Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.54 No.2

Abstracts and Contents
(str.I-V)
The Theory of Crystallization as Viewed from Experiences with Electrolytic Systems
(str.157-171)
B. Težak
Pregledni rad
Transition Metal Chemistry of Oxime-Containing Ligands, Part
XIV. Iron(II) Complexes of syn-Phenyl-2-pyridylketoxime and
syn-Methy 1-2-pyridylketoxime
(str.173-182)
Madan Mohan, Bhikari D. Paramhans
Izvorni znanstveni članak
MIND0/3 Study of the 'Thermal Rearrangements of Bicyclobutanylidene
(str.183-191)
See-Wing Chiu, Wai-Kee Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Analysis of the H-bridge in Carboxyllic Acids in Terms of
Stabilization Energy Derived from Bond Lengths. Non-Hammett
Properties of p-Substituted Benzoic Acids in the Crystalline State
(str.193-202)
Tadeusz M. Krygowski, Tadeusz Wieckowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Comparison of Carbon-Carbon Double Bond and Cyclopropane as Neighboring Groups. Solvolysis Rates of 1-Aryl-4-cyclopropylbutyl Chlorides
(str.203-209)
D. Ostović, O. Kronja, S. Borčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Synthesis of New Formyl Halo N-methylimidazole Derivatives
(str.211-216)
M. El Borai, A. H. Moustafa, M. Anwar, A. G. Ghattas
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Imidazoles I. N-Alkylation of 4(5)-Nitroimidazoles
(str.217-223)
Z. Crnić, B. Glunčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Imidazoles II. Synthesis and Some Pharmacolog-ical Properties of
Nitroimidazol-1-yl-ethylsulphonamides
(str.225-232)
Z. Crnić, B. Glunčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Polyfunctional Lysine Containing Tri- and Tetra-peptides
(str.233-240)
V . Škarić, J. Makarević, Đ. Škarić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Synthesis of Some New 2,4,6-Triarylsubstituted Pyridines via Pyridinium Ylides
(str.241-244)
R. S. Tewari, N. K. Misra
Izvorni znanstveni članak
N-Methylation of 2-Furylhenzothiazoles. The Influence of Substituents on the Rate of Quaternization
(str.245-248)
L. Fišer-Jakić, K. Jakopčić
Kratko priopćenje
Application of p-Substituted Cinnamohydroxamic Acids to the Spectrophotometric Determination of Molybdenum(VI)
(str.249-254)
Y. K. Agrawal, R. K. Jain
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Book Reviews
(str.A5-A11)
Recenzija, Prikaz
Meeting of the Croatian Chemical Society
(str.A13-A28)
Ostalo
