Signa vitae : journal for intesive care and emergency medicine, Vol.13 No.2

Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 13.12.2017.
Do we need an individual approach to atrial fibrillation and adrenergic overload in the critically ill? (str.14-19) engleskipdf 165 KB
MATEJ PODBREGAR, MATIJA KALIŠNIK JURIJ
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Clinical characteristics and mortality of patients in the intensive care unit with and without new-onset arrhythmias (str.20-24) engleskipdf 145 KB
YANG YAN-ZONG, ZHANG YONG-LI, HAI FENG
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Intracoronary administration of levosimendan in patients with acute coronary syndromes and decreased left ventricular ejection fraction undergoing coronary artery bypass graft surgery (str.25-28) engleskipdf 137 KB
MLADEN CAREV, VJERA MARINOV, NENAD KARANOVIC, CRISTIJAN BULAT, DUBRAVKA KOCEN, MIHAJLO LOJPUR, ZDENKO COVIC, BOZENA IVANCEV, ZVONIMIR PARCINA
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Admission to NICU in air is more likely if nasal High Flow is used for stabilisation in preterm babies compared to face mask CPAP (str.29-32) engleskipdf 222 KB
PETER REYNOLDS, EDIT MOLNAR, NICOLA HOLLAND
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Heart rate variability analysis in acute poisoning by cholinesterase inhibitors (str.33-40) engleskipdf 293 KB
JINWOO JEONG, YONGIN KIM
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Influence of the adequacy of data collection, during two years, in the management of communityacquired pneumonia in emergency departments (str.41-46) engleskipdf 193 KB
RAFAEL PERELLÓ, P. RIMBAU, C. GOMEZ VAQUERO, N. SAUBÍ, A. JUAN PASTOR
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Development of a standardized in-hospital cardiopulmonary resuscitation set-up (str.49-53) engleskipdf 306 KB
JE HYEOK OH, TAE SOON PARK, CHAN WOONG KIM, DONG HOON LEE, JUN YOUNG HONG, SUNG EUN KIM
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Hypoxia during one lung ventilation in thoracic surgery (str.54-62) engleskipdf 198 KB
GORDANA TALESKA, MARIJA BOZHINOVSKA, ALEKSANDRA GAVRILOVSKA-BRZANOV, ANITA KOKAREVA, ANITA POPOVSKA, TRAJANKA TRAJKOVSKA, MAJA SOSTARIC
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Impact of gestational age at PPROM on the shortterm outcome of children born after extreme and prolonged preterm prelabor rupture of membranes in an experienced care center (str.63-70) engleskipdf 270 KB
C. HOCQ, B. VAN GRAMBEZEN, P. BERNARD, C. DEBAUCHE
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The burden of Candida species colonization in NICU patients: a colonization surveillance study (str.71-75) engleskipdf 142 KB
DANIELA MARIA GERACI, A. VIRGA, D. VECCHIO, G. GRAZIANO, L. SAPORITO, V. INSINGA, C.M. MAIDA, C. MAMMINA, M. GIUFFRÈ
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Respiratory disorders and neonatal outcomes of triplet pregnancies – our ten year experience (str.76-78) engleskipdf 130 KB
KRZYSZTOF LACHOWSKI, MONIKA LACHOWSKA, KRZYSZTOF LACHOWSKI, BARBARA KRÓLAK-OLEJNIK
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Estimating poisoning substance amounts: Comparative study of the accuracy of health care professionals and non-practitioners (str.79-84) engleskipdf 674 KB
CHOI YOON HEE, LEE DONG HOON, LEE DUK HEE
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Inhaled dry salt micro particles in the treatment of bronchopulmonary dysplasia: a five case series report (str.85-89) engleskipdf 798 KB
CATALIN G CIRSTOVEANU, NINE LUMINITA, ALEXANDRA I. ISTRATE –BARZAN, BARASCU ILEANA, STEFAN MANOLACHE, MIHAELA BIZUBAC, ALINA GAIDUCHEVICI
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Comparıng pulse pressure varıatıon and pleth varıabılıty ındex in the semı-recumbent and trendelenburg posıtıon ın crıtıcally ıll septıc patıents (str.91-96) engleskipdf 279 KB
MEHMET TURAN INAL, F. NESRIN TURAN, SELMAN KARADAYI, BEYHAN KARAMANLIOGLU, DILEK MEMIŞ
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The effect of erythropoietin on chloride levels during hypoxia reoxygenation injury in rats (str.97-101) engleskipdf 148 KB
CONSTANTINOS TSOMPOS, CONSTANTINOS PANOULIS, KONSTANTINOS TOUTOUZAS, AGGELIKI TRIANTAFYLLOU, GEORGE ZOGRAFOS, APOSTOLOS PAPALOIS
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The influence of dexmedetomidine on opioid consumption in radical prostatectomy (str.102-107) engleskipdf 193 KB
ALENKA SPINDLER-VESEL, KSENIJA OGRIČ, NEVA POŽAR-LUKANOVIĆ, MATEJ JENKO, MAJA ŠOŠTARIČ
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Major interventions are associated with survival of out of hospital cardiac arrest patients - a population based survey (str.108-115) engleskipdf 230 KB
YAO-HSU YANG, YI-CHUAN CHEN, MING-SZU HUNG, CHIA-HAO CHANG, CHIA-YEN LIU, PAU-CHUNG CHEN, CHENG-TING HSIAO
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The dentist who sat on her chair and lost a leg. N2O? (str.116-117) engleskipdf 114 KB
GIOVANNI LANDONI, PASQUALE NARDELLI
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Juvenile pelvic extragenital endometrioma with acute abdomen in a 15 – year – old - girl (str.118-119) engleskipdf 265 KB
DUBRAVKO HABEK, ZLATKO HRGOVIĆ
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Optic neuritis caused by aspergilloma within Onodi cell pyomucocele in a 62-year-old woman (str.120-122) engleskipdf 425 KB
SEONG JONG YUN, SUN HWA LEE
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Ed overcrowding – matematic models for integrated solutions and decisions (str.123-123) engleskipdf 99 KB
LUCIANA TEODORA ROTARU, MIHAI BĂNICIOIU - COVEI
Pismo uredniku 		 
