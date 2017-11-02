hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatian International Relations Review, Vol.23 No.80

Croatian International Relations Review,Vol.23 No.80
Datum izdavanja: Studeni 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 02.11.2017.
Cover (str.1-1) engleskipdf 926 KB
Contents and Impressum (str.2-4) engleskipdf 933 KB
NATO in Europe: Between Weak European Allies and Strong Influence of Russian Federation (str.5-32) engleskipdf 1 MB
Lidija Čehulić Vukadinović, Monika Begović, Luka Jušić
Pregledni rad 		 
UNsatisfied? The Rocky Path to NATO Membership – Bosnia and Herzegovina: A New Approach in Understanding the Challenges (str.33-59) engleskipdf 1 MB
Hamza Preljević
Pregledni rad 		 
The “New Cold Warriors” and the “Pragmatics”: The Differences in Foreign Policy Attitudes towards Russia and the Eastern Partnership States among the NATO Member States from Central and South-Eastern Europe (str.61-96) engleskipdf 1 MB
Petar Kurečić
Pregledni rad 		 
Development of the Croatian National Security Strategy in the Hybrid Threats Context (str.97-129) engleskipdf 1 MB
Drazen Smiljanic
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
International Security Presence in Kosovo and its Human Rights Implications (str.131-154) engleskipdf 1 MB
Remzije Istrefi
Pregledni rad 		 
The Phenomenon of Journalism-related Crimes Under the Circumstances of Hybrid War in Ukraine (str.155-185) engleskipdf 1 MB
Yevhen Pysmenskyy
Pregledni rad 		 
Stability, Ambiguity and Change in the Discourses of NATO allies in the Black Sea region: The Cases of Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey (str.187-209) engleskipdf 1 MB
Valentin Naumescu
Stručni rad 		 
A Relationship in Limbo: Challenges, Dynamics and Perspectives of Kosovo’s Integration into NATO (str.211-232) engleskipdf 1 MB
Besfort T. Rrecaj
Stručni rad 		 
NATO’s ‘Out of Area’ Operations: A TwoTrack Approach. The Normative Side of a Military Alliance (str.233-258) engleskipdf 1 MB
Oana-Cosmina Mihalache
Pregledni rad 		 
Russia and the Ukrainian Crisis: A Multiperspective Analysis of Russian Behaviour, by Taking into Account NATO’s and the EU’s Enlargement (str.259-287) engleskipdf 1 MB
Maximilian Klotz
Pregledni rad 		 
