Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.54 No.2

Datum izdavanja: Srpanj 1981.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 26.02.2018.
Abstracts and Contents (str.I-V) engleskipdf 3 MB
The Theory of Crystallization as Viewed from Experiences with Electrolytic Systems (str.157-171) engleskipdf 10 MB
B. Težak
Pregledni rad 		 
Transition Metal Chemistry of Oxime-Containing Ligands, Part XIV. Iron(II) Complexes of syn-Phenyl-2-pyridylketoxime and syn-Methy 1-2-pyridylketoxime (str.173-182) engleskipdf 9 MB
Madan Mohan, Bhikari D. Paramhans
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
MIND0/3 Study of the 'Thermal Rearrangements of Bicyclobutanylidene (str.183-191) engleskipdf 7 MB
See-Wing Chiu, Wai-Kee Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of the H-bridge in Carboxyllic Acids in Terms of Stabilization Energy Derived from Bond Lengths. Non-Hammett Properties of p-Substituted Benzoic Acids in the Crystalline State (str.193-202) engleskipdf 10 MB
Tadeusz M. Krygowski, Tadeusz Wieckowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Comparison of Carbon-Carbon Double Bond and Cyclopropane as Neighboring Groups. Solvolysis Rates of 1-Aryl-4-cyclopropylbutyl Chlorides (str.203-209) engleskipdf 7 MB
D. Ostović, O. Kronja, S. Borčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis of New Formyl Halo N-methylimidazole Derivatives (str.211-216) engleskipdf 4 MB
M. El Borai, A. H. Moustafa, M. Anwar, A. G. Ghattas
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Imidazoles I. N-Alkylation of 4(5)-Nitroimidazoles (str.217-223) engleskipdf 7 MB
Z. Crnić, B. Glunčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Imidazoles II. Synthesis and Some Pharmacolog-ical Properties of Nitroimidazol-1-yl-ethylsulphonamides (str.225-232) engleskipdf 6 MB
Z. Crnić, B. Glunčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Polyfunctional Lysine Containing Tri- and Tetra-peptides (str.233-240) engleskipdf 6 MB
V . Škarić, J. Makarević, Đ. Škarić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis of Some New 2,4,6-Triarylsubstituted Pyridines via Pyridinium Ylides (str.241-244) engleskipdf 3 MB
R. S. Tewari, N. K. Misra
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
N-Methylation of 2-Furylhenzothiazoles. The Influence of Substituents on the Rate of Quaternization (str.245-248) engleskipdf 4 MB
L. Fišer-Jakić, K. Jakopčić
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Application of p-Substituted Cinnamohydroxamic Acids to the Spectrophotometric Determination of Molybdenum(VI) (str.249-254) engleskipdf 6 MB
Y. K. Agrawal, R. K. Jain
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
