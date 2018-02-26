Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.55 No.1-2

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Abstracts and Contents
(str.I-X)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
Kazalo
|
|
Foreword
(str.1-5)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Norman Sheppard
Uvodnik
|
|
The Soft Mode in H-Bonded Ferroelectrics Revisited
(str.7-13)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Robert Blinc
Pregledni rad
|
|
Infrared Band Shapes of van der Waals and Hydrogen Bonded Liquids. Comparison of Band Shaping Mechanisms
(str.15-22)
|
engleskipdf 10 MB
|
Savo Bratos
Pregledni rad
|
|
A Statistical Description of Molecular Dynamical Processes in Liquids. Application to FIR Absorption Spectroscopy
(str.23-40)
|
engleskipdf 8 MB
|
C. A. Chatzidimitriou-Dreismann, Ernst Lippert
Pregledni rad
|
|
The Crystal Structure of Ammonium Hydrogen Maleate
(str.41-45)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Ljubo Golič, Ivan Leban
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
[NH ... N]+ Hydrogen Bonds in Crystalline Salts of Monoaza- and
Diaza-bicyclo[2.2.2]octane
(str.47-53)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
Eugeniusz Grech, Zbigniew Malarski, Lucjan Sobczyk
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Dipole Moments of ff-Bonded Complexes
(str.55-73)
|
engleskipdf 11 MB
|
Pierre L. Huyskens, Georges G. Siegel
Pregledni rad
|
|
The Electrostatic Model m the Theory of H-Bonds
(str.75-83)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
Rudolf Janoschek
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Application of the Intermediate Exciton Formalism to H2 Molecular Chains
(str.85-89)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Miklos Kertesz, Jože Koller, Andrej Ažman
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Hydrogen Bonding Properties of Pharmaceuticals. Part 1. 2,3,4,5-Tetraiodo, Tetrabromo and Tetrachloropyrroles as Medium-Strong Proton Donors
(str.91-97)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Antti Kivinen, Helena Auvinen, Jarmo Huuskonen, Keijo Vakiparta
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Two Fundamental H-Bond Types in Acid Salts Displayed in the Dimorphs of Potassium Hydrogen Tartronate
(str.99-104)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
Jan Kroon, Jan A. Kanters
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Possibility of a Double Well Potential in the Proton Bridge of Visual Pigments and Bacteriorhodopsin
(str.105-119)
|
engleskipdf 13 MB
|
Jean-Marie Leclercq, Paul Dupuis, Camille Sandorfy
Pregledni rad
|
|
Matrix Isolation Infrared Spectra of Hydrogen Halide and Halogen
Complexes with Nitrosyl Halides
(str.121-128)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
Donald Lucas, Louis J. Allamandola, George C. Pimentel
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Quantitative IR Spectroscopy of H-Bonds: Intensities of v, Bands
(str.129-132)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
Yves Marechal
Pregledni rad
|
|
Microwave Spectroscopic Investigations of Hydrogen-Bonded Dimers and the Directional Character of Hydrogen Bonds
(str.133-145)
|
engleskipdf 12 MB
|
Douglas James Millen
Pregledni rad
|
|
Intermolecular Hydrogen Bond Vibrations
(str.147-169)
|
engleskipdf 21 MB
|
Aleksander Novak
Pregledni rad
|
|
The Electron Density of the Hydrogen Bond
(str.171-190)
|
engleskipdf 19 MB
|
Ivar Olovsson
Pregledni rad
|
|
Matrix Isolation and Molecular Orbital Studies of Water
(str.191-205)
|
engleskipdf 11 MB
|
William James Orville-Thomas, Henryk Ratajczak
Pregledni rad
|
|
Vibrational Spectroscopic Studies of Phase Transitions in Organic Molecular Crystals and Dicarboxylic Acids
(str.207-221)
|
engleskipdf 14 MB
|
Chintamani Nagesha Ramachandra Rao, Somnath Ganguly, Hmachadakatte Ramachandra Swamy
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Mode Coupling in Molecular Complexes
(str.223-231)
|
engleskipdf 9 MB
|
Nikolai D. Sokolov
Pregledni rad
|
|
Basic Salts with »Very Short« Hydrogen Bonds; the Crystal
Structure of a-Picoline-N-oxide Hemihydrochloride Sesquihydrate
(Dunlop's Salt)
(str.233-248)
|
engleskipdf 16 MB
|
J. Clare Speakman, Kenneth W. Muir
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Vibrational Spectroscopy of Compounds with Very Short Hydrogen
Bonds. The Aqueous Bisformate Ion. Comparison with Two Solid
Salts, and Some Comments on Broad OH Absorption Continua
(str.249-269)
|
engleskipdf 28 MB
|
Ernest Spinner
Pregledni rad
|
|
Introduction
|
engleskipdf 89 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Conclusion
|
engleskipdf 160 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Impressum
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Ads
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Cover Page
|
engleskipdf 314 KB
|
Ostalo
|