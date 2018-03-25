ADMET and DMPK, Vol.6 No.1

hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Special issue devoted to the 6th IAPC Meeting: joint events comprising 6th World conference on physico-chemical methods in drug discovery and development and 3rd World conference on ADMET and DMPK (str.1-3) engleskipdf 474 KB
Kin Tam, Zoran Mandić
Uvodnik 		 
The role of pharmacology in anticancer drug development (str.4-14) engleskipdf 910 KB
Godefridus Peters, Anne-Sophie Govaerts, Hans Hendriks, for the EORTC- Pharmacology and Molecular Mechanism Group
Pregledni rad 		 
In silico ADME in drug design – enhancing the impact (str.15-33) engleskipdf 954 KB
Susanne Winiwarter, Ernst Ahlberg, Edmund Watson, Ioana Oprisiu, Mickale Mogemark, Tobias Noeske, Nigel Greene
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Use of low field NMR for the characterization of gels and biological tissues (str.34-46) engleskipdf 1010 KB
Michaela Abrami, Gianluca Chiarappa, Rossella Farra, Gabriele Grassi, Paolo Marizza, Mario Grassi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Evaluation of the interactions between human serum albumin (HSA) and warfarin or diflunisal by using molecular fluorescence using two approaches (str.47-54) engleskipdf 931 KB
Susana Amézqueta, Anna Maria Bolioli, José Luis Beltrán, Clara Ràfols
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Feasibility of the estimation of octanol-water distribution coefficients of acidic drugs by microemulsion electrokinetic chromatography (str.55-60) engleskipdf 546 KB
Alejandro Fernández-Pumarega, Susana Amézqueta, Elisabet Fuguet, Marti Rosés
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Dissolution rates of ciprofloxacin and its cocrystal with resorcinol (str.61-70) engleskipdf 818 KB
Clara Ràfols, Hanan Fael, Elisabet Fuguet, Breeze Outhwaite, Samuel Lee, Rebeca Ruiz
Kratko priopćenje 		 
