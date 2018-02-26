hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.55 No.4

Croatica Chemica Acta,Vol.55 No.4
Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 1982.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 26.02.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Abstracts and Contents (str.I-VIII) engleskipdf 3 MB
Kazalo  
Index Vol. 55 (str.IX-XI) engleskipdf 9 MB
Kazalo  
Copper(II) and Cobalt(ll) Complexes with L-Threonine and L-allo- Threonine: Potentiometric and CD-Spectroscopic Study (str.337-345) engleskipdf 8 MB
Z. Kralj, N. Paulić, N. Raos, Vl. Simeon
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Application of Reduced Graph Model to the Enumeration of Kekule Structures and Conjugated Circuits of Benzenoid Hydrocarbons (str.347-369) engleskipdf 17 MB
B. Džonova-Jerman-Blažić, N. Trinajstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Number of Kekule Structures in Conjugated Systems Containing a Linear Polyacene Fragment (str.371-374) engleskipdf 3 MB
Ivan Gutman
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Some Observations on the Topological Resonance Energy of Benzenoid Hydrocarbons (str.375-382) engleskipdf 7 MB
I. Gutman, B. Mohar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Precipitation of Tannic Acid with Triton T-X-705 (str.383-391) engleskipdf 9 MB
S . Heimer, Đ. Težok
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Spontaneous Precipitation in the System Uranyl(2+ )nitrate Potassium Hydroxide - Phosphoric Acid - Water (str.393-403) engleskipdf 11 MB
N. Pavković, M. Marković, B. Kojić-Prodić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Identification and Characterization of Alkaline Uranyl(2 +) Phosphates (str.405-412) engleskipdf 8 MB
N. Pavković, M. Marković, B. Kojić-Prodić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Reaction of Diphenyldiazomethane with Phosphorus Monothioacids (str.413-427) engleskipdf 13 MB
T. A. Mastryukova, A. B. Uryupin, M. I. Kabachnik, M. Orlov, D. Jeremić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Complexes of Oxozirconium(IV) Perchlorate, Nitrate and Thiocyanate with Some Heterocyclic Bases (str.429-434) engleskipdf 4 MB
A. K. Srivastava, Mahesh Srivastava, R. K. Agarwal
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Circular Dichroism of Optically Active 1,4-Benzodiazepines (str.435-455) engleskipdf 18 MB
G. Snatzke, A. Konowal, A. Sabljić, N. Blažević, V. Šunjić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Geometrical Isomers in the 2-Amino-(2-Hydroxy-)cyclohexane- 1,3-, -1,4-, -1,5-, and -1,6-dicarboxylic Acids Series (str.457-465) engleskipdf 11 MB
V. Škarić, V. Turjak-Zebić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Book Reviews (str.A19-A20) engleskipdf 2 MB
Recenzija, Prikaz  
Meeting of the Croatian Chemical Society (str.A21-A33) engleskipdf 15 MB
Ostalo  
Announcements (str.C3-C4) engleskipdf 1 MB
Ostalo  
Errata (str.C5-C6) engleskipdf 729 KB
Ispravak  
Acknowledgement to Referees (str.C7-C8) engleskipdf 750 KB
Zahvala  
Impressum engleskipdf 517 KB
Ostalo  
Conclusion engleskipdf 253 KB
Ostalo  
Cover Page engleskipdf 148 KB
Ostalo  
Ad engleskipdf 2 MB
Ostalo  
Posjeta: 0 *