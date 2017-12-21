Management : Journal of Contemporary Management Issues, Vol.22 No.2

|
|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
Politike i razmjena
|
Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 2017.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 21.12.2017.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Star marketer’s impact on the market strategy choice
(str.1-13)
|
engleskipdf 600 KB
|
Vlašić Goran, Joe F. Hair, Zoran Krupka
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Non-formal and informal learning conditions as experienced and perceived by technical staff and HR professionals
(str.15-33)
|
engleskipdf 391 KB
|
Raimonda Alonderiene, Goda Sabaliauskaitė
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Shift work, emotional labour and psychological well-being of nursing staff
(str.35-48)
|
engleskipdf 369 KB
|
Christel Vermaak, Gina Görgens-Ekermans, Cecile Nieuwenhuize
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Personalized medicine industry model development
(str.49-64)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Marija Kaštelan Mrak, Nada Bodiroga Vukobrat, Danijela Sokolić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Impact of leadership style on bank profitability: Case study of a bank in Bosnia and Herzegovina
(str.65-77)
|
engleskipdf 396 KB
|
Adisa Delić, Emira Kozarević, Mersiha Alić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Growth strategies of electric utilities in context of deregulation and liberalization of electricity market
(str.79-98)
|
engleskipdf 401 KB
|
Maria Đogić
Pregledni rad
|
|
Challenges of public procurement in EU funded projects
(str.99-113)
|
engleskipdf 696 KB
|
Marko Šostar, Ana Marukić
Pregledni rad
|
|
The significance of emotional intelligence and leadership styles of senior leaders in the South African government
(str.115-126)
|
engleskipdf 390 KB
|
N. M. G. Mfikwe, T. G. Pelser
Stručni rad
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Zaboravili ste lozinku?