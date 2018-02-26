hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.55 No.1-2

Datum izdavanja: Srpanj 1982.

Abstracts and Contents (str.I-X) engleskipdf 5 MB
Foreword (str.1-5) engleskipdf 4 MB
Norman Sheppard
The Soft Mode in H-Bonded Ferroelectrics Revisited (str.7-13) engleskipdf 3 MB
Robert Blinc
Infrared Band Shapes of van der Waals and Hydrogen Bonded Liquids. Comparison of Band Shaping Mechanisms (str.15-22) engleskipdf 10 MB
Savo Bratos
A Statistical Description of Molecular Dynamical Processes in Liquids. Application to FIR Absorption Spectroscopy (str.23-40) engleskipdf 8 MB
C. A. Chatzidimitriou-Dreismann, Ernst Lippert
The Crystal Structure of Ammonium Hydrogen Maleate (str.41-45) engleskipdf 4 MB
Ljubo Golič, Ivan Leban
[NH ... N]+ Hydrogen Bonds in Crystalline Salts of Monoaza- and Diaza-bicyclo[2.2.2]octane (str.47-53) engleskipdf 5 MB
Eugeniusz Grech, Zbigniew Malarski, Lucjan Sobczyk
Dipole Moments of ff-Bonded Complexes (str.55-73) engleskipdf 11 MB
Pierre L. Huyskens, Georges G. Siegel
The Electrostatic Model m the Theory of H-Bonds (str.75-83) engleskipdf 5 MB
Rudolf Janoschek
Application of the Intermediate Exciton Formalism to H2 Molecular Chains (str.85-89) engleskipdf 4 MB
Miklos Kertesz, Jože Koller, Andrej Ažman
Hydrogen Bonding Properties of Pharmaceuticals. Part 1. 2,3,4,5-Tetraiodo, Tetrabromo and Tetrachloropyrroles as Medium-Strong Proton Donors (str.91-97) engleskipdf 4 MB
Antti Kivinen, Helena Auvinen, Jarmo Huuskonen, Keijo Vakiparta
The Two Fundamental H-Bond Types in Acid Salts Displayed in the Dimorphs of Potassium Hydrogen Tartronate (str.99-104) engleskipdf 6 MB
Jan Kroon, Jan A. Kanters
Possibility of a Double Well Potential in the Proton Bridge of Visual Pigments and Bacteriorhodopsin (str.105-119) engleskipdf 13 MB
Jean-Marie Leclercq, Paul Dupuis, Camille Sandorfy
Matrix Isolation Infrared Spectra of Hydrogen Halide and Halogen Complexes with Nitrosyl Halides (str.121-128) engleskipdf 7 MB
Donald Lucas, Louis J. Allamandola, George C. Pimentel
Quantitative IR Spectroscopy of H-Bonds: Intensities of v, Bands (str.129-132) engleskipdf 6 MB
Yves Marechal
Microwave Spectroscopic Investigations of Hydrogen-Bonded Dimers and the Directional Character of Hydrogen Bonds (str.133-145) engleskipdf 12 MB
Douglas James Millen
Intermolecular Hydrogen Bond Vibrations (str.147-169) engleskipdf 21 MB
Aleksander Novak
The Electron Density of the Hydrogen Bond (str.171-190) engleskipdf 19 MB
Ivar Olovsson
Matrix Isolation and Molecular Orbital Studies of Water (str.191-205) engleskipdf 11 MB
William James Orville-Thomas, Henryk Ratajczak
Vibrational Spectroscopic Studies of Phase Transitions in Organic Molecular Crystals and Dicarboxylic Acids (str.207-221) engleskipdf 14 MB
Chintamani Nagesha Ramachandra Rao, Somnath Ganguly, Hmachadakatte Ramachandra Swamy
Mode Coupling in Molecular Complexes (str.223-231) engleskipdf 9 MB
Nikolai D. Sokolov
Basic Salts with »Very Short« Hydrogen Bonds; the Crystal Structure of a-Picoline-N-oxide Hemihydrochloride Sesquihydrate (Dunlop's Salt) (str.233-248) engleskipdf 16 MB
J. Clare Speakman, Kenneth W. Muir
Vibrational Spectroscopy of Compounds with Very Short Hydrogen Bonds. The Aqueous Bisformate Ion. Comparison with Two Solid Salts, and Some Comments on Broad OH Absorption Continua (str.249-269) engleskipdf 28 MB
Ernest Spinner
