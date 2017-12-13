Signa vitae : journal for intesive care and emergency medicine, Vol.13 No.2

|Sadržaj
Do we need an individual approach to atrial
fibrillation and adrenergic overload in the critically
ill?
(str.14-19)


MATEJ PODBREGAR, MATIJA KALIŠNIK JURIJ
Recenzija, Prikaz


Clinical characteristics and mortality of patients in
the intensive care unit with and without new-onset
arrhythmias
(str.20-24)


YANG YAN-ZONG, ZHANG YONG-LI, HAI FENG
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Intracoronary administration of levosimendan
in patients with acute coronary syndromes
and decreased left ventricular ejection fraction
undergoing coronary artery bypass graft surgery
(str.25-28)


MLADEN CAREV, VJERA MARINOV, NENAD KARANOVIC, CRISTIJAN BULAT, DUBRAVKA KOCEN, MIHAJLO LOJPUR, ZDENKO COVIC, BOZENA IVANCEV, ZVONIMIR PARCINA
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Admission to NICU in air is more likely if nasal
High Flow is used for stabilisation in preterm babies
compared to face mask CPAP
(str.29-32)


PETER REYNOLDS, EDIT MOLNAR, NICOLA HOLLAND
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Heart rate variability analysis in acute poisoning by
cholinesterase inhibitors
(str.33-40)


JINWOO JEONG, YONGIN KIM
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Influence of the adequacy of data collection, during
two years, in the management of communityacquired
pneumonia in emergency departments
(str.41-46)


RAFAEL PERELLÓ, P. RIMBAU, C. GOMEZ VAQUERO, N. SAUBÍ, A. JUAN PASTOR
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Development of a standardized in-hospital
cardiopulmonary resuscitation set-up
(str.49-53)


JE HYEOK OH, TAE SOON PARK, CHAN WOONG KIM, DONG HOON LEE, JUN YOUNG HONG, SUNG EUN KIM
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Hypoxia during one lung ventilation in thoracic
surgery
(str.54-62)


GORDANA TALESKA, MARIJA BOZHINOVSKA, ALEKSANDRA GAVRILOVSKA-BRZANOV, ANITA KOKAREVA, ANITA POPOVSKA, TRAJANKA TRAJKOVSKA, MAJA SOSTARIC
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Impact of gestational age at PPROM on the shortterm
outcome of children born after extreme and
prolonged preterm prelabor rupture of membranes
in an experienced care center
(str.63-70)


C. HOCQ, B. VAN GRAMBEZEN, P. BERNARD, C. DEBAUCHE
Izvorni znanstveni članak


The burden of Candida species colonization in NICU
patients: a colonization surveillance study
(str.71-75)


DANIELA MARIA GERACI, A. VIRGA, D. VECCHIO, G. GRAZIANO, L. SAPORITO, V. INSINGA, C.M. MAIDA, C. MAMMINA, M. GIUFFRÈ
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Respiratory disorders and neonatal outcomes of
triplet pregnancies – our ten year experience
(str.76-78)


KRZYSZTOF LACHOWSKI, MONIKA LACHOWSKA, KRZYSZTOF LACHOWSKI, BARBARA KRÓLAK-OLEJNIK
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Estimating poisoning substance amounts:
Comparative study of the accuracy of health care
professionals and non-practitioners
(str.79-84)


CHOI YOON HEE, LEE DONG HOON, LEE DUK HEE
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Inhaled dry salt micro particles in the treatment of
bronchopulmonary dysplasia: a five case series report
(str.85-89)


CATALIN G CIRSTOVEANU, NINE LUMINITA, ALEXANDRA I. ISTRATE –BARZAN, BARASCU ILEANA, STEFAN MANOLACHE, MIHAELA BIZUBAC, ALINA GAIDUCHEVICI
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Comparıng pulse pressure varıatıon and pleth
varıabılıty ındex in the semı-recumbent and
trendelenburg posıtıon ın crıtıcally ıll septıc patıents
(str.91-96)


MEHMET TURAN INAL, F. NESRIN TURAN, SELMAN KARADAYI, BEYHAN KARAMANLIOGLU, DILEK MEMIŞ
Izvorni znanstveni članak


The effect of erythropoietin on chloride levels during
hypoxia reoxygenation injury in rats
(str.97-101)


CONSTANTINOS TSOMPOS, CONSTANTINOS PANOULIS, KONSTANTINOS TOUTOUZAS, AGGELIKI TRIANTAFYLLOU, GEORGE ZOGRAFOS, APOSTOLOS PAPALOIS
Izvorni znanstveni članak


The influence of dexmedetomidine on opioid
consumption in radical prostatectomy
(str.102-107)


ALENKA SPINDLER-VESEL, KSENIJA OGRIČ, NEVA POŽAR-LUKANOVIĆ, MATEJ JENKO, MAJA ŠOŠTARIČ
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Major interventions are associated with survival of
out of hospital cardiac arrest patients - a population
based survey
(str.108-115)


YAO-HSU YANG, YI-CHUAN CHEN, MING-SZU HUNG, CHIA-HAO CHANG, CHIA-YEN LIU, PAU-CHUNG CHEN, CHENG-TING HSIAO
Izvorni znanstveni članak


The dentist who sat on her chair and lost a leg. N2O?
(str.116-117)


GIOVANNI LANDONI, PASQUALE NARDELLI
Recenzija, Prikaz


Juvenile pelvic extragenital endometrioma with acute
abdomen in a 15 – year – old - girl
(str.118-119)


DUBRAVKO HABEK, ZLATKO HRGOVIĆ
Recenzija, Prikaz


Optic neuritis caused by aspergilloma within Onodi
cell pyomucocele in a 62-year-old woman
(str.120-122)


SEONG JONG YUN, SUN HWA LEE
Recenzija, Prikaz


Ed overcrowding – matematic models for integrated
solutions and decisions
(str.123-123)


LUCIANA TEODORA ROTARU, MIHAI BĂNICIOIU - COVEI
Pismo uredniku
