Black Sea region: The Cases of Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey
(str.187-209)
|
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
Stability, Ambiguity and Change in the Discourses of NATO allies in the Black Sea region: The Cases of Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey
(str.187-209)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Valentin Naumescu
Stručni rad
|
|
A Relationship in Limbo: Challenges, Dynamics and Perspectives of Kosovo’s Integration into NATO
(str.211-232)
|
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
A Relationship in Limbo: Challenges, Dynamics and Perspectives of Kosovo’s Integration into NATO
(str.211-232)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Besfort T. Rrecaj
Stručni rad
|
|
NATO’s ‘Out of Area’ Operations: A TwoTrack Approach. The Normative Side of a Military Alliance
(str.233-258)
|
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
NATO’s ‘Out of Area’ Operations: A TwoTrack Approach. The Normative Side of a Military Alliance
(str.233-258)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Oana-Cosmina Mihalache
Pregledni rad
|
|
Russia and the Ukrainian Crisis: A Multiperspective Analysis of Russian Behaviour, by Taking into Account NATO’s and the EU’s Enlargement
(str.259-287)
|
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
Russia and the Ukrainian Crisis: A Multiperspective Analysis of Russian Behaviour, by Taking into Account NATO’s and the EU’s Enlargement
(str.259-287)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Maximilian Klotz
Pregledni rad
|