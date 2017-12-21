hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Management : Journal of Contemporary Management Issues, Vol.22 No.2

Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 21.12.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Star marketer’s impact on the market strategy choice (str.1-13) engleskipdf 600 KB
Vlašić Goran, Joe F. Hair, Zoran Krupka
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Non-formal and informal learning conditions as experienced and perceived by technical staff and HR professionals (str.15-33) engleskipdf 391 KB
Raimonda Alonderiene, Goda Sabaliauskaitė
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Shift work, emotional labour and psychological well-being of nursing staff (str.35-48) engleskipdf 369 KB
Christel Vermaak, Gina Görgens-Ekermans, Cecile Nieuwenhuize
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Personalized medicine industry model development (str.49-64) engleskipdf 2 MB
Marija Kaštelan Mrak, Nada Bodiroga Vukobrat, Danijela Sokolić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Impact of leadership style on bank profitability: Case study of a bank in Bosnia and Herzegovina (str.65-77) engleskipdf 396 KB
Adisa Delić, Emira Kozarević, Mersiha Alić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Growth strategies of electric utilities in context of deregulation and liberalization of electricity market (str.79-98) engleskipdf 401 KB
Maria Đogić
Pregledni rad 		 
Challenges of public procurement in EU funded projects (str.99-113) engleskipdf 696 KB
Marko Šostar, Ana Marukić
Pregledni rad 		 
The significance of emotional intelligence and leadership styles of senior leaders in the South African government (str.115-126) engleskipdf 390 KB
N. M. G. Mfikwe, T. G. Pelser
Stručni rad 		 
